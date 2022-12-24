EUREKA, Calif. — Eureka's historic Lloyd building has stood on Fifth Street for more than a century. But it won't be standing for much longer. Last week's 6.4 magnitude earthquake sent bricks from the building tumbling down on top of a nearby audio business. Because the aging building suffered further structural damage, Eureka City Manager Miles Slattery said it would be torn down.

EUREKA, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO