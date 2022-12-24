Congressman-elect George Santos, who has been accused of lying about everything from his alleged Jewish ancestry to a faux Baruch College degree, is facing yet another probe—this one from federal prosecutors into his finances. According to sources who spoke with CNN, Santos is facing questions from federal regulators regarding his assets and more than half a million dollars in loans he distributed to his 2022 congressional campaign for New York’s third congressional district. The 34-year-old reportedly had no assets and was making $55,000 annually at an investment firm prior to his first congressional run in 2020, according to financial disclosures. But just two years later, the admitted liar would file numbers to the tune of $3.5 million and $11.5 million, alleging to have brokered multimillion dollar deals for “high net worth individuals”—selling their planes, yachts and other items through his business, the Devolder Organization, he told Semafor this week. Those filings allowed Santos to sign over some $700,000 from the company to his campaign before dissolving the firm in September 2022.Read it at CNN

NEW YORK STATE ・ 30 MINUTES AGO