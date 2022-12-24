ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Port Arthur, TX

Regarding birds and exciting history, Port Arthur in Texas takes the belt. However, these are not the only things that draw people to this historical and cultural city in Southeast Texas. Rising Cajun culture, rock music scene, and diverse religious community are also main points of interest in this city...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

Thieves burglarize popular Beaumont food truck

BEAUMONT, Texas — Mabel’s treats, a popular food truck in Beaumont, is asking for the public’s help after thieves broke into their food truck. The thieves took two Hondas 2800’s, a generator, an expresso machine, a snow cone machine and a small fridge. The cash register,...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont city manager believes hiring more city officials will benefit the community

BEAUMONT, Texas — The new year is expected to be filled with many new and exciting possibilities for the City of Beaumont. These upcoming possibilities include a luxury hotel in downtown Beaumont, the revitalization of Crockett Street and the hiring of more city officials. City Manager Kenneth Williams said the projects are a part of a restructuring plan he has for Beaumont.
BEAUMONT, TX
therecordlive.com

Seventy years ago, some history repeats

As Orange County went from a year ending in 2 to a year ending in 3, residents had good news about an industrial boom, bad news about epidemics, and a good turnout of Republicans at the voting boxes. But that year was 1952 into 1953. Some of the same news...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Truck Fire In Orange

A man was driving his pickup truck east on Lutcher Drive near 23rd St when he began to see and smell smoke coming from the back of the truck. He pulled over at the Valero and jumped out before it became engulfed. He told people at the scene he had...
ORANGE, TX
Lake Charles American Press

12/27: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Aaron Leigh Courville, 31, 1956 Berry Road, Vinton — battery of a police officer; simple battery; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden. Bond: $9,000. Matthew Aaron Sigler, 44, 5194 Dogwood Trail — three...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
fox4beaumont.com

ExxonMobil Beaumont conducts "operational activities requiring flaring"

BEAUMONT — The ExxonMobil Beaumont Facebook page has notified, via its social media, that its ExxonMobil Beaumont Complex is undergoing operational activities that require flaring. Flaring is a "high-temperature oxidation process used to burn combustible components," mostly hydrocarbons, of waste gases from industrial operations, according to a 2012 study...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Man burned in house fire on Christmas Eve in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY — A man is undergoing treatment for burns he received in a Christmas Eve house fire. It happened at about 8:30 on Highway 96 near Buna. Jasper County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said that both the Buna and Evadale Fire Departments responded to the scene, and firefighters suspect the cause was a homemade water heater.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

PAPD investigating shooting at Louis Manor Apartments

PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur Police Department is investigating an early Tuesday morning shooting. Police responded to the shooting at about 7 a.m. at Louis Manor Apartments, 1300 Joe Louis Avenue. Officers found the victim in a downstairs apartment. He'd been shot in the leg. The man was...
PORT ARTHUR, TX

