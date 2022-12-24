Read full article on original website
Ice And Heavy Winds Shut Down Presque Isle
Presque Isle State Park is now reopened after closing for the winter weather over the weekend. However, parts of the park are still closed to the public. "East Fisher is completely shut down because of the ice that formed when the water actually breached and was flooding East Fisher Drive," said Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Ranger Dan Powell.
More than 84,000 residents are without power on this frigid holiday morning
More than 84 thousand residents are still without power on this frigid Christmas morning. At ten this morning, Versant power reported that more than 25,000 customers are without power, the majority of them in the Presque Isle, Bangor and Bar Harbor regions. Company officials say they have 105 crews working 16-hour days to restore power.
Street List By Town Where Power Is Expected to Be Restored By Sunday Night December 25th
Here's the latest update from Versant, including a street list by Town where power is expected to be restored by Sunday night, December 25th!. As of Sunday, December 25th, Christmas Day, about 19,000 customers were still without power. All customers in northern Penobscot County, Island Falls, and the Fort Kent...
More than 200,000 Central Maine Power and Versant customers across Maine are without power Saturday
More than 200,000 Central Maine Power and Versant customers are without power this morning. CMP reports most of its outages are in York and Cumberland Counties. Versant reports the majority of its outages are in Aroostook, Hancock and Penobscot Counties. In a statement, Central Maine Power said that it had...
Maine's last 2 Sears Hometown stores are closing
BANGOR (BDN) -- The Farmington and Caribou Sears Hometown stores — the only two of the chain left in Maine — have started liquidation sales and are selling goods at steep discounts, companies handling the closures said Monday. They follow the 2019 closure announcement of the Fort Kent...
Fort Kent police seize fentanyl, firearm following drunk driving investigation
FORT KENT, Maine — A 911 call from a concerned resident resulted in police seizing 4 grams of fentanyl and a firearm and arresting a Fort Kent man on Dec. 15. A caller reported a suspicious vehicle on Klein Road at about 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15. The caller told police a person was in the driver seat of the vehicle slouched over the steering wheel.
Two People Arrested for Armed Home Invasions in Caswell and Caribou, Maine
A man and a woman from Caswell were arrested on Wednesday and are facing charges following armed home invasions in Caswell and Caribou. In one incident, the homeowners were assaulted. Armed Robbery and Home Invasion in Caswell. The Aroostook County Sheriff's Office said 37-year-old Michael Gray and 34-year-old Jamie Gray...
