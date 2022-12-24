ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

solarpowerworldonline.com

Alliant Energy completes 50-MW southern Wisconsin solar project

The rural community of Fulton, Wisconsin, is the latest to benefit from the recent surge in solar development across the state. Alliant Energy completed its 50-MW North Rock Solar Project. “The jobs and economic impact created by this project have already benefited our community,” said Connie Winter, Rock County board...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
captimes.com

New mobile snowblower repair service keeps local engines humming

It’s been nearly three years since Ian Oestreich lost his job as a fitness coach because of COVID-19 and decided to start his own business instead. Launched in April 2020, Backyard Bicycles, which later changed its name to Curbside Bicycles, holds pop-up bike repair days in neighborhoods across Dane County so that locals don’t need to haul their bikes to backlogged bike shops. Oestreich contacts neighborhood groups, finds a person willing to help get the word out in each spot, and waits for his schedule to fill with tuneups, flat tire fixes and the like.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Fire officials urging fire smart safety measures this winter season

The high winds and low temperatures are giving way to a warm forecast ahead of the New Year, which means some changes are coming for winter recreation in Dane County.
DANE COUNTY, WI
wisfarmer.com

Families thrive on both big and small dairy farms

For decades the question of “little farms” or “big farms” has been an issue of conversation (and heated debate) among farm organizations, politicians, city folks and farmers. One point of view is that Wisconsin dairy farms were historically owned and operated by a family ‒ dad,...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

MPD reports water leak in central Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police responded to a water leak the morning of Christmas Eve near downtown Madison. Officers reported around 10:30 a.m. Saturday to the 400 block of N. Baldwin Street and found running water coming out of the ground and near the street. Madison Water Utility arrived at...
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Wisconsin DNR wants your salamander sightings

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to report any observations of mudpuppies they may accidentally catch while fishing this winter with the species potentially declining across the state. Data collected from these sightings will help determine the distribution and range of the...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Fire officials urge safety measures amid rise in winter home fires

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) -Home fires occur more in winter than in any other season and Western Wisconsin fire officials have reported numerous in December, some deadly. Half of all home heating fires occur in December, January and February, according to the U.S. Fire Administration, with heating being the second leading cause of U.S. home fires and the third leading cause of home fire deaths.
FITCHBURG, WI
nbc15.com

Ice fishers reel in freshly frozen Lake Mendota

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The largest lake in Madison has officially frozen over, and Madisonians’ are taking advantage of the new layer of ice while it lasts. It’s a welcomed sight for ice fishers like Matthew Jones and his son. While they haven’t ice fished in the area...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Columbus family devastated by fire that destroyed home on Christmas

Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months.
COLUMBUS, WI
nbc15.com

First Alert Update - Temperatures are on the rise, even into next year

The high winds and low temperatures are giving way to a warm forecast ahead of the New Year, which means some changes are coming for winter recreation in Dane County.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Shoppers hit malls, shopping centers in Madison following holiday weekend

MADISON, Wis. — Shoppers flocked to shopping centers and malls across the Madison area on Monday to spend their holiday gift cards and exchange gifts that weren’t quite what they were hoping Santa would bring. Among those out at Hilldale on Monday were Jolena Siegenthaler and her family from Mineral Point. “We’re just out looking, seeing where the best deals...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Lake Mendota officially frozen over as of Christmas Day

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s largest lake officially froze over on Christmas Day thanks in large part to a recent stretch of sustained sub-freezing temperatures. Last week’s extremely cold temperatures helped set the stage for the big freeze just five days after the lake’s median ice-on date, which is December 20. To meet the Wisconsin State Climatology Office’s criteria, the ice...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fire destroys barn near Watertown; cause under investigation

WATERTOWN, Wis. — Fire officials are working to determine what caused a large barn fire south of Watertown late Christmas Day. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Sunday at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the W3800 block of Ebenezer Drive. The Watertown Fire Department said when firefighters arrived, they found the roughly 120-by-60-foot metal barn well involved in flames. ﻿ Crews...
WATERTOWN, WI
nbc15.com

Travelers share stories of making it to Madison by Christmas

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Dane County Regional Airport was filled with the hustle and bustle of holiday travelers Sunday, as people made their way to loved ones on Christmas day, many with stories of long, round-about routes before reaching their destination. “So we were initially trying to fly into Milwaukee...
MADISON, WI
beckersasc.com

UW Health moves forward with ASC

Madison, Wis.-based UW Health is moving forward with its new ASC, local NBC affiliate WMTV reported Dec. 23. The University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics Authority Board approved the facility, which is slated to open in 2024, on Dec. 23. The ASC will be on East Madison Hospital's existing campus.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison organization founder explains the importance of Kwanzaa

The high winds and low temperatures are giving way to a warm forecast ahead of the New Year, which means some changes are coming for winter recreation in Dane County.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

It’s only up from here

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week’s weather is all about the temperatures. Last week we were dealing with bone-chilling wind chills that were down into the -30s and -40s. Starting this evening temperatures are only heading up. Normally temperatures will start heading down in the overnight hours, but because...
MADISON, WI

