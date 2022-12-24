ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Geneal Hicks Drake

Geneal Hicks Drake, 99, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away on December 25, 2022. She was born December 4, 1923, on her family’s farm on Little White Oak near Chloe, in Calhoun County, WV, the third daughter of the late Carl Hicks and Kate Smith Hicks, she was the last surviving member of the family.
BELPRE, OH
WBOY 12 News

4 West Virginia affordable housing projects funded

FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., awarded $1.5 million to four affordable housing projects in north central West Virginia. The awards were made possible through the 2022 funding round of FHLBank's Affordable Housing Program grants and voluntary housing initiative.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Bessie Rose Hager

Bessie Rose Hager, 79, of Marietta, Ohio, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Abiding with her wishes, cremation will be observed and no services will be held at this time. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Bessie’s family, condolences: CawleyandPeoples.com.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Catholic girls win 8th straight Mary ‘O’ title

PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg Catholic girls basketball secured a benchmark win before the turn of the new year. In the championship game of the Mary ‘O’ Crusaderette Classic Tuesday at Parkersburg Catholic High School, the Crusaderettes claimed the title for the eighth straight time after defeating a Class AAAA program in South Charleston, 50-37.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Pastor Bob May

Pastor Robert P. “Bob” May, Sr., 84, of Vienna, WV, passed away Dec. 23, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center following a lengthy illness. He was born on April 29, 1938, in Berryville, VA, the son of the late “Ted” and Mabel Grant May. Bob graduated...
VIENNA, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Sonja Lee (Stewart) Cremeans

Sonja Lee (Stewart) Cremeans, 81, of Parkersburg, passed peacefully Tuesday, at the Willows Center, Parkersburg. There will be no public visitation or service. Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted to assist her family with final arrangements.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

John W. Carte

John W. Carte, 91, of Vienna, WV, passed on Dec. 22, 2022. He was born to Branti and Hatti Carte on Sept. 18, 1931, in Summersville, WV. He retired after 30 years of service with Marbon/BorgWarner/GE Plastics plant in Washington, WV. He was a proud veteran serving his country in the Unites States Air Force. He enlisted on March 22nd, 1951, and was awarded the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Medal, National Defense Medal and Good Conduct Medal. He had an honorable discharge on January 12th, 1954. He was an avid fisherman, a devout Christian and loved his family.
VIENNA, WV
WDTV

‘Christmas Miracle’: Community saves kitten stuck in tree in Weston

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In what some are calling a “Christmas miracle,” people across the community worked together to rescue a kitten that was stuck for days in a tree in Weston from frigid temperatures. Debbie Novak and her husband, Robert, have been fostering and rescuing animals for...
WESTON, WV
WDTV

Four minors, 18-year-old charged following incident at Ripley High School

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Four minors and an 18-year-old are facing charges following an incident that took place during a soccer workout at Ripley High School, police say. According to the Ripley Police Department, the 18-year-old along with three of the minors have been charged with conspiracy and battery, while the fourth minor has been charged with sexual abuse, conspiracy, and battery.
RIPLEY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

McCallister returns to old stomping grounds at Parkersburg South

PARKERSBURG — The coaching DNA of Trent McCallister developed at an early age. The 2004 Parkersburg South graduate will bring his team from Gaston Day School (Gastonia, N.C.) to this week’s South Basketball Classic. In the first semifinal game Thursday at 6 p.m., Gaston Day meets Mt. Lebanon High School (Pittsburgh).
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

James “Jim” Henry Brearey

James “Jim” Henry Brearey, 72, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital in Canton, Ohio. A celebration of life service will be planned at a later date.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Grace Roseina Champa

Grace Roseina Champa, 87, of Vienna died Dec. 22, 2022, at her residence. She was born on Jan. 2, 1935, in Ontario, Canada, and was the daughter of the late Percy and Roseina Osborne Hayward. Grace was a gracious giver to various charities, avid reader and devoted to watching her...
VIENNA, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Sandra Lee Carver

Sandra Lee Carver, 59, of Marietta, passed away on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at her home. At her request she will be cremated and there will be a celebration of her life on Friday, Dec. 30, at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 5108 on Pike Street. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is...
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg Catholic moves past Magnolia in Mary ‘O’ Crusaderette Classic

PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg Catholic girls basketball coach Marty Vierheller stretched the boundaries and conducted a full practice on the same day of a game. Due to inclement weather, the girls had not been in the gym since last Thursday. Deciding against any type of walk-through or shootaround, Vierheller learned the answer to several of his concerns.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg South gearing up for Holiday Basketball Tourney

PARKERSBURG — The holiday season is a break some. Not for the Parkersburg South boys basketball program. Guaranteed wins are non-existent on this year’s South schedule. On Thursday and Friday as part of the South Holiday Basketball Tournament at Rod Oldham Athletic Center, the Patriots welcome a robust schedule featuring three out-of-state schools, including Gaston Day (Gastonia, N.C.), Mt. Lebanon (Pittsburgh) and Nansemond-Suffolk Academy (Suffolk, Va.).
PARKERSBURG, WV
Lootpress

One popular West Virginia restaurant closes its doors

JANE LEW, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A popular restaurant in Lewis County has announced that they have officially closed its doors for the final time. Owners John & Susan Butcher of the popular Hickory House Restaurant located in Jane Lew have run the business for nearly 18 years but have decided to retire and close up shop.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Christmas Day Feast returns to Washington County

MARIETTA — The Christmas Day Feast Committee held its annual feast at 1 p.m. Christmas Day. Serving guests in-house, providing carry-out, and doing deliveries to all of the public in Washington County, the spirit of the holidays was present at the Christmas dinner. Delivering food isn’t the only service...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood Magistrate

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Dec. 20-22: * Steven F. Moore, 422 Delaware St., Ironton, Ohio, pleaded guilty to speed limitations and fined $175.25. * Christopher D. Hackney, 2467 Narrows Branch, Hardy, Ky., pleaded guilty to speed limitations and fined $175.25. *...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mary B. Roberts

Mary B. Roberts, 82, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away at her home December 25, 2022. She was born April 9, 1940 in Calhoun County WV, a daughter of the late Willie and Mae Lambert Suttle. Mary loved the Lord and served him in many ways over the years, attending many...
ELIZABETH, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy