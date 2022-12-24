How much time passed between the day Michigan voters legalized recreational marijuana and the day the City of Traverse City began accepting applications for adult-use dispensaries? How about the number of days between the last incarnation of the Traverse City Film Festival and the event’s big return this year? Speaking of big event comebacks, how many runners broke the three-hour benchmark at this year’s Bayshore Marathon? These are just a few of the eye-popping numbers we pulled together as part of The Ticker’s annual rundown of the year’s most fun and fascinating local statistics.

