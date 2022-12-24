ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

WNDU

Woman injured after car, SUV collide in Cass County

Woman injured after car, SUV collide in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Chuck Heaver Weather 122822

Chuck Heaver Weather 122822
MICHIANA, MI
22 WSBT

Crews extinguish Berrien County house fire after 5 hours

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — Bertrand Township Fire is investigating a house fire that started around 7 this morning and burned for hours. It took at least seven departments, including Bertrand Township, to put out a house fire Wednesday just down the road from the firehouse on Red Bud Trail.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Residents, businesses see pipes burst from the cold across Michiana

Residents, businesses see pipes burst from the cold across Michiana
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

City of Elkhart reflects on warming center plan

City of Elkhart reflects on warming center plan
ELKHART, IN
News Now Warsaw

U.S. 31 accident leaves one dead in Marshall County

PLYMOUTH — An Argos man died after a crash on Tuesday morning in Argos. Indiana State Police responded to the crash at U.S. 31 and State Road 10 shortly before 11 a.m. Police say a Mitsubishi driven by an Argos man was traveling east on State Road 10 and failed to yield the right of way to a truck traveling north on 31.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WNDU

VIDEO: Winter storm leaves St. Joseph Lighthouse covered in ice

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Well, the weather got a little cold up by the St. Joseph Lighthouse in Michigan this past weekend. This video comes from Mark Maxwell, at our Gray Sister Station at WNEM in Saginaw. It showcases the lighthouse with giant icicles surrounding it. Berrien County was...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

One injured following two-vehicle Cass county crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on Tuesday on M-51 around 6:07 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Officials say that a 46-year-old woman from Dowagiac was stopped in the roadway and preparing to turn into a driveway with her turn signal on when a southbound 62-year-old man from Dowagiac failed to stop and crashed into the back of the stopped vehicle, according to deputies.
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Dowagiac woman hurt in Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Dowagiac woman was hurt in a crash involving two vehicles Tuesday night in Cass county. It happened just after 6:05 p.m. on M-51 near Elm Street in Silver Creek Township. Police say Nicole Henslee, 46, of Dowagiac was stopped in the road with her turn signal on as she waited to turn into a driveway. That’s when police say a 62-year-old Dowagiac man was heading south and crashed into the back of Henslee’s vehicle.
DOWAGIAC, MI
Detroit News

Indiana man dies after crashing snowmobile into N. Mich. tree

An Indiana man was killed Monday after crashing a snowmobile into a tree in northern Michigan, state police said. Troopers with the state police's Cadillac Post were called at about 2:50 p..m. Monday to Trail 6 near South 7 Road in South Branch Township for a report of a single-person snowmobile crash. South Branch Township is in Wexford County and about 19 Miles west of Cadillac and about 31 miles east of Manistee.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

City of South Bend offering free Christmas tree recycling for residents

City of South Bend offering free Christmas tree recycling for residents
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Frozen Pipes Flood La Porte County Complex Building

(La Porte, IN) - A crazy weather weekend got even crazier when a burst water pipe flooded the La Porte County Complex building. Situated next to the courthouse, the County Complex serves as the central meeting place for La Porte County government and is home to the Sheriff's Department as well as the County Jail.
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

City of Elkhart offering Christmas tree disposal at several locations

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Need to get rid of that tree now that the holiday season is wrapping up?. The City of Elkhart is offering the following drop-off locations for Christmas trees:. Northside Gym along Bristol Street. Westside Middle School parking lot along Nappanee Street. Pierre Moran Pavilion on E....
ELKHART, IN
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Benton Harbor won’t account for $10 million in federal COVID money

Benton Harbor has not filed legally required reporting on the $9.8 million the city received from the American Rescue Plan Act. After original reports of big plans for some of the money, there has been no disclosure of what the city spent and where the money was allocated. The secrecy around the spending of federal relief dollars occurs in a town with a history of fiscal impropriety. Former Gov. Jennifer Granholm appointed a state emergency manager for Benton Harbor from 2010 to 2017, after a decade of steep deficits and unbalanced budgets.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Blood donations needed after winter storm in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Medical Foundation needs your help!. The foundation is asking community members to register to give blood, especially if they are O+ or O-. Donors must be at least 17 years old or 16 with parental consent and weigh at least 110 lbs....
SOUTH BEND, IN

