This home in the Lake Linganore community has hardwood floors, a new private dock and a two-bay garage. Courtesy photo

The lakefront home at 10597 Lakeridge Place, in the Lake Linganore community at New Market, is last week’s top house. Listing at $899,000, it closed at $941,000.

Built in 2001, it has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, new HVAC, hardwood floors, an open concept layout and a finished basement.