Washington Examiner

The Biden administration wants to censor people who oppose gender transitions for children

The next step in “misinformation” censorship is going to come with government officials attempting to silence any debate about mutilating children in the name of transgenderism. This is the biggest takeaway from the recently leaked video of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Rachel Levine. Levine was speaking...
Washington Examiner

Year three of the Biden border crisis will be the worst yet

Sometime next year, the Department of Homeland Security will finally be forced to stop using Title 42 to stop some immigrants from illegally entering the United States. When it happens, it will ensure that year three of the Biden presidency will be the worst year ever for illegal immigration. As...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden administration takes new action to crack down on 'ghost gun' sellers

The Biden administration took action Tuesday to close a "ghost gun" loophole following an August rule issued by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. ATF sent an open letter to "all federal firearms licensees" outlining how a number of "partially complete, disassembled, or nonfunctional" gun kits are now classified as "readily" available weapons, requiring each to carry a serial number and for dealers to run background checks prior to sales.
Washington Examiner

Florida utilities offer hardship assistance to customers

(The Center Square) – Several utility companies in Central Florida offer their customers access to financial assistance that can range from $100 to $1,000 per year. The assistance is designed for those customers who are facing hardships and are unable to pay their bills. Customers must meet the eligibility requirements of the program associated with their utility provider, including providing a loss of income or proof that they have been struggling with some other expense like medical bills.
ORLANDO, FL
Washington Examiner

COVID only accelerated the blue state exodus

Where are Americans moving? And where, to make things more specific, have Americans been moving since the sudden onset of COVID lockdowns? Answers to these questions come from the annual Christmastime release of the Census Bureau’s estimates of the population of the 50 states and the District of Columbia as of last July.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

November border numbers show that if you let them in, more will come

Conveniently released just hours after Congress passed a $1.7 trillion spending bill that only weakened border security, the November Southwest Land Border Encounters number should put to rest any claims from the open-borders Left that use of Title 42 as an immigration enforcement policy actually increases illegal border crossings. Common...
Washington Examiner

Canada: America’s critical partner in countering communist China

As leading Pacific nations, long-time allies the United States and Canada share clear interests in keeping the Indo-Pacific region free and open and preventing Communist China from gaining an even stronger foothold there. So, when Canada recently unveiled an Indo-Pacific Strategy , it became in America’s best interest to work closely with Ottawa to help move that strategy forward.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Migrants are only coming because we let them in

The stories we tell about public policy are important because the narratives most people believe end up informing what solutions are acceptable. Is the current crisis caused by random, unfortunate events in other countries that are just now, all of a sudden, pushing unprecedented numbers of migrants toward our southern border?
Washington Examiner

Trump claims ending Title 42 would 'greatly speed up destruction' of US

Former President Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday that ending Title 42 would "greatly speed up the destruction" of the United States, as the future of the pandemic-era policy remains in the balance. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts placed the expiration of Trump's Title 42 policy on hold last week,...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

More illegal immigrants caught in October-November than in all of 2020

In the latest shocking statistic from America’s southwest border with Mexico, border agents have already apprehended more illegal crossers than in all of fiscal 2020. According to former immigration court judge Andrew Arthur, the 411,000 illegal immigrants caught crossing in October and November, the start of the fiscal year, also topped those caught in all of fiscal 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018.
Washington Examiner

Majority of Americans view US global influence as waning: Poll

A majority of Americans believe the United States’s influence on the world is waning, making the country one of the most dispirited compared to other nations who say their impact is getting stronger, according to a new poll. Almost half (47%) of the U.S. population says the country’s global...
Washington Examiner

Co-leader in plot to kidnap Michigan governor sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison

The co-leader of a group that plotted to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Barry Croft Jr., was sentenced to more than 19 years in prison Wednesday. Croft, a 47-year-old from Bear, Delaware, was sentenced to 19 years and six months just one day after his ally, 39-year-old Adam Fox, was sentenced to 16 years in prison. Prosecutors recommended they both receive a life sentence for their plan to kidnap Whitmer and spark a "reign of terror" in 2020 ahead of the presidential election.
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Year in Review: Six of the biggest crime stories in 2022

Mass shootings and widely publicized murders have consistently made headlines and sparked conversations throughout 2022. Shootings everywhere — from a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, to the recent attack on a Colorado LGBT club and the murders of four university students in Moscow, Idaho — have continued to invoke outrage among activists and fear throughout communities while also encouraging change at every political level.
BUFFALO, NY
Washington Examiner

Reversing Oregon’s homeless crisis: A road map for the new governor

Gov.-elect Tina Kotek (D-OR) recently declared her state’s homelessness crisis to be her top priority. Her success in combating it will depend on the data she relies upon to build her strategy and the data she relies upon to determine best practices. First, she must establish how many people...
OREGON STATE
Washington Examiner

Tariffs on baby formula imports to be reinstated in new year

Tariffs on imported baby formula, suspended due to a shortage earlier this year, are set to be reintroduced in the new year. A crippling supply shortage in the United States made formula difficult to obtain for many parents, resulting in Congress temporarily waiving tariffs on imports in order to increase the supply. Lobbying from the U.S. dairy industry, which produces key ingredients for formula, helped convince Congress not to renew the tariff waivers in 2023, the Wall Street Journal reported. Dairy lobbyists argued that production had increased enough to where the waivers were no longer necessary.

