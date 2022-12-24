ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

MassLive.com

Cape Cod named most romantic spot in the US to celebrate the New Year

One part of Massachusetts is being named the most romantic spot in the country to celebrate the upcoming new year. MyHolidays.com compiled a list of 12 of the best spots in the U.S. to celebrate the New Year. Each destination named on the list was named the best in their category. For example, Nashville was named the place with the best live music to listen to for a New Year celebration. Miami was named the best place to celebrate with beach parties.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

WATCH: Cape Cod Harbor Frozen Over Amid Cold Snap

How cold is it out there this morning? Cold enough that the ocean is freezing over on Cape Cod. Video shared on Twitter Monday shows Rock Harbor in Orleans, Massachusetts, completely frozen. Waves are turned into patches of ice and sea foam resembles piles of snow. The video also shows...
ORLEANS, MA
darientimes.com

What CT stores are open (and closed) on Christmas Day?

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For those who need to finish Christmas dinner grocery shopping or purchase food to donate, a few places in Connecticut are open today at varying hours. There are also plenty of restaurants open for takeout or dining in. People...
CONNECTICUT STATE
MassLive.com

Christmas Eve was coldest in New England since 1975, National Weather Service says

Christmas Eve in parts of New England was the coldest in nearly 50 years, meteorologists said as a blast of arctic air continued to freeze the region into Christmas Day. High temperatures on Saturday reached 20 degrees in Boston and 14 degrees in Worcester. Providence, Rhode Island, and the Hartford, Connecticut area each peaked at 17 degrees. In all four cities, the day’s high temperatures were at their lowest since 1975, the National Weather Service said.
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Dozens of rescued cats, dogs looking for homes in Mass.

Dozens of cats and dogs have arrived in Massachusetts and will soon be looking for forever homes. MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter received the animals Tuesday from Tennessee, Texas and Kentucky. The dogs range in age from 8 weeks to 2 years old. The cats range in age from 13...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Massachusetts boy first from state to compete in 'Kids Baking Championship'

EASTON, Mass. — A 12-year-old boy from Massachusetts who has a talent for making delicious desserts received a tremendous opportunity to put his skills to the test. Jason Chan, an Easton resident, is one of 12 contestants on the latest season of "Kids Baking Championship." He is the first kid from Massachusetts to appear on the Food Network show.
EASTON, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Christmas morning: An estimated 17,000 NH households still without power

CONCORD, NH – As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday, about 17,000 customers in New Hampshire remain without power as crews continue working to restore service. Utilities restored power to more than 12,000 customers overnight. “Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power,” said Robert...
CONCORD, NH
gamblingnews.com

Massachusetts Lottery Winner Takes More Than $2M Home from “Lucky for Life”

Raymond Roberts Sr. managed to win the sizable prize across six tickets with the exact same numbers and for the same lottery draw. The lucky man fetched a total of more than $2 million in the “Lucky for Life” multi-state lottery game which offers winners 20-year payments for their winnings. The game has been particularly popular around the United States, but it’s Roberts Sr. who claimed the massive reward this time.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

WNAW 94.7

Pittsfield, MA
