Submitted by the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York. As news reports come in of those seriously affected by the deadly Buffalo blizzard, there is an outpouring of support from those who want to help. This is, after all, the “City of Good Neighbors.” But it can be tricky to determine what is the best way to donate to ensure that the money is going to the correct people and organizations.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO