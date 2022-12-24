DeMar DeRozan Nails Game-Winner to Lift Bulls Over Knicks, 118-117

The Bulls are now on a three-game winning streak after DeMar DeRozan hit the game-winner to down the Knicks.

The Chicago Bulls came into Madison Square Garden riding high after Ayo Dosunmu hit a game-winning shot over the Atlanta Hawks at the buzzer two nights before.

Now facing the New York Knicks in a competitive matchup with numerous lead changes, the Bulls found themselves down by three with 29 seconds to go. Zach LaVine drove the basket and scored the easy two points, but Chicago was still down by one.

The Bulls were forced to foul the Knicks, which sent Jalen Brunson to the charity strike to shoot two. The Chicagoland native missed both free throws, and DeMar DeRozan knocked down the game-winning shot after the timeout to lift the Bulls to a 118-117 victory over New York.

DeRozan spoke to the NBC Sports Chicago broadcast crew after the game and explained what was said during the timeout before his buzzer-beater.

"Stay with it, just stay with it," DeRozan said. "Once Brunson missed those free throws, I knew we had a shot. We fought hard. We fought back and forth those last six minutes. [It was a] hell of a game, man. That's how we got to play."

Turning The Tide?

The Chicago Bulls are now on a three-game winning streak — their first of the season. It's the first time the Bulls have accomplished the feat since February 2022. Since giving up 150 points to the Minnesota Timberwolves and the fallout that came afterward , Chicago's Big Three have shown up and showed out, including Friday night's game against New York.

DeRozan, LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic collectively had 79 points. LaVine led the pack with 33 points, shooting 12-22 from the field, and netted four of his nine three-pointers. DeRozan had a double-double with 25 points and 10 assists. Vucevic also finished the night with a double-double (21 points and 12 boards).

On the stat sheet, the Knicks did all the right things. They outrebounded the Bulls, had more points off of turnovers, and posted more points in the paint. However, the difference in this game was free-throw shooting. The Knicks shot a dismal 57% at the charity striple, ultimately costing them the game against the Bulls.

What's On Tap Next?

The Chicago Bulls will fly back home and take the next two days off before hosting the Houston Rockets on Dec 26. Houston is on a five-game losing streak and lost Friday night against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Bulls and Rockets will face off on Monday at 7 PM CT, and the game will air on NBC Sports Chicago.

Tune in to the Bulls On Tap podcast for postgame reaction and further Bulls commentary all season.