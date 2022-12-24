Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Displaced residents spend Christmas holiday in emergency shelter after earthquake
FORTUNA, Calif. — While many people enjoyed the Christmas holiday in their own homes this past weekend, some Humboldt County residents are still displaced after the Dec. 20 Ferndale earthquake. "A lot of folks are just kind of waiting to be able to go back and repopulate their homes,"...
krcrtv.com
Eureka's historic Lloyd Building to be demolished after quake
EUREKA, Calif. — Eureka's historic Lloyd building has stood on Fifth Street for more than a century. But it won't be standing for much longer. Last week's 6.4 magnitude earthquake sent bricks from the building tumbling down on top of a nearby audio business. Because the aging building suffered further structural damage, Eureka City Manager Miles Slattery said it would be torn down.
krcrtv.com
Hundreds of customers without power in Humboldt and Mendocino County
EUREKA, CA — UPDATE: 11:45 P.M. As of 11:40 p.m., 1,500 Ferndale customers are without power due to an unplanned outage, according to the PG&E Outage Map. Meanwhile in Petrolia, 199 customers are also experiencing an outage. UPDATE: 10:40 P.M. Hundreds of customers are without power Monday night due...
krcrtv.com
NWS reports record rainfall on Woodley Island, asking for wind, flood reports
EUREKA, Calif. — According to U.S. National Weather Service, a record rainfall hit Woodley Island near Eureka, breaking a record from 1931. NWS measured 1.91 inches of rain Monday on Woodley Island in Eureka. That beats the old record of 1.86 sets all the way back in 1931. The...
krcrtv.com
Fallen trees, other hazards result from North Coast storm
EUREKA, Calif. — As North Coast residents slowly recover from last week's earthquake, another natural phenomenon poses more threats to the community. A storm that hit Humboldt County Monday evening has already caused various hazards, with numerous reports of fallen trees, high surf advisories, record rainfall in parts of Eureka and more.
krcrtv.com
Two people killed, one injured in Eureka double homicide
EUREKA, Calif. — On Tuesday at about 12:12 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call on the 4000 block of Crane Street in Eureka, where they found two people with gunshot wounds at a residence. Emergency medical personnel arrived soon after to render aid to the adult...
krcrtv.com
National Weather Service warns North Coast residents of dangerous conditions
EUREKA, Calif. — The National Weather Service has issued a few advisories related to the recent stormy conditions on the North Coast and has advice for people to stay safe. The NWS describes the weather system as a "significant rainstorm" bringing heavy rain and possible flooding. It said those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action if needed.
