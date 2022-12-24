Read full article on original website
A big Barbera donation to Toys for Tots
Gary Barbera and his Barbera Cares team celebrated the 75th Anniversary of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots with a $10,000 donation to Staff Sgt. Abraham Escobar, who oversaw the Philadelphia effort. The pre-Christmas donation took place at the Toys for Tots warehouse in Bristol. Barbera also donated $10,000...
Loving and learning how to create art
Tarken Recreation Center, 6250 Frontenac St., last week hosted an art show to celebrate the work of its adult art class members. Among the participants was Anna Marie Tumulty, who won a holiday card decorating contest sponsored by the city Department of Parks and Recreation. Tumulty’s entry was a sketch...
Father Judge baseball team honors veterans
Father Judge High School loves to find ways to honor the 27 graduates who died during Vietnam defending the country. And thanks to Nancy Henderson, mom of Judge senior baseball star Brooks Henderson, the team found a great way to do that. Led by Henderson, the Crusaders baseball team took...
The best Christmas decorators in Mayfair
The Mayfair Christmas Decoration Contest, coordinated by the Mayfair Business Improvement District and Mayfair Civic Association, honored the following winners on Wednesday night:. • Best Decorated Houses of Worship: St. Matthew, St. Timothy. • Best Decorated Businesses: BellaLisa Hair Studio, McCafferty Funeral & Cremation Inc., Torresdale Flowers. • Best Decorated...
Around Town
Municipal Court President Judge Pat Dugan, a Democrat, announced his candidacy for one of two open seats on the Pennsylvania Superior Court. Dugan has served 15 years on Municipal Court, president since 2019. He was a founder of the city’s Veterans Court, presiding since 2010 and lowering recidivism to less than 10 percent. He served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve, including a deployment alongside the Iraqi Coalition Provisional Authority as an Army Political Administration Officer then as a JAG officer. His campaign chairman is Pennsylvania Conference of Teamsters President Bill Hamilton. ••
Scholars
Fabriana Gaillard and Kyle Zayas appeared in Albright College’s Carols by Candlelight choral concert. A soprano in Lion Chorale, Gaillard is a graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School majoring in fashion and chemistry at Albright. Zayas is a tenor in Lion Chorale, Lion’s Pride and Roaring Lions, and a graduate of Swenson Arts & Technology majoring in music industry studies and theater. ••
Happy 100th Birthday, Charles Smith
City Councilman Mike Driscoll on Saturday presented a Council citation and a letter from Mayor Jim Kenney, congratulating Mayfair’s Charles W. Smith on his 100th birthday. Smith turns 100 on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Interestingly, he celebrated his birthday most of his life on Dec. 22, with his birth year believed to be 1921, until the Social Security Administration detected the error about 20 years ago.
Phila. Futures, Steppingstone Scholars celebrate merger at GW
Philadelphia Futures and Steppingstone Scholars celebrated its official merger with a pep rally last week at George Washington High School. Now known as Heights Philadelphia, the merger came after a comprehensive 18-month period, which was funded by the William Penn Foundation and the Nonprofit Repositioning Fund. It’s been a long...
Chewy would be a nice addition to your home
Chewy is an adult bully mix with a lot of love to give. At just over 60 pounds, she was lost before a kind person brought her to the shelter in the hopes of finding her a family. Chewy was a nice girl with shelter staff outside. She allowed all handling and would melt into you while petting her. She has trouble focusing on things and would lose her balance at times so she will need to see a vet after adoption. Chewy knows sit and shake and took treats gently. Want to foster or adopt this darling? She is at Philadelphia’s Animal Care and Control. Email adopt@acctphilly.org. ••
Letters to the Editor
Speed bumps on roads seem to be the rage on roads in Northeast Philadelphia. Two recent examples in the Somerton section highlight the fallacy that “if one is good, then more is better.” They both involve distances of well under a quarter of a mile. The first is...
Man sentenced in gunpoint robberies, including Lawncrest Family Dollar
U.S. Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced that Nasir Wright, 25, was sentenced to 11 years in prison and five years of supervised release by U.S. District Court Judge John Padova for three gunpoint robberies that occurred in January 2020. In June 2022, the defendant pleaded guilty to three counts of Hobbs...
Real action on violent crime
We are students in the School District of Philadelphia. Being the constituents of Rep. Neilson, we decided to look into his actions in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and share our input. We appreciate Neilson’s efforts to make school environments safer, both physically and emotionally. We see that he sponsored...
Murray talks politics, Toys for Tots
Republican City Council candidate Drew Murray last week held a fundraiser that doubled as a collection event for Toys for Tots. The Dec. 8 event took place on Dec. 8 at Chickie’s & Pete’s, 11000 Roosevelt Blvd. Among those in attendance was city elections commissioner Seth Bluestein. Murray,...
American Heritage donates food, meals, money and gift cards
American Heritage Credit Union employees and members collected more than 8,000 pounds of food and donated $22,000 to various charities and organizations in the community during its ninth annual Spirit of Giving Food Drive. Additionally, more than 300 meals and $30,000 worth of $100 Visa gift cards were donated to help local families this season.
Public relations group honors American Heritage
American Heritage Credit Union was recently honored by the Philadelphia chapter of the Public Relations Society of America with multiple honors for excellence in public relations and marketing. American Heritage was also honored nationally for the American Heritage Mobile Website by the Web Marketing Association, which recognizes industry bests in mobile websites, responsive websites and mobile apps.
Man arrested for throwing Molotov cocktails at Tacony homes
U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Jason Mattis, 49, was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of an unregistered destructive device, charges that stem from three incidents that occurred in June and July in Tacony. Mattis made his initial appearance in federal court on Dec. 15 and was ordered detained pending further proceedings.
Santa Claus comes to Holmesburg
Santa Claus last week visited Holmesburg Library, 7810 Frankford Ave. Children had a chance to have their pictures taken with Santa, and they received cookies and were able to take part in make-and-take holiday crafts. The event was sponsored by the Friends of Holmesburg Library. ••
Elf awareness: Ryan students star in Christmas classic
Elizabeth Haney had to miss the end of a few field hockey practices this fall. But she wasn’t hurt. She was just acting. Haney is a junior at Archbishop Ryan High School, and one of the leading scorers on the Ragdolls field hockey team. But when the forward wasn’t...
Union leader Masino to challenge O’Neill
Gary Masino, president/business manager of Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 and assistant business manager of the Philadelphia Building Trades Council, announced he is seeking the Democratic nomination in the 10th Councilmanic District. Republicans have already endorsed Councilman Brian O’Neill. “I love Northeast Philly. I’ve raised my children here. Our...
Investigation continues after ID of America’s Unknown Child
While police last week identified America’s Unknown Child (formerly the Boy in the Box) as Joseph Augustus Zarelli, the case is not closed. “This is still an active homicide investigation,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a Dec. 8 news conference at police headquarters, 400 N. Broad St.
