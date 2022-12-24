ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, WV

WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio New Year’s Eve Forecast

Wheeling W.Va. (WTRF) – Another year has quickly come and gone. As we gear up for New Year’s Weekend, you have a good chance to wash away all those bad habits. Grab your umbrella as you head out the door Saturday night for the party. Saturday, New Year’s Eve: It’s looking like a scattered showers […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

I79S reopens after crash near Clendenin, West Virginia

UPDATE: I-79 southbound has reopened after a crash near Clendenin, West Virginia. CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) – One lane of I79 southbound is closed near Clendenin after a crash. According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 7:34 p.m. near the 17-mile marker of I-79S, shutting down the fast lane. Dispatchers say a […]
CLENDENIN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mineral Wells woman rolls vehicle in morning accident

MINERAL WELLS — A Mineral Wells woman was involved in a morning accident along Interstate 77. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single vehicle accident Tuesday at 8:50 a.m. along the northbound lanes at around mile-marker 176 where a 2008 Chevy Trail Blazer went off the road and hit an embankment, causing the vehicle to roll over at least once, a Wood County Deputy said.
MINERAL WELLS, WV
WTAP

State Route 7 has reopened following a crash

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a two vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of SR 7 & SR 550 Wednesday morning. The call came in around 10:45 am, and the road was shut down for roughly 40 minutes. A Chevy Equinox driven by Daniel...
MARIETTA, OH
WVNS

State Emergency Operations Center responded to 2022 Christmas Snowstorm with a hybrid virtual strategy

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Before a treacherous winter storm brought damaging winds, icy roads, and frostbite-inducing temperatures across the entire state, Gov. Justice escalated the existing State of Preparedness and declared a State of Emergency for all 55 counties in West Virginia. When that happened the Emergency Management Division (EMD) put their plan into action, coordinating with partners, and preparing […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Energy: Storm shows need to expand power sources

Over the weekend, customers in both West Virginia and Ohio were asked to conserve electricity, as a bone-chilling temperature plunge was putting a strain on our power grid. PJM Interconnection, First Energy and Appalachian Power asked customers to do what they could through Christmas morning. “Demand for electricity is expected...
OHIO STATE
WTRF

Why is there a Big Boy statue in West Virginia?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has all sorts of quirky attractions, such as a landlocked lighthouse, a giant teapot and 20-foot-tall coal miner statues. Each attraction has an interesting story as to why it was built. So what is the story behind the Shoney’s Big Boy statue in...
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

4 West Virginia affordable housing projects funded

FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., awarded $1.5 million to four affordable housing projects in north central West Virginia. The awards were made possible through the 2022 funding round of FHLBank's Affordable Housing Program grants and voluntary housing initiative.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Williamson Daily News

Solar Holler installs largest solar system in West Virginia

OLD FIELDS, W.Va. — Solar Holler has installed nearly 1,400 solar panels at a poultry farm in Hardy County. The panels will provide the farm with 941,371 kWh of energy per year, making it the largest in all of West Virginia, according to a press release from Solar Holler.
HARDY COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County Schools sites suffer water line breaks

PARKERSBURG — Multiple Wood County Schools sites were damaged by ruptured water lines over the frigid Christmas weekend, along with some area businesses. A valve to the sprinkler system in the Erickson All-Sports Facility visitors concession area froze and ruptured early Monday morning, Parkersburg Fire Department Capt. J.D. Beha said. A resident in the area reported an alarm to the Police Department, who contacted firefighters around 1:39 a.m. Monday to assist in turning the water off, he said.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Grid operator talks energy strain during ‘historic’ winter storm

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Paul McGlynn calls last week’s winter storm “historic.”. McGlynn, Executive Director of System Operations at PJM, has been working in the energy transmission industry for more than 35 years. He says the energy load experienced during the weekend was among the highest he’s ever...
TEXAS STATE

