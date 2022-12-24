Read full article on original website
Woman injured after car, SUV collide in Cass County
Chuck Heaver Weather 122822
Crews extinguish Berrien County house fire after 5 hours
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — Bertrand Township Fire is investigating a house fire that started around 7 this morning and burned for hours. It took at least seven departments, including Bertrand Township, to put out a house fire Wednesday just down the road from the firehouse on Red Bud Trail.
Residents, businesses see pipes burst from the cold across Michiana
City of Elkhart reflects on warming center plan
U.S. 31 accident leaves one dead in Marshall County
PLYMOUTH — An Argos man died after a crash on Tuesday morning in Argos. Indiana State Police responded to the crash at U.S. 31 and State Road 10 shortly before 11 a.m. Police say a Mitsubishi driven by an Argos man was traveling east on State Road 10 and failed to yield the right of way to a truck traveling north on 31.
Cass County Council on Aging locations closed due to water pipe break
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Marty Heirty, CEO of the Cass County Council on Aging, announced Monday night that all council locations will be closed on Tuesday. Heirty says that the closure is due to a water pipe break. The council is a non-profit organization that provides a broad range of...
VIDEO: Winter storm leaves St. Joseph Lighthouse covered in ice
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Well, the weather got a little cold up by the St. Joseph Lighthouse in Michigan this past weekend. This video comes from Mark Maxwell, at our Gray Sister Station at WNEM in Saginaw. It showcases the lighthouse with giant icicles surrounding it. Berrien County was...
One injured following two-vehicle Cass county crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on Tuesday on M-51 around 6:07 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Officials say that a 46-year-old woman from Dowagiac was stopped in the roadway and preparing to turn into a driveway with her turn signal on when a southbound 62-year-old man from Dowagiac failed to stop and crashed into the back of the stopped vehicle, according to deputies.
Dowagiac woman hurt in Cass County crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Dowagiac woman was hurt in a crash involving two vehicles Tuesday night in Cass county. It happened just after 6:05 p.m. on M-51 near Elm Street in Silver Creek Township. Police say Nicole Henslee, 46, of Dowagiac was stopped in the road with her turn signal on as she waited to turn into a driveway. That’s when police say a 62-year-old Dowagiac man was heading south and crashed into the back of Henslee’s vehicle.
Indiana man dies after crashing snowmobile into N. Mich. tree
An Indiana man was killed Monday after crashing a snowmobile into a tree in northern Michigan, state police said. Troopers with the state police's Cadillac Post were called at about 2:50 p..m. Monday to Trail 6 near South 7 Road in South Branch Township for a report of a single-person snowmobile crash. South Branch Township is in Wexford County and about 19 Miles west of Cadillac and about 31 miles east of Manistee.
City of South Bend offering free Christmas tree recycling for residents
Frozen Pipes Flood La Porte County Complex Building
(La Porte, IN) - A crazy weather weekend got even crazier when a burst water pipe flooded the La Porte County Complex building. Situated next to the courthouse, the County Complex serves as the central meeting place for La Porte County government and is home to the Sheriff's Department as well as the County Jail.
Schools, businesses and homes deal with burst pipes from the cold in Michiana
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s about that time when we start to see the damage of the sub-zero temperatures brought to Michiana over the weekend. And even though some are still handling car headaches after winter road conditions, many are now dealing with burst pipes from the cold.
City of Elkhart offering Christmas tree disposal at several locations
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Need to get rid of that tree now that the holiday season is wrapping up?. The City of Elkhart is offering the following drop-off locations for Christmas trees:. Northside Gym along Bristol Street. Westside Middle School parking lot along Nappanee Street. Pierre Moran Pavilion on E....
Benton Harbor won’t account for $10 million in federal COVID money
Benton Harbor has not filed legally required reporting on the $9.8 million the city received from the American Rescue Plan Act. After original reports of big plans for some of the money, there has been no disclosure of what the city spent and where the money was allocated. The secrecy around the spending of federal relief dollars occurs in a town with a history of fiscal impropriety. Former Gov. Jennifer Granholm appointed a state emergency manager for Benton Harbor from 2010 to 2017, after a decade of steep deficits and unbalanced budgets.
Blood donations needed after winter storm in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Medical Foundation needs your help!. The foundation is asking community members to register to give blood, especially if they are O+ or O-. Donors must be at least 17 years old or 16 with parental consent and weigh at least 110 lbs....
Berrien County rescinds state of emergency after power is restored
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Berrien County issued a state of emergency Friday night due to continued power outages in the city. The emergency was issued at 10 p.m. and a local warming center was opened up for residents. “There were many agencies involved and we are grateful for their...
Free hearing, vision screening clinics available for students in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Health Department will host walk-in clinics for kindergarten through 9th-grade students who are homeschooled or attend virtually. The screenings will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 4, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the BCHD offices in both Benton Harbor and Niles.
Mishawaka assisted living facility residents left in the cold for almost a week
That's what some at River View Vannoni Living Center in Mishawaka have been dealing with during freezing temperatures. WSBT checked in with several of the people living at the center. Many were afraid to speak on camera for fear of getting evicted or written up. But ultimately, they're looking for...
