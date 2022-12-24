Top Sports Stories of the Year: Part 2

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Central Illinois sports fans had a lot to cheer about in 2022.

Here’s a look back at some of the top stories of the year in our annual WMBD Top 10 list.

Coaching changes at ISU, the Brimfield girls basketball team winning a state title, Illini nationally-ranked basketball and football programs, Canton’s Boomer Grigsby going into the College Football Hall of Fame, and the Rivermen capturing the President’s Cup title are featured here.

