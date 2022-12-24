Leonard finished with 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds, one steal and one block across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 124-113 win over the Raptors. After sitting out Monday's 142-131 overtime win over Detroit for maintenance purposes, Leonard returned to the starting five for the second half of the back-to-back set seemingly without any restrictions. He turned in one of his better all-around lines of the campaign in the process, establishing a new season-high total in assists while also chipping in in both defensive categories. The Clippers won't encounter their next back-to-back set until next Thursday and Friday, so look for Leonard to play in each of the L.A.'s next three contests, beginning with Thursday's matchup with the Celtics.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO