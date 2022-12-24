ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Frozen pipe ‘instances’ increasing in Oregon due to cold temperatures

By Jami Seymore
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jq2Cv_0jtGSuwr00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As temperatures gradually start to warm up from this week’s freeze, first responders see an increase in calls for help as frozen pipes burst.

Pipes can be quick to freeze, especially with the prolonged below-freezing temperatures the Portland area is seeing late in the week. However, you likely won’t notice you have frozen pipes until things start to warm back up and they burst from the pressure.

Icy weather continues across the region, causing crashes and closures

“The typical time that we’ll start to see flooding and the issues are after when things start to thaw out,” said Damon Simmons with Portland Fire and Rescue.

As parts of the area start to see a gradual warm-up, firefighters are already keeping busy with burst pipe calls.

“We are seeing a lot of instances and we expect them to increase as the weather warms over a period, so for the next few days we will probably continue to go on these calls and continue to have people that need our help,” said Simmons.

Early Friday, crews responded to an emergency water main break at SW 1st near Arthur, closing the area to traffic and gushing water into the streets. Calls only continued the rest of the day as firefighters were continually called to burst pipes at homes and apartments.

First responders say while many pipes would likely already be impacted by the freeze of the past couple days, in the future, you can make efforts ahead of time to prevent frozen pipes, including leaving a pencil-sized drip going to keep water flowing.

“If you are worried about frozen pipes, open up your cabinets and let that warm air from inside your living space get in and around those pipes,” said Simmons.

If you do still experience frozen pipes and they burst, Portland Fire says it’s important to not only try to stop the flow of water but also shut off your electricity in case any pipes leak through lighting fixtures or outlets.

Freezing rain dominates Friday: Here’s how it shakes out

“We ask that you probably call the non-emergency number but if you have flooding that’s going into an electrical chase or something like that and it could cause a hazard to somebody, then go ahead and call 911,” said Simmons.

In the meantime, whether it’s tonight or in the days before a future winter weather event, fire officials say to look in and around your home or apartment and know where to turn your sinks and water supply off, as well as knowing where your power breakers are to quickly turn the electricity off if needed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 17

Brian Reeves
4d ago

Wth? Freezing pipes has been going on since pipes were first made. Why do these journalists act like this is doom and gloom, all of a sudden b.s.?

Reply
6
M G.
4d ago

if you have a broken pipe you call the fire department ? some people don't have the brains God gave geese

Reply
6
Tenboremag
3d ago

pipes don't break when they thaw. The break when they freeze and the expanding ice inside bursts the pipe. You only notice it when they thaw. Oh, and call a plumber not the fire department.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Over 135,000 Oregon homes without power due to high winds

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Tens of thousands of people across Oregon are without power Tuesday. As of 3 p.m., Portland General Electric reported 2,742 outages impacting more than 110,601 homes across the Portland area. Pacific Power also reported 673 power outages impacting 25,430 households, down from 39,000 households earlier, across...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

First Alert: Massive waves to slam the Oregon coast Tuesday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The National Weather Service office in Portland had a warning for beachgoers: Extremely large and dangerous waves are forecasted to slam the coast on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The NWS said waves would likely reach a towering 35-feet. They also warned that “rogue waves” could potentially be...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

High winds and waves slam the Oregon coast, bringing flooding

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — A heavy storm slammed into western Oregon Monday and Tuesday, bringing strong winds and high waves and causing flooding issues up and down the Oregon coast. Pacific Power reported thousands of outages in coastal counties Tuesday morning, with the greatest concentration in Astoria, according to the...
TILLAMOOK, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

50K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy