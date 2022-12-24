ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Walman scores in OT to lift Red Wings past Penguins, 5-4

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Walman scored at 2:13 of overtime and the Detroit Red Wings overcame an early four-goal deficit to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Wednesday night. Walman, off the rush, tipped a rebound behind goaltender Casey DeSmith for his second goal of the season. He then...
DETROIT, MI
Monk scores 33, hits winning free throw as Kings top Nuggets

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126 on Wednesday night. “I was talking to my old teammate,...
DENVER, CO
Three players ejected after Pistons-Magic scuffle

DETROIT (AP) — Three players were ejected after a fight between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons late in the first half of Wednesday's game. Orlando's Franz Wagner was ejected for a flagrant foul, while Detroit’s Killian Hayes and Hamadou Diallo were ejected for their actions during the ensuing scuffle in front of the Pistons bench.
DETROIT, MI

