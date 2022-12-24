Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Bonnie and Clyde Sought in Christmas Killing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx woman is New York City's one billionth subway riderWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Killian Hayes, Moritz Wagner, Hamidou Diallo Ejected After Fight in Magic vs. Pistons
The second half of Wednesday's game between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons will feature fewer players than the first. Keith Langlois of Pistons.com noted Orlando's Moritz Wagner and Detroit's Hamidou Diallo and Killian Hayes were all ejected from the contest for a scuffle that started when the former "inflamed [the] Pistons bench with a hip check."
Trae Young Exits Hawks vs. Pacers with Hamstring Injury
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young suffered a left calf contusion in Tuesday's matchup against the Indiana Pacers and was forced to exit early, the team announced. Young has missed minimal time this season and is a significant reason why the Hawks are tied for first place in the Southeast Division. The 24-year-old is averaging 27.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 9.9 assists per game while shooting 41.5 percent from the floor and 31.0 percent from deep in 30 games.
Luka Dončić 'Made His Own Class' Among NBA Greats, Says Mavs HC Jason Kidd
Although he is only in the midst of his fifth NBA season, Dallas Mavericks head coach and Basketball Hall of Famer Jason Kidd has already seen enough out of Luka Dončić to declare him an all-time great. After Dončić posted a historic 60-point, 21-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in a...
NBA Trade Rumors: Jae Crowder 'as Desirable as Ever' Despite Anonymous GM Bashing Sun
Despite what one NBA general manager thinks, Jae Crowder is still an attractive trade option leading up to the Feb. 9 deadline. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium (starts at 1:05 mark), teams around the league are saying Crowder remains as "desirable as ever" in trade talks:. Charania...
Fantasy Basketball 2022: Deep NBA Sleepers After December 26
The holiday season might be winding down, but that doesn't mean all gift-giving has finished. As savvy fantasy basketball managers know, the waiver wire is loaded with intriguing options in the form of ascending players or injury fill-ins. Fresh off a loaded NBA slate on Christmas and a busy Monday...
Suns' Devin Booker to Miss at Least 4 Weeks with Groin Injury
The Phoenix Suns announced Wednesday that star shooting guard Devin Booker suffered a left groin strain and will be reevaluated in four weeks. Booker left the team's 128-125 overtime loss against the Denver Nuggets last Sunday after just four minutes with the injury. He missed the Suns' previous three games because of groin soreness.
Lakers' LeBron James Says Future 'Up to My Mind;' Playing Without Winning Not in DNA
Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James knows his legendary career doesn't have many years left, but he understands that it will take a mental commitment for him to keep going as he gets older. After Wednesday's loss to the Miami Heat, James spoke with reporters about how long he...
Kevin Love Says Kyrie Irving's Cavs Jersey Should Be Retired: 'Not Even a Question'
Kyrie Irving's former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Kevin Love believes the Cavs should retire Kyrie's No. 2 jersey in the future. After Irving helped lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 125-117 road win over Love and the Cavaliers on Monday night, Love was asked if he felt Kyrie's jersey should be retired in Cleveland, and he made it clear to reporters that he feels Irving is more than deserving of that honor:
Scoot Henderson Returning from Injury Despite Rumors About Status Ahead of Draft
Scoot Henderson is widely expected to be one of the top three picks in the 2023 NBA draft, and despite rumors that he could potentially sit out the remainder of the G League season with an injury, he's returning to the court Tuesday night. ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported Tuesday that...
Christian Wood Open to Mavs Contract Extension: 'I'm Happy to Be Here...Vibe Is Good'
Christian Wood said he's open to a contract extension with the Dallas Mavericks after a strong start to his first year with the team. "I'm happy to be here," Wood told Tim MacMahon of ESPN. "That's what I'll say. The vibe is good. … I'm open to it." Wood...
NBA Rumors: Wizards' Kyle Kuzma Seen as 'Gettable' by Teams Ahead of Trade Deadline
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma's days with the team are reportedly numbered, as he's viewed as a viable trade target for multiple teams. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, indications point to Kuzma departing Washington in free agency next summer. Because of this, Stein noted "there's a rising belief leaguewide that Kuzma is gettable between now and the Feb. 9 trade deadline as a result because the Wizards might ultimately be forced to concede that they have to trade him before the buzzer to ensure they don't lose him for nothing."
NBA Rumors: Rockets 'Not 100% Convinced' Kevin Porter Jr. Is a Starting PG
The Houston Rockets may not be sold on Kevin Porter Jr. as their long-term option at point guard. ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported on The Lowe Post (via Rockets Wire's Ben DuBose) the Rockets are "not 100 percent convinced that Kevin Porter Jr. is a starting point guard in the NBA."
Report: Bucks' Marc Lasry 'Actively Looking' to Sell Stake; Governor Wes Edens Linked
Milwaukee Bucks governor Marc Lasry is "actively looking" to sell his ownership stake in the team, per NBA reporter Marc Stein, who noted the possibility that fellow governor Wes Edens could purchase it from his partner. Stein, who reported Monday that Lasry could be "open" to selling his stake, wrote...
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon Ruled Out vs. Kings with Shoulder Injury
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Sacramento Kings with a shoulder strain, the team announced (h/t Mike Singer of the Denver Post). The Arizona product was a late addition to the injury report on Tuesday and was initially listed as questionable against...
Nets' Kevin Durant Praises Evan Mobley: 'It's a Bright Future for Him' with Cavaliers
Consider Kevin Durant a fan of Evan Mobley. The Brooklyn Nets superstar was asked about the Cleveland Cavaliers big man while speaking with reporters on Monday and had nothing but praise, referencing a pickup game in July that featured the pair and a number of other NBA players:. "Just versatile....
NBA Trade Rumors: Bulls' Zach LaVine Has 'Fans' Among Mavs Execs
If the Chicago Bulls decide to tear things down before the trade deadline, the Dallas Mavericks could be among the teams that take a long look at Zach LaVine. On The Lowe Post podcast (h/t RealGM.com), ESPN's Tim MacMahon said there are people who "hold prominent positions within" the Mavs organization who are "fans" of LaVine.
Kemba Walker Says He Made 'a Selfish Decision' to Shut Down Knicks Season over Injury
Dallas Mavericks point guard Kemba Walker said his decision to shut it down last season because of a knee injury during his time with the New York Knicks was the right call for his career. "It wasn't that tough, to be honest. It was a selfish decision, actually," he told...
Lakers Rumors: LA Doesn't Want to Compound Previous Mistakes with More Win-Now Trades
Fans waiting for the Los Angeles Lakers to make a trade that could help the team this season might be disappointed. Per The Athletic's Jovan Buha, the Lakers front office "doesn't want to compound its previous mistakes with more win-now moves." Buha noted general manager Rob Pelinka and the Los...
NBA Exec Thinks Klay Thompson Could Leave Warriors for Lakers or Blazers
Given the uncertain future for the Golden State Warriors with several of their core players over the age of 30, Klay Thompson may not finish his career with the organization that drafted him. One executive for a Western Conference team told Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports (h/t Heavy.com's Jack Simone)...
ESPN: 'Don't Rule Out' Kyrie Irving Joining Rockets amid James Harden Rumors
Amid rumors that James Harden may be looking to return to the Houston Rockets this summer, another potential free-agent point guard could be an option for the team. On the latest episode of The Lowe Post podcast (h/t Ben DuBose of Rockets Wire), ESPN's Tim MacMahon said the possibility of the Rockets making a play for Kyrie Irving shouldn't be ignored.
