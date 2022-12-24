Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
The Biden administration wants to censor people who oppose gender transitions for children
The next step in “misinformation” censorship is going to come with government officials attempting to silence any debate about mutilating children in the name of transgenderism. This is the biggest takeaway from the recently leaked video of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Rachel Levine. Levine was speaking...
Washington Examiner
Year three of the Biden border crisis will be the worst yet
Sometime next year, the Department of Homeland Security will finally be forced to stop using Title 42 to stop some immigrants from illegally entering the United States. When it happens, it will ensure that year three of the Biden presidency will be the worst year ever for illegal immigration. As...
Washington Examiner
Biden administration takes new action to crack down on 'ghost gun' sellers
The Biden administration took action Tuesday to close a "ghost gun" loophole following an August rule issued by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. ATF sent an open letter to "all federal firearms licensees" outlining how a number of "partially complete, disassembled, or nonfunctional" gun kits are now classified as "readily" available weapons, requiring each to carry a serial number and for dealers to run background checks prior to sales.
Washington Examiner
Florida utilities offer hardship assistance to customers
(The Center Square) – Several utility companies in Central Florida offer their customers access to financial assistance that can range from $100 to $1,000 per year. The assistance is designed for those customers who are facing hardships and are unable to pay their bills. Customers must meet the eligibility requirements of the program associated with their utility provider, including providing a loss of income or proof that they have been struggling with some other expense like medical bills.
Washington Examiner
COVID only accelerated the blue state exodus
Where are Americans moving? And where, to make things more specific, have Americans been moving since the sudden onset of COVID lockdowns? Answers to these questions come from the annual Christmastime release of the Census Bureau’s estimates of the population of the 50 states and the District of Columbia as of last July.
Washington Examiner
November border numbers show that if you let them in, more will come
Conveniently released just hours after Congress passed a $1.7 trillion spending bill that only weakened border security, the November Southwest Land Border Encounters number should put to rest any claims from the open-borders Left that use of Title 42 as an immigration enforcement policy actually increases illegal border crossings. Common...
Washington Examiner
Canada: America’s critical partner in countering communist China
As leading Pacific nations, long-time allies the United States and Canada share clear interests in keeping the Indo-Pacific region free and open and preventing Communist China from gaining an even stronger foothold there. So, when Canada recently unveiled an Indo-Pacific Strategy , it became in America’s best interest to work closely with Ottawa to help move that strategy forward.
Washington Examiner
Walmart asks judge to throw out staff lawsuit over Virginia store's mass shooting
Attorneys representing Walmart have asked a judge to throw out a lawsuit filed by employees who survived a mass shooting at a Virginia store last month. The survivors accuse the company of negligence for allowing the suspect to hold his management position despite having a history of violent and “strange behavior.”
Washington Examiner
Migrants are only coming because we let them in
The stories we tell about public policy are important because the narratives most people believe end up informing what solutions are acceptable. Is the current crisis caused by random, unfortunate events in other countries that are just now, all of a sudden, pushing unprecedented numbers of migrants toward our southern border?
Washington Examiner
Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack pleads not guilty, waives right to speedy trial
The man who has been accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their California home in October pleaded not guilty to all state charges, setting the stage for his criminal trial to take place early next year. David DePape, 42, pleaded not guilty to all state charges...
Washington Examiner
Trump claims ending Title 42 would 'greatly speed up destruction' of US
Former President Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday that ending Title 42 would "greatly speed up the destruction" of the United States, as the future of the pandemic-era policy remains in the balance. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts placed the expiration of Trump's Title 42 policy on hold last week,...
Washington Examiner
More illegal immigrants caught in October-November than in all of 2020
In the latest shocking statistic from America’s southwest border with Mexico, border agents have already apprehended more illegal crossers than in all of fiscal 2020. According to former immigration court judge Andrew Arthur, the 411,000 illegal immigrants caught crossing in October and November, the start of the fiscal year, also topped those caught in all of fiscal 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018.
Washington Examiner
Majority of Americans view US global influence as waning: Poll
A majority of Americans believe the United States’s influence on the world is waning, making the country one of the most dispirited compared to other nations who say their impact is getting stronger, according to a new poll. Almost half (47%) of the U.S. population says the country’s global...
Washington Examiner
Co-leader in plot to kidnap Michigan governor sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison
The co-leader of a group that plotted to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Barry Croft Jr., was sentenced to more than 19 years in prison Wednesday. Croft, a 47-year-old from Bear, Delaware, was sentenced to 19 years and six months just one day after his ally, 39-year-old Adam Fox, was sentenced to 16 years in prison. Prosecutors recommended they both receive a life sentence for their plan to kidnap Whitmer and spark a "reign of terror" in 2020 ahead of the presidential election.
Washington Examiner
Year in Review: Six of the biggest crime stories in 2022
Mass shootings and widely publicized murders have consistently made headlines and sparked conversations throughout 2022. Shootings everywhere — from a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, to the recent attack on a Colorado LGBT club and the murders of four university students in Moscow, Idaho — have continued to invoke outrage among activists and fear throughout communities while also encouraging change at every political level.
Washington Examiner
Reversing Oregon’s homeless crisis: A road map for the new governor
Gov.-elect Tina Kotek (D-OR) recently declared her state’s homelessness crisis to be her top priority. Her success in combating it will depend on the data she relies upon to build her strategy and the data she relies upon to determine best practices. First, she must establish how many people...
Washington Examiner
Task force issues recommendations as Vermont’s dairy industry struggles
(The Center Square) – A Vermont legislative task force focusing on the state’s dairy industry capped off the calendar year with a list of recommendations that will be taken up in 2023 by the General Assembly. The Task Force to Revitalize the Vermont Dairy Industry proposed a series...
Washington Examiner
Tariffs on baby formula imports to be reinstated in new year
Tariffs on imported baby formula, suspended due to a shortage earlier this year, are set to be reintroduced in the new year. A crippling supply shortage in the United States made formula difficult to obtain for many parents, resulting in Congress temporarily waiving tariffs on imports in order to increase the supply. Lobbying from the U.S. dairy industry, which produces key ingredients for formula, helped convince Congress not to renew the tariff waivers in 2023, the Wall Street Journal reported. Dairy lobbyists argued that production had increased enough to where the waivers were no longer necessary.
Washington Examiner
Year in Review: Biden's historic border surge stokes security and humanitarian alarms
President Joe Biden’s second year in office was another letdown for immigration restrictionists troubled by the burgeoning border crisis, as well as for immigrant rights groups who were left waiting for promises of change to come to fruition. Biden took office having vowed to reverse President Donald Trump's immigration...
Comments / 0