The Staten Island Advance

iheart.com

Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Wednesday's $100 Million Jackpot?

The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Saturday (December 10) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $100 million drawing Wednesday (December 7) night. The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $116 million ($61.3 million cash value) for Saturday night's drawing. Results from Wednesday's Powerball game are listed...
KANSAS STATE
The Week

Mega Millions jackpot rises to $565M after previous drawing yielded no winners

For at least one lucky person, the chance has arrived to change their life, as the Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday's drawing is set to be an estimated $565 million, lottery officials said.  The half-a-billion-dollar jackpot rolled over after there were no winners from the previous drawing held last Friday.  The next chance to win will occur during Tuesday's drawing at 11 p.m. ET. If a single person were to win the jackpot, they would be entitled to a lump sum of $293.6 million in cash, the lottery said, which would be the sixth-largest prize in the game's history.  The prize money has been...
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Powerball Jackpot Worth $89 Million

(Undated) -- The Powerball jackpot continues to grow. Lottery officials say no one picked all six numbers in last night's drawing. That means Monday night's jackpot in the multi-state lottery game will be worth 89-million-dollars. Saturday's numbers were 6, 13, 33, 36, 37 and the Powerball number was 7. As for Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot, that's worth 354-million-dollars.
Washington Examiner

Mega Millions reward increases to $640 million after no winner declared Tuesday

Whoever wins the next Mega Millions drawing could be in for a great start to the New Year. The reward for the lucky number is now north of $600 million. The prize money increased after there was no winner declared Tuesday night, the most recent drawing, when the reward was worth $565 million, making it the sixth-highest reward from Mega Millions.
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

Mega Millions jackpot reaches estimated $640m after no one wins sixth-largest grand prize in lottery’s history

The Mega Millions jackpot has made history as it surpassed the sixth-largest in the lottery’s 20-year history, after the grand prize rose to an estimated $640m.The lottery announced the jackpot had increased again after no players matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday. According to the lottery, this means it’s “by far the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year”.On Tuesday night,  the white balls drawn were nine, 13, 36, 59 and 61, with the gold Mega Ball11.Although no ticket matched all six numbers, there were multiple winners of smaller prizes, according to...
GEORGIA STATE
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
 https://www.silive.com

