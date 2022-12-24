ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

George leads Eastern Washington against Montana after 28-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (6-7) at Montana Grizzlies (6-6) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington visits the Montana Grizzlies after Imhotep George scored 28 points in Eastern Washington's 130-54 win against the Northwest Indian Eagles. The Grizzlies are 4-1 on their home court. Montana has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3...
CHENEY, WA
Porterville Recorder

NO. 10 GONZAGA 120, EASTERN OREGON 42

Percentages: FG .296, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Chandler 1-1, McGinnis 1-2, Ainsworth 1-5, Orr 1-5, Taylor 1-5, Easley 0-1, O'Harra 0-1, Afework 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 26 (Afework 7, Huddleston 5, McGinnis 5, Ainsworth 2, Chandler 2, Orr 2, Dill, Easley,...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy