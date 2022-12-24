Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
From wish to reality
ROME TOWNSHIP — Lawrence County Commissioner Freddie Hayes Jr. said the need for a new senior center for the county was something he became aware of when he first ran for his office 12 years ago. “Darlene Green said, ‘We need a center,’” Hayes recalled when we were approached...
Christmas with a Cause raises $10K for charities
HUNTINGTON — A Lawrence County dance instructor has been working for decades to raise money for good causes around the holidays. Christmas with a Cause, co-founded by Nancy Carter, who runs Nancy’s School of Dance in Proctorville, and Anna Stone, took place on Dec. 4 at the Foundry Theater in Huntington City hall.
Carol Haye
Carol Jean Haye, 83, of Chesapeake, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at Heartland of Riverview, South Point. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.
EDITORIAL: Unsung heroes of the storm
When the polar vortex hit at the end of last week, it made for chaos going into the holiday weekend. Pipes burst and deprived many of water, while power outages also struck and roads became hazardous. While most were off for the weekend, we would like to take this minute...
The man with the golden gun
On Wednesday, Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless got a Christmas present early from his staff… a .22 lever action Henry Golden Boy rifle. The rifle was wrapped up in festive red paper and yellow crime scene tape. Todd’s Sporting Goods owner Todd Gillespie presented the present to the sheriff...
Former 911 dispatcher, firefighter arrested for arson in WNF
COLUMBUS — A former Gallia County 911 dispatcher and volunteer fire fighter has been arrested for setting 24 arson fires in the Wayne National Forest, fires he told investigators that he set “to distract him from his depression.”. On Dec. 20, James A. Bartels, 50, of Patriot, was...
DeWine expanded access to teen driver training
COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday expanded access to teen driver training for low-income Ohio families through the new “Drive to Succeed” scholarship program. Administered by the Ohio Traffic Safety Office (OTSO) and available via grants to local governmental agencies, teens selected for a...
Police seek missing woman
The Ironton Police Department is seeking information concerning the whereabouts of Alicia Livingston Saul. She was last seen in the area of the riverbank in Ironton on Dec. 8. She is described as 4’11” with brown hair and brown eyes. According to social media, she has recently lost...
Indictments: Two charged with arson
Woman indicted for involuntary manslaughter in fentanyl death. After the latest Lawrence County grand jury indictments were issued on Wednesday, a woman is facing a felony charges for supplying drugs to a person who died from using the drugs and a pair of people are facing arson charges for burning down a structure.
Pendleton reflects on the past football year for Ironton
It might have been a long and winding road, but it was well traveled as far as the Ironton Fighting Tigers were concerned. Like all teams, official practice begins with two-a-days and continues for 10 games. If the season goes well, a team earns a playoff berth. For the Ironton...
Highlanders pull away from Pointers
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Talk about the bottom just falling out. The South Point Pointers had rallied to within just 2 points with less than six minutes to play and had the ball but turned it over. Huntington then went on a 9-0 run and hit some clutch free throws...
Yost continues to promote the need for trafficking laws
COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost commends the recent passage of House Bill 390, which will require sexual-assault-exam kits to be tested from any case believed to involve human trafficking. “The fight to end human trafficking has been a priority of my office since Day One, and helping...
Ironton outlasts Fairland in 4OTs, 76-72
This game was a BOGO. Buy one ticket for the first 4 quarters, get the second 4 quarters for free. The Ironton Fighting Tigers outlasted the Fairland Dragons 76-72 in a four overtime game on Tuesday in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup. The game saw 12 ties and 16 lead...
