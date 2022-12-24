Eastern Washington Eagles (6-7) at Montana Grizzlies (6-6) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington visits the Montana Grizzlies after Imhotep George scored 28 points in Eastern Washington's 130-54 win against the Northwest Indian Eagles. The Grizzlies are 4-1 on their home court. Montana has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3...

CHENEY, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO