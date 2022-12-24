Read full article on original website
A winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million has been sold locally. The ticket was sold in Westmoreland County at the Shop ‘n Save on Willowbrook Plaza.
The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Saturday (December 10) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $100 million drawing Wednesday (December 7) night. The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $116 million ($61.3 million cash value) for Saturday night's drawing. Results from Wednesday's Powerball game are listed...
Dalton Radford was headed to his second job when he made a pit stop at a convenience store and walked out with $1 million lottery prize.
A Michigan man who noticed only two Diamond 7s scratch-off lottery tickets were left at his local store decided to buy both of them and won the $4 million top prize.
The Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $565 million after no one won in Friday night's drawing.
The Mega Millions jackpot has been rolling over since mid October.
The next drawing is scheduled for December 27.
If you played the Mega Millions drawing last night and you live here in Louisiana, you might want to check your tickets. One person in the Bayou State is waking up $1 million richer!. There were a total of four $1 million winners across the United States as these tickets...
For at least one lucky person, the chance has arrived to change their life, as the Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday's drawing is set to be an estimated $565 million, lottery officials said. The half-a-billion-dollar jackpot rolled over after there were no winners from the previous drawing held last Friday. The next chance to win will occur during Tuesday's drawing at 11 p.m. ET. If a single person were to win the jackpot, they would be entitled to a lump sum of $293.6 million in cash, the lottery said, which would be the sixth-largest prize in the game's history. The prize money has been...
No one has won the jackpot since Oct. 14, lottery officials said.
This is now the sixth-largest prize in Mega Millions' history.
(Undated) -- The Powerball jackpot continues to grow. Lottery officials say no one picked all six numbers in last night's drawing. That means Monday night's jackpot in the multi-state lottery game will be worth 89-million-dollars. Saturday's numbers were 6, 13, 33, 36, 37 and the Powerball number was 7. As for Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot, that's worth 354-million-dollars.
Whoever wins the next Mega Millions drawing could be in for a great start to the New Year. The reward for the lucky number is now north of $600 million. The prize money increased after there was no winner declared Tuesday night, the most recent drawing, when the reward was worth $565 million, making it the sixth-highest reward from Mega Millions.
The Mega Millions jackpot has made history as it surpassed the sixth-largest in the lottery’s 20-year history, after the grand prize rose to an estimated $640m.The lottery announced the jackpot had increased again after no players matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday. According to the lottery, this means it’s “by far the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year”.On Tuesday night, the white balls drawn were nine, 13, 36, 59 and 61, with the gold Mega Ball11.Although no ticket matched all six numbers, there were multiple winners of smaller prizes, according to...
The South Carolina Education Lottery said its Pick 3 drawing paid out more than $3 million in prizes when the numbers came up 7-7-7.
