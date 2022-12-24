Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another Walmart Shooting Incident ReportedJoel EisenbergAlabama State
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Lending Tree Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanMobile, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
utv44.com
Warm Thursday, wet Friday
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Rain arrives before the start of 2023, with warm air lingering into the new year. Lows tonight will be in the lower to middle 50s for coastal counties, and upper 40s for inland counties. Tomorrow, we rise into the lower 70s, with a southeast breeze, and partly to mostly cloudy skies. There's a small possibility of a shower. Friday will get wet in most areas, especially toward evening, when rain and scattered thunderstorms arrive. Between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, one to two inches of rain will fall. Most of that wet weather will taper or exit by Saturday afternoon. That means evening through the stroke of midnight will be free of rain in most spots. At midnight, temperatures will be in the upper 50s.
utv44.com
Shooting at a Mobile Walmart in the self-checkout line
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A follow up to a terrifying night for some local shoppers. Police say 2 people, a man and a woman, were injured when shots rang out at the Walmart off I-65 in Mobile last night. We sat down with Chief Paul Prine today. He's says what happened last night was not an active shooter scenario. It was an altercation between two groups of people. Police do not have anyone in custody at this time. Prine tells me this all went down in the self-checkout line.
utv44.com
Anonymous NBC 15 viewers donate $30,000 for Home of Grace roof repairs
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Home of Grace is more than just a roof over their heads. The women who come here crave a new and spiritual path in their lives. It's a walk-in faith that begins here. But, that roof over their heads? It's still a basic need,...
utv44.com
Free Christmas Tree drop-off, pickup for Mobile, Baldwin counties
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. until January 15th, Mobile residents can drop off their Christmas trees at Langan Municipal Park off Ziegler Blvd. or at James Seals Park in Downtown Mobile. If you decide to bring your tree to one of these locations, it...
WALA-TV FOX10
Try these tips to keep pipes from freezing
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The cold arrived Friday, December 23, 2022 and if you waited to buy pipe insulation or faucet covers for your outside hose bibs, you’re probably out of luck. Most hardware stores sold out days ago. There are some other things you can do to protect your pipes.
Shooting breaks out inside Alabama Walmart, police say
Two people were shot inside an Alabama Walmart Tuesday night, police said. The shooting began at approximately 8:30 p.m. at the Walmart off Interstate 65 in Mobile. Reportedly two groups of people began fighting in the self-checkout line at the store when guns were drawn and they groups began shooting at one another.
Spunky puppy ‘Grace’ is up for adoption at Mobile SPCA
Our Pet of the Week is a 12-week-old Shih Tzu/Terrier mix named Grace.
utv44.com
Holiday season especially difficult for people struggling with addiction
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Many of us feel merry and bright during the holidays but for some, it's one of the toughest times of the year. Especially for people that are struggling with addiction. According to the Center for Network Therapy, drug and alcohol relapse rates skyrocket during the holidays by 150% one of the reasons officials say is seasonal affective disorder.
utv44.com
MPD beefing up downtown police presence for New Year's Eve festivities
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — When the sun begins to set on New Year's Eve, folks will be gathering in Downtown Mobile to ring in the new year. Mobile police will be beefing up their officer presence as usual, to make sure everyone can enjoy the night safely. With the...
utv44.com
Mobile Police evacuate Walmart after bomb threat
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police have given the green light after a bomb threat at a Walmart. The store evacuated employees and customers after someone messaged the store along Government Boulevard around 10:45 Tuesday morning. Officers did not report finding any threats. This is a developing story.
Pastor opens church during cold weather snap for Christmas weekend
WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) — Cold temperatures along the Gulf Coast could make sleeping outside dangerous. It’s why several warming centers are open through Christmas weekend. Typically, you could see people walking up to the doors of Cave Ministries for Sunday morning service, but for the next few days, families will head to the church to […]
utv44.com
Witness to Mobile Walmart shooting says he heard 20-30 shots fired
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Shots rang out inside a local Walmart last night sending shoppers and employees running in fear. It happened at the Walmart off I-65 in Mobile. Two people were injured. Mobile Police Chief, Paul Prine, says the shooting started as an altercation between two groups of people. This all happened at the self-check out line. One man who witnessed the whole thing says he heard 20 to 30 shots fired off.
utv44.com
"The senior wave": Covid heavily impacting people 65 and up
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — There's an influx of people over 65 being hospitalized with Covid-19 across the country. Health officials are calling it the "senior wave" and it has some health care systems overwhelmed. Local health officials say a lot of these hospitalizations can likely be blamed on underlying health conditions, or age, but those hospitalizations and staffing issues could put a strain on hospitals throughout the state.
What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?
Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
Woman allegedly punched by man at Chick-Fil-A on Airport Blvd: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man after he punched a woman and her car at the Chick-Fil-A on Airport Boulevard last week. According to officials, officers were called to the Chick-Fil-A on Dec. 23 at 6:45 a.m. for a report of an assault. The victim told […]
3 police chases in Mobile over Christmas weekend, 4 arrested: Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they were led on three police chases over the course of the Christmas holiday weekend. One chase involved two teens who were transported to Strickland Youth Center. On Friday, Dec. 23, at around 2:15 p.m., officers were called to the Shoppes at Bel Air in reference […]
utv44.com
Annual head count starting January to help address homelessness in Mobile
Homelessness is a complex issue that affects communities across Alabama, including Mobile. Many factors contribute to homelessness, such as poverty, lack of affordable housing, mental illness, and substance abuse. Next month the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will be sponsoring a count of those experiencing homelessness. "I personally...
Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman out of Semmes
SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook they are looking for a missing woman out of the Semmes community. According to the Facebook post, Crystal Gail Perry has been missing since around Nov. 24. She was last seen in the Semmes area. Anyone with information is asked to […]
1 shot while sitting in his car: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said one person was shot by an unknown suspect while sitting in their car Saturday morning. Officials say the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. at the 100 block of Durant Street. When officers arrived to the neighborhood, they said the victim was driven to University […]
Comments / 0