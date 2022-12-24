ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McKinley: Republican deserves praise for his service

For U.S. Rep. David McKinley, the most important letters appearing after his name in print were never R, or even P.E. What was most important to him was W.Va. And while McKinley is, indeed, a true Republican — a principled, fiscally responsible conservative who never let extremism turn his head — and was able for years to boast he was the only professional engineer in Congress, his service never left any doubt that his devotion was to doing what was best for the people of West Virginia.
Former West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Larry Starcher dead at 80

CHARLESTON — Larry V. Starcher, a former justice of the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, died over the weekend at the age of 80. According to a release from the state Supreme Court, Starcher died Saturday, Christmas Eve. He is survived by his wife Rebecca and three children, Mollianne, Victor, and Amy.
Jan. 6 committee cancels Trump subpoena with panel set to disband: report

The House Jan. 6 committee on Wednesday withdrew a subpoena issued to former President Donald Trump as the panel prepares to disband, according to a report.  Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss) reportedly notified Trump’s attorney on Wednesday that the panel’s subpoena against the 76-year-old former president, issued in October, has been rescinded and that he no longer needs to comply with document requests, according to CNN. “In light of the imminent end of our investigation, the Select Committee can no longer pursue the specific information covered by the subpoena,” Thompson wrote in a letter to Trump’s attorney obtained by CNN. “Therefore, through this...

