Benton Harbor has not filed legally required reporting on the $9.8 million the city received from the American Rescue Plan Act. After original reports of big plans for some of the money, there has been no disclosure of what the city spent and where the money was allocated. The secrecy around the spending of federal relief dollars occurs in a town with a history of fiscal impropriety. Former Gov. Jennifer Granholm appointed a state emergency manager for Benton Harbor from 2010 to 2017, after a decade of steep deficits and unbalanced budgets.

BENTON HARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO