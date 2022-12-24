ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killian Hayes, Moritz Wagner, Hamidou Diallo Ejected After Fight in Magic vs. Pistons

The second half of Wednesday's game between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons will feature fewer players than the first. Keith Langlois of Pistons.com noted Orlando's Moritz Wagner and Detroit's Hamidou Diallo and Killian Hayes were all ejected from the contest for a scuffle that started when the former "inflamed [the] Pistons bench with a hip check."
Bleacher Report

Trae Young Exits Hawks vs. Pacers with Hamstring Injury

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young suffered a left calf contusion in Tuesday's matchup against the Indiana Pacers and was forced to exit early, the team announced. Young has missed minimal time this season and is a significant reason why the Hawks are tied for first place in the Southeast Division. The 24-year-old is averaging 27.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 9.9 assists per game while shooting 41.5 percent from the floor and 31.0 percent from deep in 30 games.
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Basketball 2022: Deep NBA Sleepers After December 26

The holiday season might be winding down, but that doesn't mean all gift-giving has finished. As savvy fantasy basketball managers know, the waiver wire is loaded with intriguing options in the form of ascending players or injury fill-ins. Fresh off a loaded NBA slate on Christmas and a busy Monday...
Bleacher Report

Suns' Devin Booker to Miss at Least 4 Weeks with Groin Injury

The Phoenix Suns announced Wednesday that star shooting guard Devin Booker suffered a left groin strain and will be reevaluated in four weeks. Booker left the team's 128-125 overtime loss against the Denver Nuggets last Sunday after just four minutes with the injury. He missed the Suns' previous three games because of groin soreness.
Bleacher Report

Kevin Love Says Kyrie Irving's Cavs Jersey Should Be Retired: 'Not Even a Question'

Kyrie Irving's former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Kevin Love believes the Cavs should retire Kyrie's No. 2 jersey in the future. After Irving helped lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 125-117 road win over Love and the Cavaliers on Monday night, Love was asked if he felt Kyrie's jersey should be retired in Cleveland, and he made it clear to reporters that he feels Irving is more than deserving of that honor:
Bleacher Report

Scoot Henderson Returning from Injury Despite Rumors About Status Ahead of Draft

Scoot Henderson is widely expected to be one of the top three picks in the 2023 NBA draft, and despite rumors that he could potentially sit out the remainder of the G League season with an injury, he's returning to the court Tuesday night. ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported Tuesday that...
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Wizards' Kyle Kuzma Seen as 'Gettable' by Teams Ahead of Trade Deadline

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma's days with the team are reportedly numbered, as he's viewed as a viable trade target for multiple teams. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, indications point to Kuzma departing Washington in free agency next summer. Because of this, Stein noted "there's a rising belief leaguewide that Kuzma is gettable between now and the Feb. 9 trade deadline as a result because the Wizards might ultimately be forced to concede that they have to trade him before the buzzer to ensure they don't lose him for nothing."
Bleacher Report

Nuggets' Aaron Gordon Ruled Out vs. Kings with Shoulder Injury

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Sacramento Kings with a shoulder strain, the team announced (h/t Mike Singer of the Denver Post). The Arizona product was a late addition to the injury report on Tuesday and was initially listed as questionable against...
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Bulls' Zach LaVine Has 'Fans' Among Mavs Execs

If the Chicago Bulls decide to tear things down before the trade deadline, the Dallas Mavericks could be among the teams that take a long look at Zach LaVine. On The Lowe Post podcast (h/t RealGM.com), ESPN's Tim MacMahon said there are people who "hold prominent positions within" the Mavs organization who are "fans" of LaVine.
Bleacher Report

ESPN: 'Don't Rule Out' Kyrie Irving Joining Rockets amid James Harden Rumors

Amid rumors that James Harden may be looking to return to the Houston Rockets this summer, another potential free-agent point guard could be an option for the team. On the latest episode of The Lowe Post podcast (h/t Ben DuBose of Rockets Wire), ESPN's Tim MacMahon said the possibility of the Rockets making a play for Kyrie Irving shouldn't be ignored.
