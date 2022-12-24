Read full article on original website
Biden Administration constructing immigration processing facility with capacity for 1,000 migrants in El Paso sectorEdy ZooEl Paso, TX
Governor Abbott Takes a Play From Arizona Governor on Stopping MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Dem Rep. Pleads for Help, Tells MSNBC in El Paso Biden Should ‘Absolutely’ Be at the BorderApril McAbeeEl Paso, TX
Abbott boasts migrant crossings "plummet" thanks to border wall expansionAsh JurbergTexas State
Mexican migrants stranded at U.S. border frustrated, El Paso Mayor making provisions for their shelter when they arriveAmarie M.El Paso, TX
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after stabbing in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in downtown El Paso Tuesday night. The incident happened at the 1100 block of Magoffin. Officials said a man in his 20s was taken to the hospital. Officials said the man...
1 man dead in shooting in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso police are looking for the alleged shooter who shot and killed a man outside an eastside bar. The shooting happened in front of the 11/11 Bar at 1441 N. Zaragoza around 2 a.m. Wednesday. A man who had been shot was found...
City removes sections of shoe store in downtown El Paso after fire
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Parts of the structure where a fire destroyed a shoe store weeks ago were removed due to safety concerns. Work to remove parts of J & J Shoes Warehouse at 324 El Paso Street, deemed unsafe, were completed on Dec.12. City officials said they...
Officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An investigation into a shooting that happened along a cul-de-sac in east El Paso continued into the next day. El Paso police responded to a report of a shooting in the 12200 block of Kira Christel Lane around 6:40 p.m. on Monday. A man...
3 cats die after apartment complex fire in south-central El Paso on Christmas Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Fire officials confirmed three cats died after a fire at an apartment complex fire in south-central El Paso on Christmas Day. The fire broke out at an apartment complex located on south Oregon Street and east 7th Avenue. Three cats and a dog were...
Man in custody after prompting a SWAT situation in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso Police Department and Special Weapons and Tactics team (SWAT) responded to the 2200 block of Tierra Bonita near Tierra Este in far east El Paso. Officers initially responded to a family assault in progress at 12:30 a.m., according to police. The...
Police respond to stabbing in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — Police said they are looking for the suspect they said stabbed and killed a 70-year-old woman in her home. El Paso Police officers with the crime against persons unit are responding to a stabbing in central El Paso. They said they responded to the...
Travelers at El Paso airport experience nightmare in 2nd day of canceled flights
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — People flying with Southwest Airlines experienced a traveling nightmare on Tuesday. Many people had to either rebook their flights or wait in El Paso longer than planned. "I haven’t slept much because I got the text last night and I’ve been trying to go...
Southwest Airlines continues to cancel flights nationwide, affecting El Pasoans
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Southwest Airlines customers continued to struggle as flights kept getting canceled. Wednesday was the third day since Southwest Airlines canceled most if not all of their flights. KFOX14 spoke with one person who said she was stranded at the Chicago airport for three days...
Pebble Hills High School band students stranded in Chicago after Southwest Airline mayhem
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Flight delays and cancellations continue at the El Paso International Airport Monday for travelers leaving and making their way into the Sun City. Almost 30 departing flights from Southwest Airlines have been canceled in El Paso, according to the airport website. Nationwide there have...
Several people stranded in El Paso amid the Southwest Airlines flight cancelation fiasco
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Southwest Airlines flight cancelations do not look good for El Paso’s Sun Bowl game set for Friday. Hundreds are stranded in El Paso while more are expected to fly in time for the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Thousands of flights from...
Southwest under scrutiny after wave of storm cancellations, including in El Paso
The U.S. Department of Transportation says it will look into flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines that have left travelers stranded at airports across the country amid an intense winter storm that has killed dozens of people. Many airlines were forced to cancel flights due to the weather, but Southwest was by far the most affected. Of the 2,890 flight cancellations in the U.S. early Tuesday, 2,522 were called off by Southwest, according to the tracking website FlightAware. A Southwest spokesman says cancellations snowballed as the storm moved from the eastern to the western U.S., leaving flight crews and planes out of place.
Strong winds arrive Wednesday
A winter storm will be bringing in quite a bit of wind to the Borderland. Strong winds are set to arrive Wednesday afternoon. We are expected to see winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts of up to 40 to 50 mph. Expect gusts of up to 60 to...
Most businesses closed during Christmas but one restaurant kept their doors open
EL PASO, T.X. — The owner of Love Pho, Tracy Fay, said there was such a high demand for their food when they closed during previous holidays, like Thanksgiving that they decided to stay open on Christmas. "Open for us and open for the customer too because we have...
Shipping containers added to US-Mexico border in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Shipping containers were placed next to the Rio Grande in El Paso in hopes of diverting people crossing. In El Paso, the state of Texas lined up new shipping containers. The improvised border barrier was seen Tuesday. The container blockades are meant to stop...
Boy donates proceeds from hot cocoa stand to El Paso food bank
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A boy living in El Paso donated money he raised from a hot cocoa stand to a food bank. Jarvis McCulley donated proceeds he collected from his cocoa stand to the Kelly Center for Hunger Relief. McCulley set up his stand in the Eastridge...
Fan Fiesta event moved to Fort Bliss Freedom Crossing
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As the Tony the Tiger Fan Fiesta presented by El Paso LIVE was cancelled due to the humanitarian efforts that are currently being held in the El Paso Convention Center, the Sun Bowl Association is now hosting the Battle of the Bands and other events from the Fan Fiesta at Freedom Crossing beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Migrants receive gifts for Christmas, thankful to El Pasoans and community for help
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Christmas is a day many spend time with their family. The reality here in El Paso is several migrants are on the streets. Good Samaritans came to bring food and toys for migrants in need. The help has come far and wide. KFOX14 spoke...
