Bay County father loses home in Christmas fire
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County father is asking for the help of the community after a fire leaves him displaced. Paul Fuder was celebrating Christmas at his father’s house in Marianna when he got a call from his neighbor. His Panama City home had gone up in flames. According to the State Fire Marshal’s office, the cause of the blaze was accidental.
Getting into the ring with the Downtown Boxing Club
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In the midst of New Year resolutions, if trying something new or starting a workout routine is on the list, have you considered boxing?. The Downtown Boxing Club works to bring inspired energy and excitement to Panama City. The gym offers a variety of group classes and private lessons along with open gym access.
Four injured in Graceville fire
GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Four people were seriously injured in a house fire in Graceville, according to fire officials and the Jackson County Times. The blaze happened at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home on the 4400 block of Crow Road. Fire officials said four adults, three men, and one woman, were rushed to […]
Arnold to Host The Visit Panama City Beach Marlin Christmas Classic
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Arnold to Host The Visit Panama City Beach Marlin Christmas Classic. This the 18th year of the classic that will see the likes of 32 teams that span across multiple states. Arnold, Bay, Blountstown and Chipley the four teams area that will be competing over...
Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - NewsChannel 7 gets a blast from the past on this week’s Time Travel Tuesday. Video historian, Bill Hudson, took viewers on a journey through a little bit of WJHG history along with other local businesses. As always if anyone or anything looked familiar or...
Wednesday Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Temperatures started off chilly this morning, but warmed to near seasonal this afternoon. This morning’s temperatures started off in the 30s, but temperatures warmed into the low to mid 60s for most of this afternoon. Tonight’s temperatures will only drop into the 50s for most of NWFL. Thursday’s temperatures will be even warmer, breaking into the 70s, and temperatures will remain in the 70s for the rest of the week.
Adopt a pet with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If looking for a workout partner in the new year, Titus is your guy,. This friendly giant accompanied Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter to the studio in search of a loving home. Turner explained the adoption process and encouraged viewers to come...
Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway Phase 3 soon to be underway
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There’s nothing like heading home after a long day at work, and hitting bumper-to-bumper traffic. It’s an all too familiar feeling for those driving through Panama City Beach. Heading east or heading west, the backup on Back Beach is almost unavoidable. “That roadway...
FHP: Don't Drink and Drive
The house went up in flames and burned several people inside. The Lynn Haven Animal Shelter has pets available for adoption. Getting Into the Ring with the Downtown Boxing Club part three. Updated: 15 hours ago. Co-owners Chris Stamps and Felix Malespin join the NewsChannel 7 Today team live in-studio...
Milton H. Johnson Optimist Invitational returns
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Milton H. Johnson Optimist Invitational high school basketball shootout returns to Chipola College this week. 15 boys high school basketball teams from four states will compete in the three-day shootout beginning Tuesday, December 27, and wrapping up on Thursday, December 29. All five Jackson County teams (Graceville, Marianna, Sneads, Malone, […]
Bay Town Trolley team helps evacuate nursing home
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — When the residents of the Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home needed help evacuating, the Bay Town Trolley team came to the rescue. Bay Transit System Assistant General Manager Trey Kolmetz said he was at home when he received the call about the evacuation.
WATCH: Rowdy crowds disrupt businesses and traffic in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Several businesses closed their doors early Saturday night after a heavy police presence was called to the area for traffic and crowd control. News 13 spoke to Panama City Beach Police Chief, J.R. Talamantez. As of 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, Beach police confirmed...
Expansion of Philip Griffitts Parkway
The Lynn Haven Animal Shelter has pets available for adoption. Getting Into the Ring with the Downtown Boxing Club part three. Co-owners Chris Stamps and Felix Malespin join the NewsChannel 7 Today team live in-studio to talk about how to join the Downtown Boxing Club and more. Getting Into the...
Washington deputies searching for missing teen
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Washington County deputies are asking for help to find a missing teenager. Rachel Harlan, 16, was last seen at her home on Worley Road at approximately 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Rachel was wearing a navy-colored jacket, jeans, and white shoes. Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the […]
Bay County Officials give update on pipe bursts
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Over the holiday weekend, Bay County Officials noticed a higher water usage in both the city and county sides. What officials found was residents running their water overnight in an effort to prevent pipes from freezing due to this weekends frigid temperatures. Running the water...
‘My house is gone’ Bay County woman’s home destroyed in Springfield fire
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — “My house is gone, it’s gone,” evacuee Laurie Shuman said. Laurie Shuman was at a doctor’s appointment when the massive fire reached her home on Friday. She couldn’t get back in time to save her dog or any belongings.
Law enforcement reminds public to drive sober
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday season comes with celebrations. With celebrations, typically comes alcohol. Florida Highway Patrol troopers are reminding the public to be smart on the roads, especially during this time of year. “We want people to be safe, make it where they’re going safe, and not...
Tennessee man found dead in Florida jail
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Tennessee man who led authorities on a 50-mile chase through Florida was found dead in his cell in the Holmes County Jail, the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office reports. According to the HCSO, during a routine security check in the jail, a correctional deputy found Joshua Cornelius, 40, in a […]
Temperatures turn mild in the Panhandle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Tuesday folks!. Our climb towards warm weather continues today, with those freezing temps of the weekend now sitting firmly in our rearview mirror. Mostly sunny skies this afternoon will allow for highs to reach the upper 50s at the coast, and the mid 50s further inland. Light northeast winds won’t do much to bring cold weather back into our area, but the cool breeze will have things feeling fairly pleasant outside this afternoon.
Tallahassee couple adopts foster kids just in time for Christmas
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A gift of a lifetime, one lucky family finalized their adoption of not one, but two children just in time for the holiday. Not a dry eye in the that courtroom on Friday, as the family shared why this Christmas will forever be something they cherish.
