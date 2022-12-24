Read full article on original website
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
McKinley: Republican deserves praise for his service
For U.S. Rep. David McKinley, the most important letters appearing after his name in print were never R, or even P.E. What was most important to him was W.Va. And while McKinley is, indeed, a true Republican — a principled, fiscally responsible conservative who never let extremism turn his head — and was able for years to boast he was the only professional engineer in Congress, his service never left any doubt that his devotion was to doing what was best for the people of West Virginia.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Former West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Larry Starcher dead at 80
CHARLESTON — Larry V. Starcher, a former justice of the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, died over the weekend at the age of 80. According to a release from the state Supreme Court, Starcher died Saturday, Christmas Eve. He is survived by his wife Rebecca and three children, Mollianne, Victor, and Amy.
New year expected to bring more changes to state voting laws
An explosion of new election-related legislation followed former President Donald Trump's lies about losing the 2020 presidential election due to fraud
Jan. 6 committee cancels Trump subpoena with panel set to disband: report
The House Jan. 6 committee on Wednesday withdrew a subpoena issued to former President Donald Trump as the panel prepares to disband, according to a report. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss) reportedly notified Trump’s attorney on Wednesday that the panel’s subpoena against the 76-year-old former president, issued in October, has been rescinded and that he no longer needs to comply with document requests, according to CNN. “In light of the imminent end of our investigation, the Select Committee can no longer pursue the specific information covered by the subpoena,” Thompson wrote in a letter to Trump’s attorney obtained by CNN. “Therefore, through this...
Comments / 0