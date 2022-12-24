Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New pop-up Italian restaurant opens at Northern Michigan resort
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI - If one of your goals for the winter is getting cozy and having fun experiences, you can join us in being intrigued by Northern Michigan’s newest pop-up restaurant - and its tempting menu. Bella Sorpresa - which means “Beautiful Surprise” - is the new Italian...
traverseticker.com
Greatest Hits: The Biggest Ticker Stories Of 2022
Remarkably, it’s that time of year again! As the sun sets on 2022 – or, more accurate to this week, as the snow falls on 2022 – The Ticker looks back at some the stories from this year that got our readers reading, sharing, and discussing the most.
traverseticker.com
2022 By The Numbers
How much time passed between the day Michigan voters legalized recreational marijuana and the day the City of Traverse City began accepting applications for adult-use dispensaries? How about the number of days between the last incarnation of the Traverse City Film Festival and the event’s big return this year? Speaking of big event comebacks, how many runners broke the three-hour benchmark at this year’s Bayshore Marathon? These are just a few of the eye-popping numbers we pulled together as part of The Ticker’s annual rundown of the year’s most fun and fascinating local statistics.
traverseticker.com
Princeton Case Study Examines Grand Traverse County’s Political Divides
The refusal of some leaders to accept the 2020 election results, efforts to pass “Second Amendment Sanctuary” resolutions, resistance to COVID-19 health measures, and tensions at school board meetings over racial justice issues have been key drivers of conflict in Grand Traverse County since 2020, according to a new case study released by Princeton University. Grand Traverse County was chosen as a study site by Princeton’s Bridging Divides Initiatives (BDI), a nonpartisan research project that tracks political violence in the U.S. – and offers strategies to help communities overcome divides.
People in Mancelona Dig Themselves Out After Storm
Across Northern Michigan, people are working on clearing snow from roadways and their driveways. Over in Mancelona, people have been in their homes with no path to get out or stuck in their cars after breaking down on the roads, all from the snow. A man from Traverse City was...
earnthenecklace.com
Whitney Amann Leaving 9 & 10 News: Where Is the Northern Michigan Anchor Going?
Whitney Amann is the most favorite anchor on 9 & 10 News. The people of Northern Michigan enjoyed her professionalism and perky personality. But Amann has announced her departure from the station on social media. Her viewers had many questions after discovering that Whitney Amann was leaving 9 & 10 News. They especially want to know if her new job will also take her away from Northern Michigan. Fortunately, Whitney Amann answered most of their questions about her departure.
High-speed go karts coming to old Sears near Traverse City
GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – A former department store near Traverse City is on track to become a go-kart racing center, The Ticker reports. Plans call for the former Sears department store at the Cherryland Center, 1212 W. South Airport Road in Garfield Township, to be transformed into a K1 Speed franchise, the report said. Target opening date is summer 2023.
Indiana man, 55, dies in Northern Michigan snowmobile crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – Police are investigating after an Indiana man was killed in a Northern Michigan snowmobile crash. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post responded to the crash, which occurred on Trail 6 near South 7 Road in Wexford County’s South Branch Township at 2:49 p.m. on Monday.
Up North Voice
Cadillac resident arraigned for assault with a dangerous weapon
WEXFORD COUNTY – On Thursday, November 3, 2022, troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post were dispatched to a residence on Fern Avenue in Selma Township for a report of a felonious assault. The victim alleged her boyfriend, 33-year-old Christopher Robert Poisson from Cadillac, threatened her with a knife during an argument on October 21st.
UpNorthLive.com
Gov. Whitmer signs bill to create state operated veterans cemetery
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Tuesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that she signed a bill on Dec. 22 to authorize the creation of a state operated veterans cemetery. Senate Bill 971 creates the Veterans Cemetary Act, which will allow the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to acquire and...
Snowmobiler Killed After Crashing Into Tree in Wexford County
An Indiana man was killed after a snowmobile crash in Wexford County, officials said. On Monday, Greg Longbrake was driving his snowmobile on Trail 6 near South 7 Road in South Branch Township. State police say he lost control and hit a tree. They say speed is believed to be...
Several Fatal Crashes Over the Last Two Weeks in Northern Michigan
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — Over the past two weeks, a total of eight people have died as a result of multiple traffic collisions in northern Michigan. Four of these fatal crashes occurred in Grand Traverse County. That makes it the highest number of traffic-related fatalities in the county since before the pandemic. Data that was obtained from the road patrol office at the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed this.
MLive.com
2 missing people found dead in Northern Michigan
SOUTH BRANCH TOWNSHIP, MI – Two missing people were declared dead after they were found outside a house in Northern Michigan, WPBN/WGTU reports. They were discovered unresponsive outside a South Branch Township home around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, Crawford County Sheriff Ryan Swope said. They had been missing from Crawford and Roscommon counties since early December.
Six Credit Card Skimmers Found at One Gas Station
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says six credit card skimmers were found at a gas station on Thursday. Inspectors say they found the skimmers during a routine check of the gas pumps. All six skimmers were found at SG Petroleum Inc. on Charlevoix Ave. in Petoskey. Other...
kisswtlz.com
St. Helen Man Wanted for Missing Court Appointment
Police in Roscommon County are looking for a man who was due to be sentenced. 41-year-old Brian Lahar of Saint Helen was arrested and convicted on charges of fleeing and eluding a police officer, but failed to show up to his sentencing hearing. A bench warrant has been issued for his arrest. Police say he also has a bench warrant for failing to appear at a pre-trial and bond violation hearing on a charge of second-offense domestic violence.
WNEM
Man wanted by Roscommon Co. sheriff’s office
ROSCOMMON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a St. Helen man who is currently wanted in Roscommon County. Brian Michael Lahar, 41, of St. Helen, is wanted for a bench warrant out of the 34th Circuit Court for failing to appear for sentencing on a charge of fleeing and eluding a police officer, officials said.
Comments / 0