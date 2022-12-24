27-year-old Gretchen Fleming was last seen in the early morning hours of December 4, 2022, at the My Way Lounge & Restaurant in Parkersburg, West Virginia. Dateline spoke with Jake Grim, an old friend of Gretchen’s who has helped the Fleming family organize vigils. “As soon as the story came out, it rattled me,” Jake said. “I'm a true crime lover, I love reading thriller novels, I love to listen to podcasts and then it happens to you and it kind of changes your world.”

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO