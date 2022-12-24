ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City: Sun Prairie not being directly supplied by faulty gas pipeline

We Energies is urging customers to reduce natural gas use due to significant damage experienced by one of the interstate pipeline supplies who provides natural gas to the company.

The Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue Company want to assure City of Sun Prairie residents that the impacted pipeline is not a direct supplier of Sun Prairie natural gas.

City Communications & Diversity Strategist Jake King said the city holds an ample supply for the community. We Energies is urging its customers throughout the area to lower their thermostats to help supply the stricken area and preserve critical infrastructure.

In a press release from We Energies, the company is urging customers to reduce their natural gas use by immediately lowering their thermostats to 60 to 62 degrees to assist in preventing a significant natural gas outage.

We Energies stated that this request to customers follows after learning that one of the interstate pipeline supplies who provides natural gas to the company has experienced significant equipment failure that is limiting the amount of fuel available to send. The impacted pipeline is one of multiple sources.

The company has shared that they have taken many steps to reduce the demand for natural gas. These steps include drawing from liquefied natural gas and propane storage facilities and reducing natural gas to business customers who agreed to special billing in circumstances like these.

We Energies shared that the shortage is expected to last throughout the day and the company will reassess tomorrow. Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue Company encourages residents to remain calm and rest assured that Sun Prairie is not directly impacted by damaged pipeline.

To review the full press release shared by We Energies, please visit https://news.we-energies.com/we-energies-asks-customers-to-immediately-lower-their-thermostats/

For additional questions, please contact Christopher Garrison, Sun Prairie Fire & EMS Chief, via email at cgarrison@cityofsunprairie.com.

