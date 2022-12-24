Read full article on original website
Rui Hachimura helps Wizards beat short-handed Suns, 127-102
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura matched his career high with 30 points and converted a pivotal three-point play to help the Washington Wizards pull away for a 127-102 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night in a meeting of depleted teams. “I think right away his level of...
Monk scores 33, hits winning free throw as Kings top Nuggets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126 on Wednesday night. “I was talking to my old teammate,...
Jordan Poole has 26 points, Warriors rally past Jazz
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Just weeks ago, the Golden State Warriors might not have pulled off a win like this without their superstars on the court. The backups are making big strides for the defending champions.
Three players ejected as Pistons-Magic scuffle in first half
DETROIT (AP) — Orlando’s Moritz Wagner appeared to briefly get knocked out by a punch to the back of the head after starting a fight in the first half against the Pistons that led to three ejections Wednesday night in a scene that triggered memories of an ugly brawl in Detroit 18 years ago.
Raiders bench QB Carr, will start Stidham for final 2 games
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has missed only three games in nine years, all because of injury. Now, for the first time, he won't play because of what coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday were offensive performance reasons.
Walman scores in OT to lift Red Wings past Penguins, 5-4
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Walman scored at 2:13 of overtime and the Detroit Red Wings overcame an early four-goal deficit to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Wednesday night. Walman, off the rush, tipped a rebound behind goaltender Casey DeSmith for his second goal of the season. He then...
49ers' McCaffrey, Cowboys' Lamb among best bets to score
We’re in the thick of the fantasy playoffs, so getting into the end zone is paramount. These are my best bets to reach the end zone at the running back and wide receiver positions in Week 17.
Jets' White feeling good, ready for 'tremendous opportunity'
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mike White's phone was flooded the past two weeks with texts from his friends with silly internet memes featuring “doctors” who could clear the New York Jets quarterback to play. Dr. Evil from “Austin Powers” was a popular pick. So was Dr....
Mbappé saves PSG with late penalty; teen Ben Seghir shines
PARIS (AP) — World Cup superstar Kylian Mbappé scored a penalty deep into stoppage time as unbeaten league-leader Paris Saint-Germain overcame Neymar's red card to scrape a 2-1 home win against Strasbourg on Wednesday. PSG players celebrated wildly at the final whistle, probably out of relief following a...
