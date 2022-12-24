ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presque Isle, ME

Ice And Heavy Winds Shut Down Presque Isle

Presque Isle State Park is now reopened after closing for the winter weather over the weekend. However, parts of the park are still closed to the public. "East Fisher is completely shut down because of the ice that formed when the water actually breached and was flooding East Fisher Drive," said Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Ranger Dan Powell.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
More than 84,000 residents are without power on this frigid holiday morning

More than 84 thousand residents are still without power on this frigid Christmas morning. At ten this morning, Versant power reported that more than 25,000 customers are without power, the majority of them in the Presque Isle, Bangor and Bar Harbor regions. Company officials say they have 105 crews working 16-hour days to restore power.
BANGOR, ME
Maine's last 2 Sears Hometown stores are closing

BANGOR (BDN) -- The Farmington and Caribou Sears Hometown stores — the only two of the chain left in Maine — have started liquidation sales and are selling goods at steep discounts, companies handling the closures said Monday. They follow the 2019 closure announcement of the Fort Kent...
FARMINGTON, ME
Fort Kent police seize fentanyl, firearm following drunk driving investigation

FORT KENT, Maine — A 911 call from a concerned resident resulted in police seizing 4 grams of fentanyl and a firearm and arresting a Fort Kent man on Dec. 15. A caller reported a suspicious vehicle on Klein Road at about 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15. The caller told police a person was in the driver seat of the vehicle slouched over the steering wheel.
FORT KENT, ME

