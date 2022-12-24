ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NorthEast Times

A big Barbera donation to Toys for Tots

Gary Barbera and his Barbera Cares team celebrated the 75th Anniversary of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots with a $10,000 donation to Staff Sgt. Abraham Escobar, who oversaw the Philadelphia effort. The pre-Christmas donation took place at the Toys for Tots warehouse in Bristol. Barbera also donated $10,000...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Loving and learning how to create art

Tarken Recreation Center, 6250 Frontenac St., last week hosted an art show to celebrate the work of its adult art class members. Among the participants was Anna Marie Tumulty, who won a holiday card decorating contest sponsored by the city Department of Parks and Recreation. Tumulty’s entry was a sketch...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Father Judge baseball team honors veterans

Father Judge High School loves to find ways to honor the 27 graduates who died during Vietnam defending the country. And thanks to Nancy Henderson, mom of Judge senior baseball star Brooks Henderson, the team found a great way to do that. Led by Henderson, the Crusaders baseball team took...
WASHINGTON, PA
NorthEast Times

The best Christmas decorators in Mayfair

The Mayfair Christmas Decoration Contest, coordinated by the Mayfair Business Improvement District and Mayfair Civic Association, honored the following winners on Wednesday night:. • Best Decorated Houses of Worship: St. Matthew, St. Timothy. • Best Decorated Businesses: BellaLisa Hair Studio, McCafferty Funeral & Cremation Inc., Torresdale Flowers. • Best Decorated...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Around Town

Municipal Court President Judge Pat Dugan, a Democrat, announced his candidacy for one of two open seats on the Pennsylvania Superior Court. Dugan has served 15 years on Municipal Court, president since 2019. He was a founder of the city’s Veterans Court, presiding since 2010 and lowering recidivism to less than 10 percent. He served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve, including a deployment alongside the Iraqi Coalition Provisional Authority as an Army Political Administration Officer then as a JAG officer. His campaign chairman is Pennsylvania Conference of Teamsters President Bill Hamilton. ••
ECONOMY, PA
NorthEast Times

Scholars

Fabriana Gaillard and Kyle Zayas appeared in Albright College’s Carols by Candlelight choral concert. A soprano in Lion Chorale, Gaillard is a graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School majoring in fashion and chemistry at Albright. Zayas is a tenor in Lion Chorale, Lion’s Pride and Roaring Lions, and a graduate of Swenson Arts & Technology majoring in music industry studies and theater. ••
READING, PA
NorthEast Times

Happy 100th Birthday, Charles Smith

City Councilman Mike Driscoll on Saturday presented a Council citation and a letter from Mayor Jim Kenney, congratulating Mayfair’s Charles W. Smith on his 100th birthday. Smith turns 100 on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Interestingly, he celebrated his birthday most of his life on Dec. 22, with his birth year believed to be 1921, until the Social Security Administration detected the error about 20 years ago.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Chewy would be a nice addition to your home

Chewy is an adult bully mix with a lot of love to give. At just over 60 pounds, she was lost before a kind person brought her to the shelter in the hopes of finding her a family. Chewy was a nice girl with shelter staff outside. She allowed all handling and would melt into you while petting her. She has trouble focusing on things and would lose her balance at times so she will need to see a vet after adoption. Chewy knows sit and shake and took treats gently. Want to foster or adopt this darling? She is at Philadelphia’s Animal Care and Control. Email adopt@acctphilly.org. ••
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Letters to the Editor

Speed bumps on roads seem to be the rage on roads in Northeast Philadelphia. Two recent examples in the Somerton section highlight the fallacy that “if one is good, then more is better.” They both involve distances of well under a quarter of a mile. The first is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Real action on violent crime

We are students in the School District of Philadelphia. Being the constituents of Rep. Neilson, we decided to look into his actions in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and share our input. We appreciate Neilson’s efforts to make school environments safer, both physically and emotionally. We see that he sponsored...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Murray talks politics, Toys for Tots

Republican City Council candidate Drew Murray last week held a fundraiser that doubled as a collection event for Toys for Tots. The Dec. 8 event took place on Dec. 8 at Chickie’s & Pete’s, 11000 Roosevelt Blvd. Among those in attendance was city elections commissioner Seth Bluestein. Murray,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

American Heritage donates food, meals, money and gift cards

American Heritage Credit Union employees and members collected more than 8,000 pounds of food and donated $22,000 to various charities and organizations in the community during its ninth annual Spirit of Giving Food Drive. Additionally, more than 300 meals and $30,000 worth of $100 Visa gift cards were donated to help local families this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Public relations group honors American Heritage

American Heritage Credit Union was recently honored by the Philadelphia chapter of the Public Relations Society of America with multiple honors for excellence in public relations and marketing. American Heritage was also honored nationally for the American Heritage Mobile Website by the Web Marketing Association, which recognizes industry bests in mobile websites, responsive websites and mobile apps.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Man arrested for throwing Molotov cocktails at Tacony homes

U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Jason Mattis, 49, was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of an unregistered destructive device, charges that stem from three incidents that occurred in June and July in Tacony. Mattis made his initial appearance in federal court on Dec. 15 and was ordered detained pending further proceedings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Santa Claus comes to Holmesburg

Santa Claus last week visited Holmesburg Library, 7810 Frankford Ave. Children had a chance to have their pictures taken with Santa, and they received cookies and were able to take part in make-and-take holiday crafts. The event was sponsored by the Friends of Holmesburg Library. ••
LIBRARY, PA
NorthEast Times

Union leader Masino to challenge O’Neill

Gary Masino, president/business manager of Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 and assistant business manager of the Philadelphia Building Trades Council, announced he is seeking the Democratic nomination in the 10th Councilmanic District. Republicans have already endorsed Councilman Brian O’Neill. “I love Northeast Philly. I’ve raised my children here. Our...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
News for Philadelphia, PA

 https://northeasttimes.com/

