West Virginia and Ohio New Year’s Eve Forecast
Wheeling W.Va. (WTRF) – Another year has quickly come and gone. As we gear up for New Year’s Weekend, you have a good chance to wash away all those bad habits. Grab your umbrella as you head out the door Saturday night for the party. Saturday, New Year’s Eve: It’s looking like a scattered showers […]
I79S reopens after crash near Clendenin, West Virginia
UPDATE: I-79 southbound has reopened after a crash near Clendenin, West Virginia. CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) – One lane of I79 southbound is closed near Clendenin after a crash. According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 7:34 p.m. near the 17-mile marker of I-79S, shutting down the fast lane. Dispatchers say a […]
WTAP
Partial road closure on Lakeview Dr. in Parkersburg due to sewer work
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There is a partial road closure in Parkersburg that could affect your travel plans for Tuesday. Part of Lakeview Drive from Avery Street to Hemlock Street will be shutdown due to sewer work. The sewer work has already started, and that part of the road will...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mineral Wells woman rolls vehicle in morning accident
MINERAL WELLS — A Mineral Wells woman was involved in a morning accident along Interstate 77. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single vehicle accident Tuesday at 8:50 a.m. along the northbound lanes at around mile-marker 176 where a 2008 Chevy Trail Blazer went off the road and hit an embankment, causing the vehicle to roll over at least once, a Wood County Deputy said.
How the Golden Delicious apple was born in WV
While the Golden Delicious (Malus domestica) apple is one of West Virginia's state symbols, not many can claim to know how it came to be that way as well as why exactly it holds such significance to West Virginia.
Massive Warm-Up This Week For West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – After such a cold weekend Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict major weather changes to our area. Warm southerly winds will push in warmer air all through the week causing high temperatures to soar above normal as we head into the new year. Afternoon highs will jump close to 10 degrees over the next […]
How to handle and prevent bursting water pipes
Water lines and pipes are bursting all over the state of West Virginia. 12 News has some tips on how to prevent and handle a situation in which your water line may burst.
WTAP
State Route 7 has reopened following a crash
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a two vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of SR 7 & SR 550 Wednesday morning. The call came in around 10:45 am, and the road was shut down for roughly 40 minutes. A Chevy Equinox driven by Daniel...
wchstv.com
Concerns elevated following power grid use during arctic weekend across W.Va. and country
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — America's weekend power outages easily topped a million customers. Hit hard by strong winds, snow and bitterly cold conditions, the electric grid, controlled by PJM, made a multi-state request to customers to conserve power by turning down thermostats. Appalachian Power avoided shutting down parts of...
State Emergency Operations Center responded to 2022 Christmas Snowstorm with a hybrid virtual strategy
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Before a treacherous winter storm brought damaging winds, icy roads, and frostbite-inducing temperatures across the entire state, Gov. Justice escalated the existing State of Preparedness and declared a State of Emergency for all 55 counties in West Virginia. When that happened the Emergency Management Division (EMD) put their plan into action, coordinating with partners, and preparing […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Energy: Storm shows need to expand power sources
Over the weekend, customers in both West Virginia and Ohio were asked to conserve electricity, as a bone-chilling temperature plunge was putting a strain on our power grid. PJM Interconnection, First Energy and Appalachian Power asked customers to do what they could through Christmas morning. “Demand for electricity is expected...
Metro News
Latest Census numbers show more people moving in than moving out of West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The latest report from the U.S. Census shows West Virginia continued to lose population during the past year because deaths outnumbered births but WVU economist John Deskins says the bigger story may be that the numbers once again show more people moving to West Virginia than leaving the Mountain State.
WTRF
Why is there a Big Boy statue in West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has all sorts of quirky attractions, such as a landlocked lighthouse, a giant teapot and 20-foot-tall coal miner statues. Each attraction has an interesting story as to why it was built. So what is the story behind the Shoney’s Big Boy statue in...
4 West Virginia affordable housing projects funded
FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., awarded $1.5 million to four affordable housing projects in north central West Virginia. The awards were made possible through the 2022 funding round of FHLBank's Affordable Housing Program grants and voluntary housing initiative.
West Virginia veterans could get $10,000 with a simple idea
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Veterans who pitch an idea to build or expand an agribusiness in West Virginia could be eligible to win up to a $10,000 grant from the state Department of Agriculture, officials said in a press release. The department is hosting a “Shark Tank”-style competition for the first time early next year […]
Williamson Daily News
Solar Holler installs largest solar system in West Virginia
OLD FIELDS, W.Va. — Solar Holler has installed nearly 1,400 solar panels at a poultry farm in Hardy County. The panels will provide the farm with 941,371 kWh of energy per year, making it the largest in all of West Virginia, according to a press release from Solar Holler.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Schools sites suffer water line breaks
PARKERSBURG — Multiple Wood County Schools sites were damaged by ruptured water lines over the frigid Christmas weekend, along with some area businesses. A valve to the sprinkler system in the Erickson All-Sports Facility visitors concession area froze and ruptured early Monday morning, Parkersburg Fire Department Capt. J.D. Beha said. A resident in the area reported an alarm to the Police Department, who contacted firefighters around 1:39 a.m. Monday to assist in turning the water off, he said.
WDTV
Grid operator talks energy strain during ‘historic’ winter storm
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Paul McGlynn calls last week’s winter storm “historic.”. McGlynn, Executive Director of System Operations at PJM, has been working in the energy transmission industry for more than 35 years. He says the energy load experienced during the weekend was among the highest he’s ever...
No heat, water closes West Virginia sheriff’s office Tuesday
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, the closure is due to no heat or water in the building. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with an emergency to dial 911. Those who have non-emergency complaints can […]
Final special youth, seniors antlerless deer season in West Virginia begins
The last segment of West Virginia’s special antlerless deer hunting season for youth and senior citizen hunters opened Monday.
