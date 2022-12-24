ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
Larry Brown Sports

Klay Thompson had message for Grizzlies after win

Klay Thompson had a message for the Memphis Grizzlies after getting the win over them on Sunday night. Thompson’s Golden State Warriors beat the Grizzlies 123-109 on Christmas despite playing without Steph Curry (shoulder) and Andrew Wiggins (groin). That was a big win for the Warriors because of the recent history between the teams. The... The post Klay Thompson had message for Grizzlies after win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Micah Parsons explained Jalen Hurts remarks to Eagles after game

Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons did some damage control with the Philadelphia Eagles after Saturday’s game. The issued stemmed from some comments Parsons made two weeks ago. Parsons appeared on Von Miller’s podcast and chalked the Eagles’ success up to “system and team,” which was taken by some...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant’s reaction to Klay Thompson trash talking Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks

The Golden State Warriors-Memphis Grizzlies Christmas Day game featured no shortage of trash talk. Notably, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson called out Dillon Brooks during the game. Grizzlies’ star Ja Morant shared his thoughts on Thompson taunting Brooks, per Damichael Cole of Commercial Appeal. “Morant didn’t see Thompson taunt Brooks. He tried to look at […] The post Ja Morant’s reaction to Klay Thompson trash talking Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Comeback

Eagles fan shamed for disgusting message to Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys were able to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday in a game that was a terrific back-and-forth matchup. However, one Eagles fan took things way too far in a disgusting message about quarterback Dak Prescott and his family after the game. An Eagles fan that goes by the name “Eagletakes2” on Instagram Read more... The post Eagles fan shamed for disgusting message to Dak Prescott appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, PA
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving shares heartfelt message to Cleveland ahead of showdown vs. Donovan Mitchell, Cavs

The Land can still feel like home for Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving. While he’s years removed from the last time he donned a Cavs jersey, Irving showed that Cleveland will always be a special place for him when he tweeted a message Monday about being back in the city where his NBA journey started — ahead of Monday night’s game against Donovan Mitchell and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

James Wiseman goose egg vs. Grizzlies draws surprising Steve Kerr reaction

James Wiseman was held scoreless in the Golden State Warriors’ 123-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas Day. He didn’t even take a single shot. Head coach Steve Kerr doesn’t seem to mind too much. The Warriors head coach was asked about what he thought of Wiseman’s performance. Kerr was effusive in his praise […] The post James Wiseman goose egg vs. Grizzlies draws surprising Steve Kerr reaction appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Poole ejected vs. Grizzlies in barrage of Warriors techs

Warriors guard Jordan Poole's scorching-hot Christmas Day performance ended early when he was surprisingly ejected in the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center. Poole, who still had a team-high 32 points, picked up his second technical and was sent to the locker room with 9:20 left in...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Draymond explains why Grizzlies aren't Warriors' rivals

Despite all the trash talk between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies since their Western Conference semifinals meeting last season, Golden State veteran Draymond Green explained why he doesn't view Ja Morant and Co. as rivals after his team's fiery 123-109 win on Christmas Day. "I think the word rivalry is...
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
