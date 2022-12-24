Read full article on original website
Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful encourages Christmas tree owners to bring 'One for the Chipper'
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County, you can take your Christmas tree to the chipper. It's the annual event hosted by many beautification organizations around Georgia, like Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful. You can bring your real-undecorated Christmas trees to one of the two convenience centers in Macon. The eleventh Street convenience...
'It's really cold out here': Tubman Museum working to keep families warm
MACON, Ga. — The Tubman Museum is asking for your help in keeping the community warm. On December 15th, the museum started a winter coat drive. They asked the community to donate a new or gently used coat to benefit those without one. Executive Director, Herold Young, says they've...
Veterans Cater to Veterans for Christmas
MACON, Ga. — Tis' the season to give back in the community. Combat Marine Veteran Martin Habecker is a part of Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) Post 6126 in Perry. Every year on Christmas Day, members of the post go to Home Port in Macon to feed the veterans and give them gifts.
Central Georgia hardware store owner sees business soar after cold weather caused damage
MACON, Ga. — You can always prepare for a weather-related incident. Multiple reports of water pipe bursts have occurred at businesses, apartments, and homes. Johnny Davis is the owner of Karsten & Denson Hardware Store. He says the cold temperatures brought in a lot of new and old customers.
People at Heritage United Methodist Church spread love during Half Deep Dish Christmas event
MACON, Ga. — Heritage United Methodist Church celebrated their 11th annual Half Deep Dish Christmas on Sunday. At least 40 different churches came together to make this event possible. ‘Tis the season for unity. "Love, fellowship, for the lonely lost and broken,” Director Ray Rover said. "I know...
'Mama, I love you,': Macon woman mourns son's death in freezing weekend weather
MACON, Ga. — Sheila Fowler got a call she'll never forget on Christmas morning: her son, James Leon Burch Jr., was dead. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones believes Burch died from the cold this weekend, just a day after another man, John Ragin, died the same way on Cherry Street in downtown Macon.
Bethany Ballard prepares to take House 147 seat in the new year
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Bethany Ballard is the latest Houston County native to be elected as a public official. Next month, she'll take the Georgia house district 147 seat. Between beginning her campaign in May and being elected in November, Bethany Ballard says she's learned a lot along the way.
Central Georgians venture out into the cold temperatures
MACON, Ga. — Brrrr it is chilly out there!. A lot of folks still had to brace the cold for some last minute holiday shopping on Saturday, while others were out for other reasons. So what brought them out in the cold?. Some weren't there for holiday shopping, but...
City of Milledgeville sets up water distribution center for those affected by outages
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The City of Milledgeville is setting up a water distribution center for people who are currently without water after winter weather has caused major outages throughout the city on Tuesday. They say distribution will begin at 9 a.m. at the Parham Kitchen on the grounds of...
Macon man takes advantage of freezing temps to create ice sculptures
MACON, Ga. — One Macon man is spreading some cheer of his own while having fun with the frigid weather. The beautiful display created by Robert Hubbard is made from four metal reindeer decorations he keeps in his yard. When it gets cold enough, like it is this weekend,...
'System recovering as it should': Water slowly returning to Milledgeville homes
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — We've been following the water emergency in Milledgeville this week that left hundreds of folks without water. Hank Griffeth, city manager, says that since fixing smaller water line breaks on Tuesday, water is slowly returning to people's homes. The water tank that sits on Dunlap Road...
'Taps still dry': Hundreds with no water in Milledgeville & Baldwin County
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — It's been a draining couple of days for hundreds of people around Milledgeville and Baldwin County. Water main breaks during this holiday weekend's cold blast left some people with low water pressure-- or no water at all. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke to people there about their...
Man dead after crash in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a single car crash in Forsyth on Wednesday. Around 3:24 a.m. officers with the Forsyth Police Department were sent to a crash on I-75 south near mile marker 186 according to a press release in the Monroe County Sheriff's Office app.
How to keep your pets safe as cold temps hit Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — With cold weather hitting Central Georgia, what does that mean for your pets ahead of the holidays?. If you find an animal in distress in Macon-Bibb County, you shouldn't call Animal Control. They closed on December 23. Marcus Zellner works as a delivery driver in Macon...
Macon Rescue Mission brings outreach to the streets amid winter weather
MACON, Ga. — Sometimes people, for various reasons, just don't want to go to a warming center or a shelter. Friday morning, the Macon Rescue Mission went out to them. Three trucks carried hope to homeless folks in Macon. First stop, Daybreak Resource Center. "Just trying to figure out...
'You can tell they care': Warner Robins church opens warming shelter over freezing Christmas weekend
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — When the temperatures get as cold as they will be this weekend, it can get dangerous to be outside. It's especially dangerous for homeless people, who often don't have a safe place to shelter. The Table First Christian Church wants to change that. They opened a temporary cold weather shelter Thursday.
Macon mom and daughter duo giving hundreds of free Christmas toys to families
MACON, Ga. — Wednesday on Cherry Street in downtown Macon, you can get some Christmas gifts for your children. Dr. Anissa Jones is partnering with her mom, Sandra Bryant, to give away hundreds of toys to families in need. The initiative started when they began serving food and giving...
Two men dead, woman in hospital after overdosing at north Macon motel
MACON, Ga. — Two men are dead and a woman is in the hospital after overdosing at a motel in Macon, according to deputy coroner Lonnie Miley. It happened at the Motel 6 at 105 Riverside Parkway. The men were pronounced dead at the scene just after 2 p.m.
Vineville Methodist Church holds Christmas eve services
MACON, Ga. — With Christmas only one day away, several people are heading to church to celebrate. Vineville Methodist Church held a Christmas Eve service at noon on Saturday. Pastor Jimmy Asbell gave a sermon for the service. The service also included prayers, hymns and carols, and a communion...
Multiple warming shelters open up in Central Georgia ahead of dangerous freeze
MACON, Ga. — Temperatures are set to be in the teens and below freezing this weekend ahead of the Christmas holiday. Governor Brian Kemp has already declared a state of emergency for the state, and many counties are prepping to shelter people who need warmth. The arctic blast is...
