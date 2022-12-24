ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

City of El Paso expects $10.4M for migrant response

By Melissa Luna
KTSM
KTSM
 5 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The City of El Paso and the Office of Emergency Management is expecting to receive an additional $4.39 million in federal funds to address the migrant surge the region is experiencing.

On Thursday, Dec. 22, FEMA’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program’s National Board approved $4.39 million for the City of El Paso’s expenses regarding the migrant crisis.

The funds are in addition to the $6 million FEMA’s EFSP approved on Dec. 13, bringing the total of promised funding to $10.39 million. The City is pending the formal award letter and payment.

The City of El Paso also add they previously received notice that FEMA has identified nearly $3.8 million as partial reimbursement for the city’s third-quarter expenses (July-Sept). The total reimbursement request is $5.13 million. FEMA is evaluating the remaining $1.34 million reimbursement. The City of El Paso, they received the $3.8 million on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

The City of El Paso and OEM continue to prepare for the end of the Title 42 policy, as a new wave of migrants arrive at the border.

“We continue to work with local NGOs, federal partners, and nonprofits to respond to this unprecedented migrant crisis.” said the City of El Paso.

Linda J Holman
4d ago

Joebama likely won’t pay up—and you all will raise our taxes to cover it, per usual. Our property taxes have risen nearly every year since we bought our house in 1985. Property taxes need to be CAPPED in El Paso.

Cesar Gutierrez
4d ago

this El Paso leaders still believe in the tooth fairy, lots of luck with your dream about reimbursement.

