Santa Barbara, CA

Noozhawk

Shannon Marshall Named an Officer at Community Bank of Santa Maria

Shannon Marshall has joined the Community Bank of Santa Maria leadership team as vice president and branch manager at the South Broadway Branch, Janet Silveria, president/CEO announced. “I spent my career in banking, 26 years here on the Central Coast. My position at Community Bank of Santa Maria is a...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Holly Sierra Bids Reluctant Farewell as Buellton’s Mayor

Buellton Mayor Holly Sierra hadn’t even handed over the gavel and she already had two new volunteer gigs lined up to fill her time. Sierra stepped down as mayor Dec. 8 and leaves reluctantly but appreciative of her eight years as a council member and six additional years as mayor.
BUELLTON, CA
Noozhawk

Rain Hits Santa Barbara County

It should be a wet week for Santa Barbara County. Rain fell across the county most of the day on Tuesday, and the National Weather Service said there are chances of precipitation every day through Sunday. The Lompoc Valley had received the most rain as of 9 p.m., with the...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Land Trust Gets $100,000 Matching Grant for Local Conservation Efforts

The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County has received a $100,000 match opportunity from a consortium of anonymous donors for any new dollars the organization raises. “The donors behind this match are members of our community who are asking us to go over and above for land conservation in Santa Barbara County. We are incredibly inspired by their generosity and vision,” said Carrie Mullen, director of development at the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

UCSB Researchers Assess Danger Marine Heatwaves Pose to Sea Snails

Scientists, fishermen and nature lovers alike worry how sea creatures will fare as the oceans change around them. There’s plenty of evidence that higher temperatures will place stress on marine animals. But just as important is the heat’s effect on their larvae, microscopic plankton drifting along in the water...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Horse Struck by Vehicle, Killed in Crash West of Santa Maria

A horse standing in the roadway was hit and killed in a crash that injured a driver early Wednesday morning west of Santa Maria. At approximately 6:30 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers were notified about an incident involving a vehicle and a horse near Black and Point Sal roads. The...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Gingrich Wins Two Pro Gold Medals and One Silver at Pickleball Nationals

Three local players won gold medals and 10 others captured either silver or bronze at the Pickleball: Margaritaville USA Pickleball National Championships at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Dayne Gingrich won national championships in both the men’s split pro and men’s senior pro divisions. He was also a silver medalist...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Trejo Shoots Bishop Diego Past Carpinteria in Boys Basketball

Bishop Diego High School jumped out to 14-2 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in its 56-29 boys basketball victory at Carpinteria on Tuesday. Bryan Trejo sank four three-pointers to lead the Cardinals with 15 points. “He always does all the other things we need to win...
CARPINTERIA, CA

