both my son and daughter were born with this terrible disease. unknown to me and my husband we were both genetic carriers of this disease. it's very difficult to see your children in constant pain. luckily my granddaughter who had a fifty fifty chance of being born with eds does not have it. I got annoyed telling doctors over and over that my kids had this disease only for them to ask what's that. more needs to be done about this disease
I am glad this disease is getting more recognized. I have two friends with it. The one must recently diagnosed had to fight the medical system to get v her diagnosis. She was accused of seeking painkillers, "It's all in your head", etc for years. She finally saw a video of someone with it, and it clicked that not only did she have symptoms, but all the if her children did too. She finally found a doctor willing to do the genetic testing, and they found their diagnosis. At least for her children, they are getting the correct treatment early.
I will be praying for all of you with this terrible condition. May they at least find something to slow the progression.
Related
Woman diagnosed with dementia aged 57 reveals early signs everyone should know
Jameela Jamil Just Shared She Has Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. Here Are The Symptoms Of The Rare Condition.
A 28-year-old who got her buccal fat removed last year and has 'zero regrets' describes the procedure
Mother who tattooed her eyeballs blue and purple admits she's losing her sight - like her daughter warned her she would
Woman devastated to learn her husband left her for another woman because she owned a vacation cabin by the water
I asked doctors why my baby doesn’t look like me — their diagnosis was shocking
A man went to the ER with abdominal pain where doctors discovered he had a 'very rare,' 'giant' gallstone
See how syphilis ravaged a woman’s face 500 years ago, in an artistic interpretation
Conjoined Twins Speaks On Receiving Only One Salary Despite Working As Two People
I Had An Abortion In My 40s. I'll Never Forget The Shocking Thing The Doctor Said To Me.
Grieving dad learns the heartbreaking truth about his 'son' two years after his sudden death and the $110K he paid in child support - as he reveals mum's texts that brought his world crashing down
Adele Roberts says she's had rectum removed in life-changing cancer operation
Teacher, 28, who quit her job to become stay-at-home girlfriend says her next aim is to get married and have children
How Does a Narcissist React When They Can’t Control You Anymore?
These are the worst pains humans can experience: From kidney stones to cracked ribs
The Antidepressant in Everyone's Medicine Cabinet: The case for the inflammatory theory of depression grows
The cancer symptoms you can notice when you walk – and 7 other signs to watch for
Study shows vitamin D deficiency could increase older people's risk of losing muscle strength by as much as 78%
These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
Boyfriend is looking to grant girlfriend's last wish after she was tragically given 'week to live'
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 82