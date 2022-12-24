Read full article on original website
Ironton Tribune
From wish to reality
ROME TOWNSHIP — Lawrence County Commissioner Freddie Hayes Jr. said the need for a new senior center for the county was something he became aware of when he first ran for his office 12 years ago. “Darlene Green said, ‘We need a center,’” Hayes recalled when we were approached...
Ironton Tribune
Christmas with a Cause raises $10K for charities
HUNTINGTON — A Lawrence County dance instructor has been working for decades to raise money for good causes around the holidays. Christmas with a Cause, co-founded by Nancy Carter, who runs Nancy’s School of Dance in Proctorville, and Anna Stone, took place on Dec. 4 at the Foundry Theater in Huntington City hall.
ashlandbeacon.com
Larry Salyers is Crocheting from the Heart
A smile comes to my face picturing these words. It’s almost like you can feel the rhythm of the beat as the hoop interlocks the loops of yarn watching Larry Salyers crochet. Larry Salyers is an elementary school teacher at Cannonsburg Elementary in Boyd County by day, but in his spare time, he has become Jolly Crochet Larry. For the last few years, Salyers has been using his talents with crocheting to give gifts to children at school to make Christmas extra special.
Ironton Tribune
The man with the golden gun
On Wednesday, Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless got a Christmas present early from his staff… a .22 lever action Henry Golden Boy rifle. The rifle was wrapped up in festive red paper and yellow crime scene tape. Todd’s Sporting Goods owner Todd Gillespie presented the present to the sheriff...
Ironton Tribune
William Osborne
William Jarrett Osborne, 84, of Ironton, passed away Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loved ones. William was born Aug. 26, 1938, in Ironton, to his late parents, William G. and Anna Marie (White) Osborne. William was a graduate of Ironton High School with the class...
Ironton Tribune
EDITORIAL: Unsung heroes of the storm
When the polar vortex hit at the end of last week, it made for chaos going into the holiday weekend. Pipes burst and deprived many of water, while power outages also struck and roads became hazardous. While most were off for the weekend, we would like to take this minute...
WTRF
Why is there a Big Boy statue in West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has all sorts of quirky attractions, such as a landlocked lighthouse, a giant teapot and 20-foot-tall coal miner statues. Each attraction has an interesting story as to why it was built. So what is the story behind the Shoney’s Big Boy statue in...
West Virginia animal shelter says its dog kennels are full
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) says that its adult kennels are full. In a post on Facebook, KCHA said that they currently have 134 dogs calling the shelter home. They said they need adopters, fosters, volunteers, and supplies. The adoption fee for adult dogs is $0. To learn more about available dogs […]
Ironton Tribune
Former 911 dispatcher, firefighter arrested for arson in WNF
COLUMBUS — A former Gallia County 911 dispatcher and volunteer fire fighter has been arrested for setting 24 arson fires in the Wayne National Forest, fires he told investigators that he set “to distract him from his depression.”. On Dec. 20, James A. Bartels, 50, of Patriot, was...
Ironton Tribune
Pendleton reflects on the past football year for Ironton
It might have been a long and winding road, but it was well traveled as far as the Ironton Fighting Tigers were concerned. Like all teams, official practice begins with two-a-days and continues for 10 games. If the season goes well, a team earns a playoff berth. For the Ironton...
Sprinkler pipe bursts at Kentucky school
FLATWOODS, KY (WOWK)—Officials are cleaning up after part of a sprinkler system burst in a Kentucky school on Sunday. Russell Independent Schools Superintendent Sean Horne said that the sprinkler pipe burst at Russell McDowell Intermediate School in Flatwoods. He says the school system is working with ServPro to clean up since Sunday night.
Ironton Tribune
Indictments: Two charged with arson
Woman indicted for involuntary manslaughter in fentanyl death. After the latest Lawrence County grand jury indictments were issued on Wednesday, a woman is facing a felony charges for supplying drugs to a person who died from using the drugs and a pair of people are facing arson charges for burning down a structure.
First responders on scene of Charleston, West Virginia, house fire
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are on scene of a working structure fire at a home in Charleston. Kanawha County 911 dispatchers say the fire broke out at a home on Crestlyn Drive around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. According to the Charleston Fire Department, the home was occupied, but the homeowners were not […]
Man found in West Virginia with 3 stolen checkbooks
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are investigating after a suspect was found with three checkbooks that didn’t belong to him. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a possible breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area early Wednesday morning. They say that found the suspect close to the scene of the alleged […]
WSAZ
Firefighters respond to accidental fire caused by heat lamp
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters headed out in bitter temperatures Wednesday morning after heavy smoke was seen coming from a home along Crestmont Drive in Huntington. As of 9:15 a.m., fire crews reported that flames were ‘under control.’. Three people were inside the home but were able to make...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Electrical lineman killed during Friday snow storm in southern Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio — A Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative lineworker was killed in an electrical contact incident Friday while working to restore power to cooperative members after Thursday evening’s winter storm. Blake Rodgers, 22, Piketon, an apprentice lineworker with the cooperative, died following an incident that occurred just...
WSAZ
Crews fight house fire in Cabell County
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews from multiple fire departments were on the scene Tuesday evening of a house fire in the Lesage area, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. The fire was reported just after 4:45 p.m. in the 7600 block of Union Ridge Road. Crews from Barboursville, Ohio River...
West Virginia authorities rescue chained-up dog in freezing weather
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Authorities say charges are pending against a dog owner in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says a dog was chained up without any shelter during extreme temperatures on Friday. Deputy Evan Gibson took the dog to the veterinarian where he was checked out and is now in […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rescue crews respond to crash in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel have been requested to the area of mile marker 17 on Route 23 in Ross County, Ohio, following a report of a single-vehicle crash. The call came in shortly after 2 p.m. Monday afternoon. Details of the crash are currently scarce,...
Ironton Tribune
Police seek missing woman
The Ironton Police Department is seeking information concerning the whereabouts of Alicia Livingston Saul. She was last seen in the area of the riverbank in Ironton on Dec. 8. She is described as 4’11” with brown hair and brown eyes. According to social media, she has recently lost...
