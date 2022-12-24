ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

Animals perish in Vigo County barn fire

By Dana Winklepleck
 5 days ago

VIGO CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Animals perish in a barn fire in Vigo County Friday afternoon.

The Sugar Creek Fire Department went to the fire at 2550 Certain Road in West Terre Haute.

Fire destroys camping trailer in Hymera

According to the department, the owners were able to get several animals out of the barn, but other animals died in the blaze.

People use warming center in Terre Haute

The fire was ruled electrical in nature. The fire department reminds people to be cautious when using any type of electrical or gas heating device.

