Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Geneal Hicks Drake
Geneal Hicks Drake, 99, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away on December 25, 2022. She was born December 4, 1923, on her family’s farm on Little White Oak near Chloe, in Calhoun County, WV, the third daughter of the late Carl Hicks and Kate Smith Hicks, she was the last surviving member of the family.
4 West Virginia affordable housing projects funded
FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., awarded $1.5 million to four affordable housing projects in north central West Virginia. The awards were made possible through the 2022 funding round of FHLBank's Affordable Housing Program grants and voluntary housing initiative.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Bessie Rose Hager
Bessie Rose Hager, 79, of Marietta, Ohio, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Abiding with her wishes, cremation will be observed and no services will be held at this time. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Bessie’s family, condolences: CawleyandPeoples.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Catholic girls win 8th straight Mary ‘O’ title
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg Catholic girls basketball secured a benchmark win before the turn of the new year. In the championship game of the Mary ‘O’ Crusaderette Classic Tuesday at Parkersburg Catholic High School, the Crusaderettes claimed the title for the eighth straight time after defeating a Class AAAA program in South Charleston, 50-37.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Pastor Bob May
Pastor Robert P. “Bob” May, Sr., 84, of Vienna, WV, passed away Dec. 23, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center following a lengthy illness. He was born on April 29, 1938, in Berryville, VA, the son of the late “Ted” and Mabel Grant May. Bob graduated...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sonja Lee (Stewart) Cremeans
Sonja Lee (Stewart) Cremeans, 81, of Parkersburg, passed peacefully Tuesday, at the Willows Center, Parkersburg. There will be no public visitation or service. Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted to assist her family with final arrangements.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
John W. Carte
John W. Carte, 91, of Vienna, WV, passed on Dec. 22, 2022. He was born to Branti and Hatti Carte on Sept. 18, 1931, in Summersville, WV. He retired after 30 years of service with Marbon/BorgWarner/GE Plastics plant in Washington, WV. He was a proud veteran serving his country in the Unites States Air Force. He enlisted on March 22nd, 1951, and was awarded the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Medal, National Defense Medal and Good Conduct Medal. He had an honorable discharge on January 12th, 1954. He was an avid fisherman, a devout Christian and loved his family.
WDTV
‘Christmas Miracle’: Community saves kitten stuck in tree in Weston
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In what some are calling a “Christmas miracle,” people across the community worked together to rescue a kitten that was stuck for days in a tree in Weston from frigid temperatures. Debbie Novak and her husband, Robert, have been fostering and rescuing animals for...
WDTV
Four minors, 18-year-old charged following incident at Ripley High School
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Four minors and an 18-year-old are facing charges following an incident that took place during a soccer workout at Ripley High School, police say. According to the Ripley Police Department, the 18-year-old along with three of the minors have been charged with conspiracy and battery, while the fourth minor has been charged with sexual abuse, conspiracy, and battery.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
McCallister returns to old stomping grounds at Parkersburg South
PARKERSBURG — The coaching DNA of Trent McCallister developed at an early age. The 2004 Parkersburg South graduate will bring his team from Gaston Day School (Gastonia, N.C.) to this week’s South Basketball Classic. In the first semifinal game Thursday at 6 p.m., Gaston Day meets Mt. Lebanon High School (Pittsburgh).
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
James “Jim” Henry Brearey
James “Jim” Henry Brearey, 72, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital in Canton, Ohio. A celebration of life service will be planned at a later date.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Grace Roseina Champa
Grace Roseina Champa, 87, of Vienna died Dec. 22, 2022, at her residence. She was born on Jan. 2, 1935, in Ontario, Canada, and was the daughter of the late Percy and Roseina Osborne Hayward. Grace was a gracious giver to various charities, avid reader and devoted to watching her...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sandra Lee Carver
Sandra Lee Carver, 59, of Marietta, passed away on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at her home. At her request she will be cremated and there will be a celebration of her life on Friday, Dec. 30, at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 5108 on Pike Street. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg Catholic moves past Magnolia in Mary ‘O’ Crusaderette Classic
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg Catholic girls basketball coach Marty Vierheller stretched the boundaries and conducted a full practice on the same day of a game. Due to inclement weather, the girls had not been in the gym since last Thursday. Deciding against any type of walk-through or shootaround, Vierheller learned the answer to several of his concerns.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg South gearing up for Holiday Basketball Tourney
PARKERSBURG — The holiday season is a break some. Not for the Parkersburg South boys basketball program. Guaranteed wins are non-existent on this year’s South schedule. On Thursday and Friday as part of the South Holiday Basketball Tournament at Rod Oldham Athletic Center, the Patriots welcome a robust schedule featuring three out-of-state schools, including Gaston Day (Gastonia, N.C.), Mt. Lebanon (Pittsburgh) and Nansemond-Suffolk Academy (Suffolk, Va.).
One popular West Virginia restaurant closes its doors
JANE LEW, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A popular restaurant in Lewis County has announced that they have officially closed its doors for the final time. Owners John & Susan Butcher of the popular Hickory House Restaurant located in Jane Lew have run the business for nearly 18 years but have decided to retire and close up shop.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Christmas Day Feast returns to Washington County
MARIETTA — The Christmas Day Feast Committee held its annual feast at 1 p.m. Christmas Day. Serving guests in-house, providing carry-out, and doing deliveries to all of the public in Washington County, the spirit of the holidays was present at the Christmas dinner. Delivering food isn’t the only service...
Jane Lew barbeque joint closing
A Jane Lew barbeque joint announced on its Facebook page Monday that it's closing.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Dec. 20-22: * Steven F. Moore, 422 Delaware St., Ironton, Ohio, pleaded guilty to speed limitations and fined $175.25. * Christopher D. Hackney, 2467 Narrows Branch, Hardy, Ky., pleaded guilty to speed limitations and fined $175.25. *...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mary B. Roberts
Mary B. Roberts, 82, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away at her home December 25, 2022. She was born April 9, 1940 in Calhoun County WV, a daughter of the late Willie and Mae Lambert Suttle. Mary loved the Lord and served him in many ways over the years, attending many...
