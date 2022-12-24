Read full article on original website
WTRF
Belmont County Health Department has something that few others do—an epidemiologist
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) It’s been an eventful year for the Belmont County Health Department. Despite a critical shortage of space in their building, they have moved forward with their services. They combined two part-time positions into a single full-time slot, and hired a director of nursing who is...
WTAP
Regular audit of Meigs County Health Board reveals findings
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Over $4,000 of recovery funds were issued Tuesday against Jane Snoke, the former fiscal officer for the Meigs County District Board of Health, according to a press release from the Ohio Auditor of State. Auditor of state, Keith Faber, announced that the total came from...
3 departments battle fire in Cabell County, West Virginia
UPDATE: (7 P.M. Dec. 27, 2022) – Cabell County dispatchers say a fire at a home in Lesage is now under control. There is still no word on if the home was occupied or if anyone was hurt. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a working structure fire in Cabell County. […]
WOWK
West Virginia couple charged with child neglect after 5yo found in 'deplorable' living conditions
A couple has been charged with child neglect after deputies found a child allegedly living in "deplorable" conditions. West Virginia couple charged with child neglect after …. A couple has been charged with child neglect after deputies found a child allegedly living in "deplorable" conditions. Fire under control in Huntington,...
4 West Virginia affordable housing projects funded
FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., awarded $1.5 million to four affordable housing projects in north central West Virginia. The awards were made possible through the 2022 funding round of FHLBank's Affordable Housing Program grants and voluntary housing initiative.
Williamson Daily News
COVID relief money is building new Marshall baseball field
CHARLESTON — Despite pleas from social service groups to Gov. Jim Justice that leftover federal COVID relief money should be used to help struggling households, Justice instead diverted some of that money to ensure construction of Marshall University’s new baseball field. Seven months into the COVID-19 pandemic, 29...
WTRF
Why is there a Big Boy statue in West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has all sorts of quirky attractions, such as a landlocked lighthouse, a giant teapot and 20-foot-tall coal miner statues. Each attraction has an interesting story as to why it was built. So what is the story behind the Shoney’s Big Boy statue in...
First responders on scene of Charleston, West Virginia, house fire
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are on scene of a working structure fire at a home in Charleston. Kanawha County 911 dispatchers say the fire broke out at a home on Crestlyn Drive around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. According to the Charleston Fire Department, the home was occupied, but the homeowners were not […]
HIV Outbreak Persists as Officials Push Back Against Containment Efforts
Brooke Parker has spent the past two years combing riverside homeless encampments, abandoned houses, and less traveled roads to help contain a lingering HIV outbreak that has disproportionately affected those who live on society’s margins. She shows up to build trust with those she encounters and offers water, condoms,...
State Emergency Operations Center responded to 2022 Christmas Snowstorm with a hybrid virtual strategy
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Before a treacherous winter storm brought damaging winds, icy roads, and frostbite-inducing temperatures across the entire state, Gov. Justice escalated the existing State of Preparedness and declared a State of Emergency for all 55 counties in West Virginia. When that happened the Emergency Management Division (EMD) put their plan into action, coordinating with partners, and preparing […]
No heat, water closes West Virginia sheriff’s office Tuesday
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, the closure is due to no heat or water in the building. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with an emergency to dial 911. Those who have non-emergency complaints can […]
Man found in West Virginia with 3 stolen checkbooks
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are investigating after a suspect was found with three checkbooks that didn’t belong to him. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a possible breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area early Wednesday morning. They say that found the suspect close to the scene of the alleged […]
West Virginia animal shelter says its dog kennels are full
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) says that its adult kennels are full. In a post on Facebook, KCHA said that they currently have 134 dogs calling the shelter home. They said they need adopters, fosters, volunteers, and supplies. The adoption fee for adult dogs is $0. To learn more about available dogs […]
WTAP
Some Wood County Schools experience water damage due to below freezing temperatures
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Friday we saw temperatures drop as low as -2 F and wind chill down to -23 F. Assistant Superintendent Mike Fling says he believes those below freezing temperatures cause pipes in certain Wood County schools to burst and cause water damage. The old weight room and...
Ohio lineman killed while working to restore power
An Ohio lineman died after Thursday’s Winter Storm. According to the Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative’s Facebook page, one of their apprentice lineworkers, 22 year old Blake Rodgers, died after an “electrical contact incident.” The incident happened around 10:15 am December 23 just outside Pedro, in Lawrence County , Ohio. Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative says they are […]
WDTV
Police: Missing Harrison County man is found
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE Dec. 28, 2022 8:50 p.m. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that 55-year-old Brian Scott Large, who was reported missing after being last in Harrison County on Christmas Eve, has been found. No further information is being released at this time, per the...
I79S reopens after crash near Clendenin, West Virginia
UPDATE: I-79 southbound has reopened after a crash near Clendenin, West Virginia. CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) – One lane of I79 southbound is closed near Clendenin after a crash. According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 7:34 p.m. near the 17-mile marker of I-79S, shutting down the fast lane. Dispatchers say a […]
West Virginia police warn of counterfeit cash
The Bridgeport Police Department is warning the community that people are attempting to pass prop money as real cash.
Metro News
Cost of living adjustment increases on the way for Social Security beneficiaries
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nearly 480,000 West Virginians who receive monthly Social Security benefits will see the largest cost of living adjustment in more than 40 years beginning on Sunday. The Social Security Administration previously announced an 8.7% COLA due to inflation back in October. The increase is set to...
School collecting donations after Fairmont family loses home in fire
A Fairmont family lost their home in a fire Tuesday night, according to school officials.
