Read full article on original website
Related
Area plumbers flooded with phone calls as homeowners find leaks, broken pipes following arctic blast
NEDERLAND, Texas — Plumbers in Jefferson County are getting ready for a busy week as homeowners discover leaks and broken pipes following an arctic blast that impacted Southeast Texas. Pipes hidden behind bathroom walls and under homes are beginning to thaw following recent temperatures that dropped below freezing. Homeowners...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Port Arthur, TX
Regarding birds and exciting history, Port Arthur in Texas takes the belt. However, these are not the only things that draw people to this historical and cultural city in Southeast Texas. Rising Cajun culture, rock music scene, and diverse religious community are also main points of interest in this city...
Thieves burglarize popular Beaumont food truck
BEAUMONT, Texas — Mabel’s treats, a popular food truck in Beaumont, is asking for the public’s help after thieves broke into their food truck. The thieves took two Hondas 2800’s, a generator, an expresso machine, a snow cone machine and a small fridge. The cash register,...
Beaumont city manager believes hiring more city officials will benefit the community
BEAUMONT, Texas — The new year is expected to be filled with many new and exciting possibilities for the City of Beaumont. These upcoming possibilities include a luxury hotel in downtown Beaumont, the revitalization of Crockett Street and the hiring of more city officials. City Manager Kenneth Williams said the projects are a part of a restructuring plan he has for Beaumont.
1 adult, 1 teen escape house fire in Orange County early Wednesday morning
ORANGE, Texas — One adult and one teen are displaced after their home near Vidor caught fire Wednesday. Orange County Emergency Services Department #1 was called to the 4000 block of Byron Road at 1 a.m. They were assisted by the Bridge City Fire Department and West Orange Fire...
therecordlive.com
Seventy years ago, some history repeats
As Orange County went from a year ending in 2 to a year ending in 3, residents had good news about an industrial boom, bad news about epidemics, and a good turnout of Republicans at the voting boxes. But that year was 1952 into 1953. Some of the same news...
Swing bridge in Orange closed due to mechanical issues
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — The East Roundbunch swing bridge in Orange ris losed due to mechanical issues. The bridge is currently inaccessible to cars and trucks because it is unable to close. Therefore, the bridge will remained for an unknown amount of time. The mechanical issues are believed to...
kogt.com
Truck Fire In Orange
A man was driving his pickup truck east on Lutcher Drive near 23rd St when he began to see and smell smoke coming from the back of the truck. He pulled over at the Valero and jumped out before it became engulfed. He told people at the scene he had...
Beaumont man turns to Jack Brooks Airport for help after work trip flight canceled by Southwest
BEAUMONT, Texas — Travelers who counted on Southwest Airlines to get them home suffered through another wave of canceled flights Wednesday. The airline cancelled around 2,500 flights, leaving thousands stranded across the country. The airline’s CEO said it could be next week before the flight schedule returns to normal.
City of Nederland restores water services to Aqua Texas customers
NEDERLAND, Texas — After a temporary suspension, the City of Nederland has restored water services to Aqua Texas customers. Nederland provides treated water to the Aqua Texas service area by contract. This service area is outside city limits, in the Beauxart Garden area. The flow of water was temporarily...
Lake Charles American Press
12/27: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Aaron Leigh Courville, 31, 1956 Berry Road, Vinton — battery of a police officer; simple battery; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden. Bond: $9,000. Matthew Aaron Sigler, 44, 5194 Dogwood Trail — three...
Beaumont mothers in need could soon find free help in upcoming donation-based community store
BEAUMONT, Texas — The new year is expected to bring a new opportunity for Beaumont mothers in need to get help for free. Rachel Lomas is a Beaumont mother who came up with the idea of Calder Corner Store, a donation-based community store that will help mothers in need.
Vidor ISD may soon have new elementary school campus more than five years after Tropical Storm Harvey
VIDOR, Texas — A new campus might be ready for Vidor elementary school staff and students in time for the spring semester, years after their old one received major storm-related damage. In 2017, Tropical Storm Harvey destroyed Vidor Middle School and Oak Forest Elementary. Due to the destruction, students...
9-month-old, two others injured in Tuesday afternoon wreck involving Vidor patrol unit
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after a wreck involving a Vidor Police vehicle left three people, including a 9-month-old, injured. It happened around 3 p.m. on the Interstate 10 westbound service road near exit 861. Troopers believe a 2023 Cadillac...
Extended Stay America guests in Baytown left out in the cold after flooding
"We used up our last Christmas money just to get a room so he can be warm," one of several guests who were displaced from a motel spoke told ABC13 after being left out in the cold.
fox4beaumont.com
ExxonMobil Beaumont conducts "operational activities requiring flaring"
BEAUMONT — The ExxonMobil Beaumont Facebook page has notified, via its social media, that its ExxonMobil Beaumont Complex is undergoing operational activities that require flaring. Flaring is a "high-temperature oxidation process used to burn combustible components," mostly hydrocarbons, of waste gases from industrial operations, according to a 2012 study...
Two people shot while walking down street in Beaumont neighborhood
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after two people were shot in the south side of Beaumont Wednesday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Brandon Avenue and Nolan Street. Beaumont Police Officer Haley Morrow tells 12News one of the two people shot is in critical condition. The...
KFDM-TV
Man burned in house fire on Christmas Eve in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY — A man is undergoing treatment for burns he received in a Christmas Eve house fire. It happened at about 8:30 on Highway 96 near Buna. Jasper County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said that both the Buna and Evadale Fire Departments responded to the scene, and firefighters suspect the cause was a homemade water heater.
KFDM-TV
PAPD investigating shooting at Louis Manor Apartments
PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur Police Department is investigating an early Tuesday morning shooting. Police responded to the shooting at about 7 a.m. at Louis Manor Apartments, 1300 Joe Louis Avenue. Officers found the victim in a downstairs apartment. He'd been shot in the leg. The man was...
No injuries reported after 2 people, dog escape Lumberton house fire
LUMBERTON, Texas — A smoke alarm saved three lives from a house fire in Lumberton early Monday morning. The Lumberton Fire Department was called to the 12000 block of Diana Drive at 5 a.m. They were assisted by Beaumont Fire Department. Chief Jeff McNeel tells 12News two people and...
Comments / 3