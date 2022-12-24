Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Weather concerns of rural Nebraskans
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Concerns for severe weather and drought fluctuate each year depending on recent experiences. This trend is evident in the annual survey called Nebraska Rural Poll. Conducted each year by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Department of Agriculature Economics in partnership with Rural Prosperity Nebraska and Nebraska Extension, the Nebraska Rural Poll, now on it’s 27 th year, sends out surveys to 7,ooo people each year in non-metropolitan areas asking their concerns about everything from health, agriculture, the media and, of course, the weather. Weather is always a concern for rural Nebraskans seeing all of the crops and livestock are tended to in these regions. So, it’s no wonder that this would be a main topic of the poll. Let’s take a look at drought concerns from the survey. Like I mentioned, concerns for severe weather fluctuate depending on the recent weather events. According to past surveys, the concern for drought dropped from 48% in 2015 to just 21% in 2020. The reason being the extreme amount of rain in 2019 that caused flooding. Instead the concern was was more about extreme rains and flooding in 2020. In fact, 30% expressed that concern in the survey. Of course, this year the story line has flipped with 55% of rural nebraskans polled concerned about a worsening drought as some areas have seen their driest year in decades. Hopefully we will see some improvement on the new drought monitor tomorrow with the recent precipitation we have received.
Nebraska’s mansion might have a governor in it, after all
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said […] The post Nebraska’s mansion might have a governor in it, after all appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Nebraska renters have few options available to deal with bad landlords
Renters in Nebraska have few options available to them when dealing with bad landlords that do not maintain apartments.
WOWT
Nebraska minimum wage to increase to $10.50 starting Jan. 1
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s minimum wage will increase annually until 2026 after voters passed an initiative in November. Initiative 433, which is a plan to gradually raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour in 2026, passed with 59% of the vote. The state’s current minimum...
albionnewsonline.com
Hohnholdt named to Nebraska LEAD healthcare group
Shalynne Hohnholdt of Good Samaritan Society – Albion was recently named one of 13 members of the Nebraska Health Care Association (NHCA) and Nebraska Health Care Foundation’s Class V of Nebraska Health Care LEAD, a year-long program designed to develop a workforce of leaders that can meet the health care needs of Nebraska’s aging population.
thereader.com
Nebraska’s Nitrate Problem is Serious, Experts Say. Can We Solve It?
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. This is the third part in a Flatwater Free Press series called “Our Dirty Water.” Read the first and second parts.
kfornow.com
Legislation Could Streamline Rules for NE Food-Truck Entrepreneurs
Muchachos food truck (NE Legislature) (KFOR NEWS December 27, 2022) Nebraska News Connection – With the booming popularity of food trucks, the people who own and operate them need a standard set of operating rules. That’s the point of some legislation soon to be introduced in Nebraska. The Center for Rural Affairs has found a “mishmash” of regulations for food trucks in Nebraska cities, counties and Department of Agriculture inspection areas.
WOWT
Water conservation order continues for Carson, Iowa
Omaha businesses making up for lost time and money after Christmas. Small businesses across the metro are working to make up for lost time and money after snow and cold kept many shoppers home leading up to Christmas. Updated: 5 hours ago. Multiple exotic animals died in a Christmas morning...
KETV.com
How much would the $565 million Mega Millions winner take home in Nebraska?
OMAHA, Neb. — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot is worth an estimated $565 million — lottery officials say there have been 11 winning jackpots of $500 million or more since Mega Millions began in 2002. The cash option is $293.6 million.
KETV.com
Sheriff elect, Nebraska families urge importance of Narcan as overdoses surge across city
OMAHA, Neb. — Douglas County's new incoming sheriff is calling attention to the need for Narcan. If administered quickly, the over-the-counter medicine can be used to reverse the effects of a drug overdose. If it's given to someone who is not experiencing an overdose, pharmacists said it will not harm a person.
WOWT
Jim Pillen appoints new Nebraska State Fire Marshal
Three cousins are in the hospital after a house fire at 23rd and S Tuesday morning. Mild weather to finish out the week, more melting in store. A widening project may impact drivers in west Omaha.
News Channel Nebraska
Here’s how to protect yourself from nitrate in Nebraska water
Nebraskans curious about nitrate levels in their drinking water, take heed: You can get your water tested. And once that water is tested, there are a few potential options – though sometimes costly – that can help protect you from high nitrate. Some private wells are more vulnerable...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Biggest ice jam in decades clogging the Missouri River near Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol is sharing some very cool video of an ice jam in the Missouri River. The agency captured aerial footage of the jam near Washington and Douglas Counties on Sunday. The National Weather Service said there are no concerns of flooding at...
Sioux City Journal
Lathrop says Nebraska Legislature changed so he's moving on
It has fundamentally changed, Sen. Steve Lathrop says, so he'll be moving on. The Legislature has "slipped more and more into partisanship," Lathrop says, and "it's clearly been more controlled by the governor in recent years." It's not the nonpartisan and more independent legislative body that he served in during...
WOWT
Omaha school achieves goal of zero waste
The owners of Nettie's Fine Mexican Food are picking up the pieces and looking forward after a devastating Christmas Eve fire. CHI, Creighton team to design new rural residency program. Updated: 36 minutes ago. CHI Health has partnered with the Creighton University School of Medicine to launch a new residency...
omahamagazine.com
North Omaha’s People’s Hospital: Open to Anyone
“Of all the forms of inequality, injustice in health care is the most shocking and inhumane.”. These famous words by Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. encapsulate his strong feelings about the discrepancy in quality medical care that African Americans and other minorities have received throughout U.S. history versus that of their white counterparts. Segregation didn’t just affect schools, housing, lunch counters, and drinking fountains; it impacted every aspect of daily life, including where Black residents of any town or city could receive medical attention, no matter how mild or serious.
KRDO
Las Vegas middle school mariachi band gets stranded in Omaha for Christmas
LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — It was a happy and exciting time for the Mariachi Azul students from Fremont middle school in Las Vegas as they were headed to Chicago for the Midwest clinic, one of the biggest mariachi music conferences. “The clinic went fantastic the kids did great,”...
Catch these Game and Parks education events in January
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission educators have scheduled interesting and engaging events for the curious in January. Here are some opportunities:. Nature Inquiry Workshop Series set for early childhood educators. The Nature Inquiry Workshop Series is a weekly virtual event for early childhood educators starting Jan. 3. The workshops —...
WOWT
Fire at Westroads parking garage
Omaha businesses making up for lost time and money after Christmas. Small businesses across the metro are working to make up for lost time and money after snow and cold kept many shoppers home leading up to Christmas. Updated: 4 hours ago. Multiple exotic animals died in a Christmas morning...
WOWT
Legacy Crossing’s new owner says they are not responsible for high bills
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As they continue to sort out new housing after being forced to leave, Legacy Crossing residents are getting hit with a new issue: outstanding bills and late fees. Soon after Legacy Crossing Apartments were vacated, the city revealed that ownership was turned over to Access Commercial.
