Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:
04-15-23-24-29
(four, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-nine)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:
04-15-23-24-29
(four, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-nine)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0