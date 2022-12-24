ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13WMAZ

Veterans Cater to Veterans for Christmas

MACON, Ga. — Tis' the season to give back in the community. Combat Marine Veteran Martin Habecker is a part of Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) Post 6126 in Perry. Every year on Christmas Day, members of the post go to Home Port in Macon to feed the veterans and give them gifts.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Central Georgians venture out into the cold temperatures

MACON, Ga. — Brrrr it is chilly out there!. A lot of folks still had to brace the cold for some last minute holiday shopping on Saturday, while others were out for other reasons. So what brought them out in the cold?. Some weren't there for holiday shopping, but...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Man dead after crash in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a single car crash in Forsyth on Wednesday. Around 3:24 a.m. officers with the Forsyth Police Department were sent to a crash on I-75 south near mile marker 186 according to a press release in the Monroe County Sheriff's Office app.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

How to keep your pets safe as cold temps hit Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — With cold weather hitting Central Georgia, what does that mean for your pets ahead of the holidays?. If you find an animal in distress in Macon-Bibb County, you shouldn't call Animal Control. They closed on December 23. Marcus Zellner works as a delivery driver in Macon...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Vineville Methodist Church holds Christmas eve services

MACON, Ga. — With Christmas only one day away, several people are heading to church to celebrate. Vineville Methodist Church held a Christmas Eve service at noon on Saturday. Pastor Jimmy Asbell gave a sermon for the service. The service also included prayers, hymns and carols, and a communion...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy