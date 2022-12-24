Read full article on original website
Related
wnypapers.com
State agencies to prepare flood response assets in WNY ahead of potential flooding
Expected snowmelt from unseasonably warm temperatures. √ Pumps, sandbags & other resources available to local governments ahead of expected flooding due to melting snow and warm temperatures. √ Nearly 800,000 sandbags and more than 300 pumps and generators available to deploy from state's stockpiles to mitigate flood-related issues. √ Numerous...
wnypapers.com
Hochul announces reopening of major Western New York highways in wake of historic snowstorm
New York State Thruway (I-90), I-290, I-990, state routes 400 and 219 fully reopened; Niagara County section of I-190 fully open, as well as Erie County section north of I-290 √ Work continues on reopening remaining Erie County sections of I-190 and state routes 5, 33 and 198; all remain closed.
wnypapers.com
Hochul submits request for federal emergency declaration
Presidential emergency declaration for Erie and Genesee counties would provide direct federal assistance for ongoing storm response, including search and rescue efforts in Buffalo. √ Statewide state of emergency remains in effect; New Yorkers urged to continue avoiding unnecessary travel in areas impacted by storm & follow local travel advisories...
wnypapers.com
Storm update: Driving ban still in effect for parts of Erie County
EVENING UPDATE: Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted the following travel updates:. •“The Driving Ban will be lifted in the Town of Amherst as of 7 pm. The Driving Ban will NOT be lifted for Buffalo, Lackawanna, and Cheektowaga during the overnight hours. Lackawanna and Cheektowaga will be revisited in the morning; Buffalo will continue through tomorrow.”
wnypapers.com
National Grid: 98% of WNY customers have service restored after historic blizzard
UPDATE: On Wednesday morning, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted, “840 outages remain for National Grid and 0 reported for NYSEG.”. National Grid has restored service to 98% (or 105,700) of the 107,700 Western New York customers affected by the historic multiday blizzard that brought hurricane-force winds and more than 50 inches of heavy, wet snow to the region. The company’s field force of nearly 3,000 line, service, tree, damage assessment and public safety workers will remain on the ground and continue to partner with state and local agencies to gain access to the remaining damage so that repairs can be completed.
wnypapers.com
Hochul provides Monday update on storm, state efforts; says portions of thruway 'remain closed until further notice'
Gov. Kathy Hochul addressed the media Monday afternoon, providing an update on state efforts to assist Western New York with the aftermath of the weekend blizzard. She said, in part:. “We have been through a lot of wars together, and this blizzard is the one for the ages. Certainly, it...
wnypapers.com
Niagara Falls: Modern Disposal garbage collection update
The Office of City of Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino announced, “Modern Disposal will be performing regularly scheduled trash pickup for this week, Wednesday, Dec. 28, through Friday, Dec. 30. Those who normally are scheduled to have Monday or Tuesday garbage pickups will be pushed back to next week. There will be no item restrictions for those two days (Jan. 2-3).”
wnypapers.com
Travel ban continues in Buffalo
4th UPDATE: On Wednesday morning, City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown tweeted:. “PLEASE SHARE! The @NFTAMetro is restoring service to the following bus routes: 4 Broadway 8 Main 24 Genesee 25 Delaware 34 NF Blvd 35 Sheridan 40 Buffalo-NF 50 Buffalo Ave 52 N. End Circulator 55 Pine Ave 59 NCCC Rail service will resume at 11am. Paratransit is still suspended.”
wnypapers.com
National Grid: Power to be restored Wednesday to all WNY customers impacted by blizzard
Company thanks customers as well as local, state officials for partnership and support. National Grid would like to thank its local, state and national partners who have helped clear access so that the company’s field force could reach customers after an historic blizzard resulted in 108,000 Western New York customers losing power. As part of its emergency response, National Grid deployed more than 3,200 restoration experts – including line, service, tree, damage assessment and public safety workers – and expects the approximately 158 customers who remain without service because of this storm to have power restored today.
