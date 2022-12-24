Read full article on original website
What holiday trash you can or can’t recycle
The holidays are coming to a close, and between all the gifts and decorations, plenty of clean-up is soon to follow.
Cape Cod named most romantic spot in the US to celebrate the New Year
One part of Massachusetts is being named the most romantic spot in the country to celebrate the upcoming new year. MyHolidays.com compiled a list of 12 of the best spots in the U.S. to celebrate the New Year. Each destination named on the list was named the best in their category. For example, Nashville was named the place with the best live music to listen to for a New Year celebration. Miami was named the best place to celebrate with beach parties.
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the Country
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Massachusetts definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the Donut Dip in West Springfield, you are definitely missing out.
WATCH: Cape Cod Harbor Frozen Over Amid Cold Snap
How cold is it out there this morning? Cold enough that the ocean is freezing over on Cape Cod. Video shared on Twitter Monday shows Rock Harbor in Orleans, Massachusetts, completely frozen. Waves are turned into patches of ice and sea foam resembles piles of snow. The video also shows...
First Day hikes at Massachusetts state parks announced
DCR is offering 13 guided hikes at state parks as part of the 32nd annual First Day Hikes in Massachusetts.
This is the best restaurant in Massachusetts, according to Guy Fieri
When it comes to eating good food across the country, Guy Fieri knows a thing or two!
Massachusetts woman wins $10M on scratch ticket purchased at gas station
BUZZARDS BAY, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman had millions of reasons to indulge over the Christmas holiday after she won a massive lottery prize on a scratch ticket that she purchased at a local gas station. Helen Cicoria, of Buzzards Bay, chose the cash option on her “$10,000,000 Cash...
What CT stores are open (and closed) on Christmas Day?
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For those who need to finish Christmas dinner grocery shopping or purchase food to donate, a few places in Connecticut are open today at varying hours. There are also plenty of restaurants open for takeout or dining in. People...
Winter storm expected to cause power outages, airline delays, treacherous driving
Vermont woman warning others after her dog was killed in a trap. A dog owner is sounding the alarm down in East Corinth after her dog was killed in a likely illegal trap on private land. Line crews still working to restore power to hundreds of Vermonters. Updated: 9 minutes...
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Dec. 18-24
A condo in Falmouth that sold for $242,100 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Dec. 18 and Dec. 24. In total, 110 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $766,002, $452 per square foot.
White Christmas on Cape Cod as ‘extremely rare’ snow band sweeps through
While most of Massachusetts woke Sunday morning to a cold but snowless Christmas Day, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket and parts of Cape Cod enjoyed the effects of an “extremely rare” band of snow that deposited more than 6 inches of accumulation in some areas of the islands. The...
Dozens of cats & dogs brought to Mass. from overcrowded shelters in southern states need good homes
SALEM, Mass. — Dozens of cats and dogs that have been brought to Massachusetts from overcrowded animal shelters in Tennessee, Texas, and Kentucky are in need of good homes, MSPCA officials said Wednesday. The MSPCA-Angell in Boston and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem transported the animals to the Boston...
After arctic blast, Massachusetts will see a ‘warming trend’ this week
The final days of 2022 might feature unseasonably warm weather for Massachusetts, after an arctic blast led to subzero wind chills over the holiday weekend. Temperatures remain bitterly cold on Monday. In Boston, which will see a high of 32 degrees, it felt like 5 degrees at around 8 a.m.
Christmas Eve was coldest in New England since 1975, National Weather Service says
Christmas Eve in parts of New England was the coldest in nearly 50 years, meteorologists said as a blast of arctic air continued to freeze the region into Christmas Day. High temperatures on Saturday reached 20 degrees in Boston and 14 degrees in Worcester. Providence, Rhode Island, and the Hartford, Connecticut area each peaked at 17 degrees. In all four cities, the day’s high temperatures were at their lowest since 1975, the National Weather Service said.
Dozens of rescued cats, dogs looking for homes in Mass.
Dozens of cats and dogs have arrived in Massachusetts and will soon be looking for forever homes. MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter received the animals Tuesday from Tennessee, Texas and Kentucky. The dogs range in age from 8 weeks to 2 years old. The cats range in age from 13...
Have You Seen This 53′ Trailer in New Hampshire Lately?
I was driving to work, and as I turned the corner at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle on Route 16 North, there it was. It smacked me right in the face, as I quickly checked my speed and lane. The 53-foot tractor-trailer was high above the highway, sitting perfectly centered on...
Is the RMV open the day after Christmas in Massachusetts?
Bay Staters looking to register new vehicles or replace expiring driver’s licenses will need to wait until later this week. All Registry of Motor Vehicle offices in Massachusetts are closed Monday due to Christmas, the RMV and Massachusetts Department of Transportation said on Twitter. RMV offices, which will reopen...
Massachusetts boy first from state to compete in 'Kids Baking Championship'
EASTON, Mass. — A 12-year-old boy from Massachusetts who has a talent for making delicious desserts received a tremendous opportunity to put his skills to the test. Jason Chan, an Easton resident, is one of 12 contestants on the latest season of "Kids Baking Championship." He is the first kid from Massachusetts to appear on the Food Network show.
Christmas morning: An estimated 17,000 NH households still without power
CONCORD, NH – As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday, about 17,000 customers in New Hampshire remain without power as crews continue working to restore service. Utilities restored power to more than 12,000 customers overnight. “Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power,” said Robert...
Massachusetts Lottery Winner Takes More Than $2M Home from “Lucky for Life”
Raymond Roberts Sr. managed to win the sizable prize across six tickets with the exact same numbers and for the same lottery draw. The lucky man fetched a total of more than $2 million in the “Lucky for Life” multi-state lottery game which offers winners 20-year payments for their winnings. The game has been particularly popular around the United States, but it’s Roberts Sr. who claimed the massive reward this time.
