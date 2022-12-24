ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

How Danny Ainge Felt About Celtics Owner Rejecting Joe Mazzulla Request

Will Hardy wasn’t the only coach who Danny Ainge wanted to pluck from the Celtics over the offseason. Hardy, an assistant on Ime Udoka’s staff last season, left Boston in order to become the new head coach of the Utah Jazz. And as Ainge retooled Utah’s coaching staff in wake of Quin Snyder’s departure, he was hoping to interview Joe Mazzulla, another assistant on Udoka’s staff who was quickly making a name for himself as an up-and-coming coach.
Joe Mazzulla Made Late Scratch ‘Minutes’ Before Celtics-Rockets

The Boston Celtics extended their winning streak to three games Tuesday, knocking off the Houston Rockets at TD Garden. They had to do so without their interim head coach, however. Joe Mazzulla was scratched from the game just minutes before tipoff with what the team described as “eye irritation.” Mazzulla...
Has Luka Doncic Caught Up To Celtics Star Jayson Tatum In MVP Race?

Luka Doncic put on a historic performance Tuesday night, and it has some NBA fans believing the Mavericks star should be the league MVP. Dallas beat the New York Knicks, 126-121, in overtime at Americans Airlines Center behind its fifth-year guard’s remarkable stat line. Doncic scored 60 points, grabbed 21 rebounds and dished out 10 assists.
Luka Doncic Made Funny Request After Record-Breaking Game

To say Luka Doncic stuffed the stat sheet Tuesday night at American Airlines Center would be a significant understatement. Doncic recorded a triple-double the likes of which the NBA had never seen in the Mavericks’ overtime win over the Knicks. The fifth-year guard scored 60 points, pulled down 21 rebounds and dished out 10 assists to lead Dallas to its fourth consecutive victory.
Jaylen Brown Explains Christmas Day Scuffle With Giannis Antetokounmpo

Not all was merry between Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown and Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo on Christmas Day. With the Celtics well on their way to a 139-118 victory at TD Garden, Brown and Antetokounmpo got into a heated on-court tussle late in the fourth quarter. Antetokounmpo took exception...
Unspecified ‘Security Threat’ Delays Start Of Spurs-Jazz NBA Game

Fans in San Antonio had to wait a tad for their post-Christmas NBA fix. Tip-off of the Spurs’ matchup with the Utah Jazz on Monday was delayed from 7 p.m. CT to 7:40 p.m. for an undisclosed “security threat,” media covering the game reported. The unspecified threat “impacted fans entering AT&T Center,” according to an official statement.
Boston Legends Will Drop Puck At Bruins-Penguins Winter Classic

The NHL Winter Classic is inching closer and some Red Sox and Bruins fan-favorites and legends will be on hand to drop the puck. Boston will host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park on Jan. 2 for the annual event. The weather, as of Dec. 28, looks unseasonably warm with temperatures reaching close to 50 degrees. Plus with how the Bruins have started the 2022-23 season, those in attendance probably will be pretty pumped up.
Four Takeaways From Bruins’ Shootout Loss To Senators

The Bruins emerged from their holiday break Tuesday night with just one point after a 3-2 shootout loss to the Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. Boston came back in the third period to tie the game but couldn’t get the job finished thanks in part to a stellar 49-save performance from Cam Talbot for Ottawa.
Celtics Take Once Heralded Prospect In Latest NBA Mock Draft

The Boston Celtics have the NBA’s best record through 35 games, so there’s an argument to be made that any and all prognostications about roster moves are a waste of time. That may be true, but this one is very interesting. In their latest mock draft, ESPN had...
Linus Ullmark, Jeremy Swayman Inspire Goalie Hug Trend In Boston

The Boston Bruins goalies have started a special tradition. Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman got to do their signature goalie hug after the Black and Gold defeated the New Jersey Devils Friday night. Not only is the hug a fan-favorite, but it has inspired players on the Boston Pride to...
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Devils Lines, Pairings

The Bruins will travel to New Jersey for their final road game of 2022. Boston will hope to rebound from a shootout loss to the Ottawa Senators in the second leg of a back-to-back against the Devils. The Black and Gold remain atop the NHL standings with 57 points, and the Devils have fallen to second in the Metropolitan Division with 46 points after losing seven of their last eight games.
Bruins, Senators Among League Leaders In Power Play Percentage

The Ottawa Senators welcome the Boston Bruins to the Canadian Tire Centre after the Christmas holiday break. Both teams sit amongst the top five teams in the league for power play percentage going into Tuesday night’s game. For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented...
Bruins Wrap: Boston Drops Shootout Battle To Ottawa

The Boston Bruins dropped yet another game to the Ottawa Senators, falling 3-2 in overtime Tuesday night at Canadian Tire Centre. The Bruins fell to 27-4-3, while the Senators improved to 15-16-3. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Senators have had a disappointing start to their season, but...
MLB Rumors: Nathan Eovaldi Leaves Red Sox After Five Seasons

Nathan Eovaldi is headed home, bringing his tenure with the Boston Red Sox to an end after five seasons. Eovaldi agreed to a contract with the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, per Robert Murray of FanSided. The deal was confirmed by ESPN’s Jeff Passan, who gave specifics on the 32-year-old’s deal.
ESPN Identifies Patriots’ ‘Defining Moment’ Of 2022 NFL Season

If the Patriots ultimately miss the NFL playoffs by a single game, New England likely will look back to Week 15 and think about what could have been. The Patriots looked like they were on their way to back-to-back road wins when they owned a touchdown lead late in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. New England eventually allowed Las Vegas to tie the game, but there were reasons to be confident in the Patriots’ chances in overtime against a Raiders team that had been terrible in crunch-time situations all season long.
