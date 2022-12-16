ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cathleen Beaty
4d ago

both my son and daughter were born with this terrible disease. unknown to me and my husband we were both genetic carriers of this disease. it's very difficult to see your children in constant pain. luckily my granddaughter who had a fifty fifty chance of being born with eds does not have it. I got annoyed telling doctors over and over that my kids had this disease only for them to ask what's that. more needs to be done about this disease

Ginny Clark
3d ago

I am glad this disease is getting more recognized. I have two friends with it. The one must recently diagnosed had to fight the medical system to get v her diagnosis. She was accused of seeking painkillers, "It's all in your head", etc for years. She finally saw a video of someone with it, and it clicked that not only did she have symptoms, but all the if her children did too. She finally found a doctor willing to do the genetic testing, and they found their diagnosis. At least for her children, they are getting the correct treatment early.

Patricia Lyman
4d ago

I will be praying for all of you with this terrible condition. May they at least find something to slow the progression.

