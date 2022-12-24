ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasants County, WV

WTAP

Regular audit of Meigs County Health Board reveals findings

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Over $4,000 of recovery funds were issued Tuesday against Jane Snoke, the former fiscal officer for the Meigs County District Board of Health, according to a press release from the Ohio Auditor of State. Auditor of state, Keith Faber, announced that the total came from...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WBOY 12 News

4 West Virginia affordable housing projects funded

FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., awarded $1.5 million to four affordable housing projects in north central West Virginia. The awards were made possible through the 2022 funding round of FHLBank's Affordable Housing Program grants and voluntary housing initiative.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Williamson Daily News

COVID relief money is building new Marshall baseball field

CHARLESTON — Despite pleas from social service groups to Gov. Jim Justice that leftover federal COVID relief money should be used to help struggling households, Justice instead diverted some of that money to ensure construction of Marshall University’s new baseball field. Seven months into the COVID-19 pandemic, 29...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTRF

Why is there a Big Boy statue in West Virginia?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has all sorts of quirky attractions, such as a landlocked lighthouse, a giant teapot and 20-foot-tall coal miner statues. Each attraction has an interesting story as to why it was built. So what is the story behind the Shoney’s Big Boy statue in...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

State Emergency Operations Center responded to 2022 Christmas Snowstorm with a hybrid virtual strategy

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Before a treacherous winter storm brought damaging winds, icy roads, and frostbite-inducing temperatures across the entire state, Gov. Justice escalated the existing State of Preparedness and declared a State of Emergency for all 55 counties in West Virginia. When that happened the Emergency Management Division (EMD) put their plan into action, coordinating with partners, and preparing […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man found in West Virginia with 3 stolen checkbooks

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are investigating after a suspect was found with three checkbooks that didn’t belong to him. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a possible breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area early Wednesday morning. They say that found the suspect close to the scene of the alleged […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia animal shelter says its dog kennels are full

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) says that its adult kennels are full. In a post on Facebook, KCHA said that they currently have 134 dogs calling the shelter home. They said they need adopters, fosters, volunteers, and supplies. The adoption fee for adult dogs is $0. To learn more about available dogs […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio lineman killed while working to restore power

An Ohio lineman died after Thursday’s Winter Storm. According to the Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative’s Facebook page, one of their apprentice lineworkers, 22 year old Blake Rodgers, died after an  “electrical contact incident.” The incident happened around 10:15 am December 23 just outside Pedro, in Lawrence County , Ohio. Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative says they are […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WDTV

Police: Missing Harrison County man is found

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE Dec. 28, 2022 8:50 p.m. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that 55-year-old Brian Scott Large, who was reported missing after being last in Harrison County on Christmas Eve, has been found. No further information is being released at this time, per the...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

I79S reopens after crash near Clendenin, West Virginia

UPDATE: I-79 southbound has reopened after a crash near Clendenin, West Virginia. CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) – One lane of I79 southbound is closed near Clendenin after a crash. According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 7:34 p.m. near the 17-mile marker of I-79S, shutting down the fast lane. Dispatchers say a […]
CLENDENIN, WV

