Fortuna, CA

Eureka's historic Lloyd Building to be demolished after quake

EUREKA, Calif. — Eureka's historic Lloyd building has stood on Fifth Street for more than a century. But it won't be standing for much longer. Last week's 6.4 magnitude earthquake sent bricks from the building tumbling down on top of a nearby audio business. Because the aging building suffered further structural damage, Eureka City Manager Miles Slattery said it would be torn down.
Fallen trees, other hazards result from North Coast storm

EUREKA, Calif. — As North Coast residents slowly recover from last week's earthquake, another natural phenomenon poses more threats to the community. A storm that hit Humboldt County Monday evening has already caused various hazards, with numerous reports of fallen trees, high surf advisories, record rainfall in parts of Eureka and more.
Two people killed, one injured in Eureka double homicide

EUREKA, Calif. — On Tuesday at about 12:12 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call on the 4000 block of Crane Street in Eureka, where they found two people with gunshot wounds at a residence. Emergency medical personnel arrived soon after to render aid to the adult...
National Weather Service warns North Coast residents of dangerous conditions

EUREKA, Calif. — The National Weather Service has issued a few advisories related to the recent stormy conditions on the North Coast and has advice for people to stay safe. The NWS describes the weather system as a "significant rainstorm" bringing heavy rain and possible flooding. It said those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action if needed.
EUREKA, CA

