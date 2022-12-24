MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Rain arrives before the start of 2023, with warm air lingering into the new year. Lows tonight will be in the lower to middle 50s for coastal counties, and upper 40s for inland counties. Tomorrow, we rise into the lower 70s, with a southeast breeze, and partly to mostly cloudy skies. There's a small possibility of a shower. Friday will get wet in most areas, especially toward evening, when rain and scattered thunderstorms arrive. Between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, one to two inches of rain will fall. Most of that wet weather will taper or exit by Saturday afternoon. That means evening through the stroke of midnight will be free of rain in most spots. At midnight, temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

MOBILE, AL ・ 18 HOURS AGO