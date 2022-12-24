Read full article on original website
Look: NFL World Is Not Happy With Joy Taylor Today
Fox Sports personality Joy Taylor is being criticized by NFL fans this Tuesday for her inconsistent takes on the Cowboys and Eagles. When the Eagles defeated the Cowboys with Cooper Rush at quarterback, Taylor was ready to call them the best team in the league. She didn't make any excuses for Dallas, which would've made sense considering Dak Prescott didn't play.
Davante Adams drops strong take on Derek Carr leaving Raiders
It was announced on Wednesday that Derek Carr is leaving the Las Vegas Raiders for the final two games of the year after getting benched. Carr is still technically a member of the team, but reports have stated that Las Vegas may try to trade him during the offseason. Raiders’ star wide receiver Davante Adams shared his thoughts on the Derek Carr news, per Levi Edwards.
Report reveals why Randy Gregory threw punch at Rams player
Randy Gregory got into a physical altercation with Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi following Sunday’s game, and we may now know what led to the incident. Gregory and Aboushi traded punches on the field as Baker Mayfield was being interviewed by CBS (video here). Gregory threw the first swing. The Denver Broncos linebacker... The post Report reveals why Randy Gregory threw punch at Rams player appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Broncos' Dalton Risner explains heated confrontation with Brett Rypien over a Russell Wilson sack
The Broncos can simply not be tamed. Nathaniel Hackett's squad continues to circle the drain, as the first year of the Russell Wilson era in Denver never quite got off the runway, leading to a 4-11 record entering Week 17. Frustrations over the lost season again boiled over on Christmas.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Report: Dan Quinn Expected To Bring Cowboys Staffer With Him To Broncos
Before the Denver Broncos hired Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach last offseason, they almost went with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Quinn was one of several coaches to interview for the position, and now that the Broncos have fired Hackett after only 15 games, he is expected to once again be a candidate.
RUMOR: The real reason Raiders are benching Derek Carr
The Las Vegas Raiders are benching quarterback Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the season, and according to sources, it’s not just because of his struggles this 2022 campaign. Apparently the Raiders are trying to preserve Carr’s health in order to make it easier to move him in a potential trade in the […] The post RUMOR: The real reason Raiders are benching Derek Carr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Kealia Ohai, JJ Watt's Wife, Reacts To His Retirement Announcement
JJ Watt announced the 2022 NFL season will be his last on Tuesday. To celebrate Watt's illustrious career, many — including Watt's family — commented on his retirement on social media. Chicago Red Stars forward Kealia Ohai Watt praised Watt, her husband, calling him "the greatest." ...
Shocking new Broncos sideline fight video revealed
Sunday night was certainly not a good night for the Denver Broncos as the team suffered a horribly lopsided 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in prime time on Christmas. The whole issue was made all the more embarrassing for the Broncos when a few Broncos players got into a heated exchange on the Read more... The post Shocking new Broncos sideline fight video revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sean Payton Rumored To Have 'High Affinity' For 2 Jobs
Once the Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday, the NFL world immediately speculated about Sean Payton taking the job. While the former New Orleans Saints coach could return to the sidelines next season, Denver doesn't appear to be his top preference. According to Josina Anderson of CBS...
Lisa Wilson celebrates Zach Wilson’s girlfriend, Nicollete Dellano, as Jets drama swirls
New York may not have brought football glory to Zach Wilson, but his mom is grateful for one part of his tenure. Lisa Wilson spent the holiday weekend with the struggling Jets quarterback and his siblings, along with his rumored girlfriend Nicolette Dellano and her family, in New Jersey, according to photos she shared to her Instagram story. “So happy NY brought @nicolette_dellanno and her beautiful family into our lives,” Lisa wrote over a group photo that showed her, Wilson, Nicolette and more people at Pazzo Italian restaurant in Red Bank, New Jersey. Lisa also tagged Nicolette’s mother, Kathy Dellano, who...
Look: NFL Quarterback's Mom Rips Team's Fan Base
Zach Wilson's mom is trending on social media on Monday afternoon for an apparent message to New York Jets fans. A screenshot of a message from Instagram appears to show the mother of the New York Jets quarterback trashing the team's fan base. "It's not possible for anyone to be...
Colin Cowherd's Old Comment On Nathaniel Hackett Goes Viral
The Denver Broncos ripped the band-aid off on Monday afternoon. They finally fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett after the Broncos got embarrassed by the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday evening, 51-14. Hackett lasted just 15 games as the team's head coach. After the firing was made official, Colin Cowherd got...
Derek Carr leaves Raiders after being benched for Week 17
The Las Vegas Raiders announced this week that veteran quarterback Derek Carr has been benched for Jarrett Stidham for the remainder of the regular season. Apparently, he did not take too lightly to that news. Carr informed the Raiders on Wednesday that he will be leaving the team, as not to be a distraction, according […] The post Derek Carr leaves Raiders after being benched for Week 17 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Leaked Video Shows Dalton Risner Shoving Broncos QB Brett Rypien
Another low moment on the national stage for the Denver Broncos.
Report: Coach Turned Down Interim Offer From Broncos
Denver Broncos interim head coach Jerry Rosburg reportedly wasn't the team's first choice for the position. According to multiple reports, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was asked to take over for Nathaniel Hackett, who was let go by Denver earlier today after only 15 games. However, Evero reportedly told the Broncos...
Lamar Jackson gets murky injury update from John Harbaugh for Ravens’ Week 17 game vs. Steelers
With a win in Week 16 against the Atlanta Falcons, the Baltimore Ravens have clinched a playoff spot even without Lamar Jackson. The star quarterback has been absent for the last few games due to a knee injury. With that in mind, many are wondering if the Ravens will continue to sit Lamar Jackson and […] The post Lamar Jackson gets murky injury update from John Harbaugh for Ravens’ Week 17 game vs. Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Buffalo Bills Coach Loses Job In Record Time
It is not often that an NFL head coach loses his job before the end of his first season. But that is exactly what happened to a former Buffalo Bills coach and offensive coordinator. This was Hackett's first-ever head coaching job in the NFL or in college and it did...
Why Broncos must cut Russell Wilson after disastrous 2022 season
This union between Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos has not been good. It has quite the opposite, been very bad. The proof is in the pudding, or in this case, in the Broncos’ win-loss record. The Broncos currently have a dismal 4-11 record, which is better than just one team in the AFC, the […] The post Why Broncos must cut Russell Wilson after disastrous 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
