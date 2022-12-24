Chewy is an adult bully mix with a lot of love to give. At just over 60 pounds, she was lost before a kind person brought her to the shelter in the hopes of finding her a family. Chewy was a nice girl with shelter staff outside. She allowed all handling and would melt into you while petting her. She has trouble focusing on things and would lose her balance at times so she will need to see a vet after adoption. Chewy knows sit and shake and took treats gently. Want to foster or adopt this darling? She is at Philadelphia’s Animal Care and Control. Email adopt@acctphilly.org. ••

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO