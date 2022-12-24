Australia live news updates: Qantas deploys recovery flight to Azerbaijan after passengers fume at communication breakdown

Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Australia news live: Annastacia Palaszczuk announces new Queensland laws to target ‘violent juvenile thieves’
LIVE – Updated at 03:16. MCG wants to host first India-Pakistan Test match in more than 15 years. The Melbourne Cricket Club have made enquiries about hosting India and Pakistan’s first Test match in more than 15 years, but admit the situation is “complicated”, AAP reports.
Qantas plane en route to London makes emergency landing in Azerbaijan
A Qantas flight from Singapore to London has made an emergency landing in Azerbaijan, as the plane was flying over central Asia, due to concerns there was smoke in the cargo hold, with passengers now worried they could miss Christmas. Flight QF1 landed safely at Baku’s Heydar Aliyev international airport...
Missing U.S. student Ken DeLand found in Spain
A U.S. student who went missing last month while studying abroad in France was found alive in Spain, his family and officials said Friday.
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Transgender Qatari princess flees country fearing persecution
A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender. Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was. “I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.” The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
The flight attendant who sacrificed her life to save American passengers
It was on 5 September 1986 when a passenger airplane called Pan Am Flight 73 was flying from India to the USA. The airplane contained 380 passengers and 13 crew members. The flight had 2 layovers, one in Pakistan and the other in Germany.
Pregnant woman ‘collapses’ while waiting six hours for plane to take off from Manchester Airport
A pregnant woman “collapsed” while on a plane that got stuck waiting on the tarmac for six hours at Manchester Airport.The lengthy delay occurred onboard a Brussels Airlines flight to Brussels, after a Cathay Pacific plane that was due to fly to Hong Kong experienced a fault.The Brussels flight and a TUI flight to Cape Verde were both behind the Cathay jet on the taxiway, unable to take-off.Chris Brereton, a passenger onboard the Belgium-bound flight, told the Manchester Evening News that a pregnant woman had “collapsed” during the hours-long wait.He said: “The poor pregnant lady collapsed and two people on...
I quit my six-figure tech job because I couldn't work abroad. Now I make half the money at a startup but get to travel wherever I want.
Sergio Najera's new job at a gaming startup pays less, but his "joy per dollar" is significantly higher. Here's why he says the trade-off is worth it.
Thousands of people have been stranded at Iceland's airport with empty vending machines and no transportation to hotels — including 'Billions' star Damian Lewis
Lewis, along with thousands of others, appeared to be stranded in the freezing Keflavík International Airport with empty vending machines and no taxis.
I booked the cheapest sleeper accommodation on an overnight train in Europe. I got zero rest and wouldn't do it again.
Insider's reporter took an overnight train in Europe from Berlin to Vienna that costs $50 for a seat in a shared cabin with five other people.
Woman says she found ‘dental implant’ in her British Airways plane meal
A British Airways passenger says she found a ‘dental implant’ in her plane meal during a flight from London to Dubai on October 25. Ghada El-Hoss was on flight BA107 travelling home to the United Arab Emirates when she allegedly made the gruesome discovery.The angry passenger tweeted British Airways about the incident on December 4, with a photo attached of her meal for reference.Tagging the airline’s social media account, El-Hoss also directly addressed the British Airways Twitter handle. In the social media post, El-Hoss said: “@British_Airways Still waiting to hear from you regarding this dental implant we found in our food on flight BA107.”...
Pilot reveals time of day nervous travellers should book flights to avoid turbulence
A pilot has revealed which flights tend to have less turbulence - and urged those with a fear of flying to choose them for their next journey.Boeing 737 pilot Morgan Smith told the New York Times on 23 November that some flights are more likely to experience turbulence than others, depending on the time of day.Generally speaking, she revealed, morning flights will have less turbulence than those later in the day. This is because in the morning, the land below has not heated up yet - heat rising from the ground is what increases the chance of turbulence on flights.But...
'Life or death:' As Britons buckle under the cost of living crisis, many resort to 'warm banks' for heat this winter
In a community center in central London, a young child plays in a makeshift area as her caregiver rocks her stroller and chats to a friend.
The world's largest aircraft engine is now ready for testing
Rolls-Royce has announced that the construction of its UltraFan® technology demonstrator was complete and that testing was now underway. A significant program milestone was reached when the demonstrator engine was moved from the build workshop to Derby, U.K.'s Testbed 80, where it was mounted in anticipation of testing. The...
tripatini.com
New Trend of traveling by cruise
Cruise booking online has grown by more than 400 percent in the past year because there is a lot of fun, enjoyment and entertainment in nature. This Cruise ship booking company always tries his best to give their customers more enjoyment on the worldwide tour or any other vacation journey so i think it's really exciting news.
studyfinds.org
Best Hotels In India: Top 5 Places To Stay Most Recommended By Travel Experts
India is a fantastic place to visit that provides tourists with a wide variety of exciting experiences. The principle of “Atithi Devo bhava,” in which the guest gets treated as sacred, lies at the center of the country’s thriving hospitality sector. If you’re planning a trip there, we’ve put together a list of the best hotels in India, according to expert reviews.
Jalopnik
Sleepless in Schiphol: A Night in Amsterdam's International Airport
A few months ago, I made my way out to Malaga, Spain to drive the Audi RS5 Competition. International travel can always come with difficulties, but after a year in this business I know the ropes fairly well — no checked bags, no long layovers, I even had my Global Entry card ready to go. Surely, I thought, I was prepared to head from JFK to AGP and back without a single hitch.
Comments / 0