wnypapers.com
BBB tip: GoFundMe launches hub for those looking to donate and offer relief to victims of Buffalo blizzard
Submitted by the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York. As news reports come in of those seriously affected by the deadly Buffalo blizzard, there is an outpouring of support from those who want to help. This is, after all, the “City of Good Neighbors.” But it can be tricky to determine what is the best way to donate to ensure that the money is going to the correct people and organizations.
wnypapers.com
Catholic Health methadone centers in Buffalo & Amherst open for patients needing services
Catholic Health Pathways Program at 158 Holden St., Buffalo, and the Sisters Health Center at 210 John Glen Drive, Amherst, are open and available to dispense methadone for patients throughout the region. The Buffalo site is open from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the Amherst site is open 6 a.m. to noon.
wnypapers.com
Village of Lewiston legal notice
TAKE NOTICE that the Village Historical Preservation Commission will hold a Public Hearing to discuss the historic designation of 732 Center Street, Lewiston Opera Hall, on January 9, 2023 at 6PM in the Village Board room at 145 N 4th Street, Lewiston, NY 14092. Donna Vazquez. Deputy Clerk.
wnypapers.com
Village of Lewiston to hear from public on B&B sites
With a growing number of bed and breakfast and Airbnb-type offerings in the Village of Lewiston, the Board of Trustees recently opted to create a committee to review these businesses. At the first work session of 2023, slated for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, residents are invited to share their opinions on the subject.
wnypapers.com
Niagara County Farm Bureau presents 'Circle of Friends'
Niagara County Farm Bureau has recognized three state legislators with its “Circle of Friends” award. Formally given by New York Farm Bureau, the accolade recognizes state-elected officials who support the legislation NYFB promotes. Niagara County Farm Bureau President Kevin Bittner said, “At our recent board meeting, we looked...
wnypapers.com
ECDOH advisory for restaurants that have lost power
Recommendations & advice to prevent food poisoning, illness from spoiled foods after power outage. Following extended power outages that affected Erie County residents and businesses, the Erie County Department of Health is offering advice and recommendations about handling perishable foods that may have spoiled. This guidance is for restaurants and other food facilities, but is useful for residents, as well.
wnypapers.com
Get in the giving spirit with the Red Cross
Long-sleeved T-shirt for blood and platelet donors through Jan. 2. As the final holiday rush arrives, the American Red Cross asks donors to shake up their holiday plans and give blood or platelets now and throughout the end of the year. According to AAA, nearly 113 million people are expected...
wnypapers.com
Hochul: Additional actions to provide financial relief to people in WNY
New York State Department of Financial Services calls on banking institutions to waive ATM fees. √ New Yorkers encouraged to call DFS' disaster hotline at 800-339-1759 for insurance-related questions. √ Governor warns about price gouging during and in aftermath of historic storm. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced additional actions...
TMZ.com
News Anchor 'Disappears' On Camera In Severe Weather Whiteout In Buffalo
The winter weather this year is no joke, and visibility is getting severely worse in places with extreme conditions ... which is exactly how this reporter seemingly appeared out of nowhere due to an insane whiteout. CNN's Polo Sandoval performed his reappearing trick Friday in Buffalo, NY, as he showed...
wnypapers.com
Spectrum Health Education and Training Institute announces new classes for 2023
Spectrum Health Education and Training Institute (SETI), a licensed continuing education provider for human service professionals, will offer two new virtual trainings beginning in January. Enrollment is now open to all New York state human service professionals seeking professional development and continued education trainings. All sessions are currently virtual. SETI...
wnypapers.com
Old Falls Street USA to host 'Family Fun New Year's Eve Party'
Old Falls Street USA will host the annual “Family Fun New Year’s Eve Party” from 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. To ring in 2023, families can enjoy activities such as face painters, balloon artists, inflatables, a balloon drop and a DJ. All attendees aged 3 and up...
Comments / 0