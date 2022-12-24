Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sonja Lee (Stewart) Cremeans
Sonja Lee (Stewart) Cremeans, 81, of Parkersburg, passed peacefully Tuesday, at the Willows Center, Parkersburg. There will be no public visitation or service. Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted to assist her family with final arrangements.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Carolyn M. Seely
Carolyn M. Seely, born May 25, 1920, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 18. Celebration of Life, 11 a.m., Jan. 10, 2023, First Presbyterian Church, Marietta, Ohio. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Bessie Rose Hager
Bessie Rose Hager, 79, of Marietta, Ohio, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Abiding with her wishes, cremation will be observed and no services will be held at this time. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Bessie’s family, condolences: CawleyandPeoples.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Geneal Hicks Drake
Geneal Hicks Drake, 99, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away on December 25, 2022. She was born December 4, 1923, on her family’s farm on Little White Oak near Chloe, in Calhoun County, WV, the third daughter of the late Carl Hicks and Kate Smith Hicks, she was the last surviving member of the family.
West Virginia family looking for answers in disappearance of Gretchen Fleming
27-year-old Gretchen Fleming was last seen in the early morning hours of December 4, 2022, at the My Way Lounge & Restaurant in Parkersburg, West Virginia. Dateline spoke with Jake Grim, an old friend of Gretchen’s who has helped the Fleming family organize vigils. “As soon as the story came out, it rattled me,” Jake said. “I'm a true crime lover, I love reading thriller novels, I love to listen to podcasts and then it happens to you and it kind of changes your world.”
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
James “Jim” Henry Brearey
James “Jim” Henry Brearey, 72, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital in Canton, Ohio. A celebration of life service will be planned at a later date.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mark Rhodes reflects on long public service career
PARKERSBURG — After just over 38 years of serving the people of Wood County, Mark Rhodes feels it is time for him to pursue some of his own interests as he looks back on his career in public service. Wood County Clerk-elect Joe Gonzales will take his oath of...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Pastor Bob May
Pastor Robert P. “Bob” May, Sr., 84, of Vienna, WV, passed away Dec. 23, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center following a lengthy illness. He was born on April 29, 1938, in Berryville, VA, the son of the late “Ted” and Mabel Grant May. Bob graduated...
Jane Lew barbeque joint closing
A Jane Lew barbeque joint announced on its Facebook page Monday that it's closing.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ramona Ruth Lowery
Ramona Ruth Lowery, 69, of Looneyville, W.Va., formerly of Shreveport, La. passed away Dec. 25, 2022 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside service, 1 p.m. Friday, Rock Alter Cemetery, Looneyville, with Pastor John Davis officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.taylorvandalefuneralhome.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sandra Lee Carver
Sandra Lee Carver, 59, of Marietta, passed away on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at her home. At her request she will be cremated and there will be a celebration of her life on Friday, Dec. 30, at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 5108 on Pike Street. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
John W. Carte
John W. Carte, 91, of Vienna, WV, passed on Dec. 22, 2022. He was born to Branti and Hatti Carte on Sept. 18, 1931, in Summersville, WV. He retired after 30 years of service with Marbon/BorgWarner/GE Plastics plant in Washington, WV. He was a proud veteran serving his country in the Unites States Air Force. He enlisted on March 22nd, 1951, and was awarded the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Medal, National Defense Medal and Good Conduct Medal. He had an honorable discharge on January 12th, 1954. He was an avid fisherman, a devout Christian and loved his family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Dec. 20-22: * Steven F. Moore, 422 Delaware St., Ironton, Ohio, pleaded guilty to speed limitations and fined $175.25. * Christopher D. Hackney, 2467 Narrows Branch, Hardy, Ky., pleaded guilty to speed limitations and fined $175.25. *...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Robert May
Robert May, 84, Vienna, died on Dec. 23, 2022, at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center. Arrangements are pending at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Basil Randolph Keller
Basil Randolph Keller, 69, of Letart, WV, passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, WV. Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Letart-Evergreen Cemetery, Letart, WV, with Pastor Randy Parsons officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mary B. Roberts
Mary B. Roberts, 82, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away at her home December 25, 2022. She was born April 9, 1940 in Calhoun County WV, a daughter of the late Willie and Mae Lambert Suttle. Mary loved the Lord and served him in many ways over the years, attending many...
WTAP
Regular audit of Meigs County Health Board reveals findings
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Over $4,000 of recovery funds were issued Tuesday against Jane Snoke, the former fiscal officer for the Meigs County District Board of Health, according to a press release from the Ohio Auditor of State. Auditor of state, Keith Faber, announced that the total came from...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Schools sites suffer water line breaks
PARKERSBURG — Multiple Wood County Schools sites were damaged by ruptured water lines over the frigid Christmas weekend, along with some area businesses. A valve to the sprinkler system in the Erickson All-Sports Facility visitors concession area froze and ruptured early Monday morning, Parkersburg Fire Department Capt. J.D. Beha said. A resident in the area reported an alarm to the Police Department, who contacted firefighters around 1:39 a.m. Monday to assist in turning the water off, he said.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Catholic girls win 8th straight Mary ‘O’ title
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg Catholic girls basketball secured a benchmark win before the turn of the new year. In the championship game of the Mary ‘O’ Crusaderette Classic Tuesday at Parkersburg Catholic High School, the Crusaderettes claimed the title for the eighth straight time after defeating a Class AAAA program in South Charleston, 50-37.
WTAP
Partial road closure on Lakeview Dr. in Parkersburg due to sewer work
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There is a partial road closure in Parkersburg that could affect your travel plans for Tuesday. Part of Lakeview Drive from Avery Street to Hemlock Street will be shutdown due to sewer work. The sewer work has already started, and that part of the road will...
