Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
Related
solarpowerworldonline.com
Alliant Energy completes 50-MW southern Wisconsin solar project
The rural community of Fulton, Wisconsin, is the latest to benefit from the recent surge in solar development across the state. Alliant Energy completed its 50-MW North Rock Solar Project. “The jobs and economic impact created by this project have already benefited our community,” said Connie Winter, Rock County board...
captimes.com
New mobile snowblower repair service keeps local engines humming
It’s been nearly three years since Ian Oestreich lost his job as a fitness coach because of COVID-19 and decided to start his own business instead. Launched in April 2020, Backyard Bicycles, which later changed its name to Curbside Bicycles, holds pop-up bike repair days in neighborhoods across Dane County so that locals don’t need to haul their bikes to backlogged bike shops. Oestreich contacts neighborhood groups, finds a person willing to help get the word out in each spot, and waits for his schedule to fill with tuneups, flat tire fixes and the like.
nbc15.com
Salvatore’s Tomato Pies in Sun Prairie temporarily closes due to burst pipes
Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. Eight...
nbc15.com
Fire officials urging fire smart safety measures this winter season
The high winds and low temperatures are giving way to a warm forecast ahead of the New Year, which means some changes are coming for winter recreation in Dane County. Nitty Gritty celebrating dozens of belated birthdays during grand reopening after fire. Updated: 20 hours ago. Birthday bells are ringing,...
wisfarmer.com
Families thrive on both big and small dairy farms
For decades the question of “little farms” or “big farms” has been an issue of conversation (and heated debate) among farm organizations, politicians, city folks and farmers. One point of view is that Wisconsin dairy farms were historically owned and operated by a family ‒ dad,...
wxerfm.com
Big Changes – Upon Changes – for Adam Payne, Now Secretary-Designate of the Wisconsin DNR
Approaching the new year, big changes were already in place for Sheboygan County Administrator Adam Payne. But before that could happen, even bigger changes were destined to take place for the now Secretary-Designate of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, a position he assumes on January 3rd. Payne had already...
nbc15.com
MPD reports water leak in central Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police responded to a water leak the morning of Christmas Eve near downtown Madison. Officers reported around 10:30 a.m. Saturday to the 400 block of N. Baldwin Street and found running water coming out of the ground and near the street. Madison Water Utility arrived at...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Wisconsin DNR wants your salamander sightings
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to report any observations of mudpuppies they may accidentally catch while fishing this winter with the species potentially declining across the state. Data collected from these sightings will help determine the distribution and range of the...
nbc15.com
Fire officials urge safety measures amid rise in winter home fires
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) -Home fires occur more in winter than in any other season and Western Wisconsin fire officials have reported numerous in December, some deadly. Half of all home heating fires occur in December, January and February, according to the U.S. Fire Administration, with heating being the second leading cause of U.S. home fires and the third leading cause of home fire deaths.
nbc15.com
Ice fishers reel in freshly frozen Lake Mendota
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The largest lake in Madison has officially frozen over, and Madisonians’ are taking advantage of the new layer of ice while it lasts. It’s a welcomed sight for ice fishers like Matthew Jones and his son. While they haven’t ice fished in the area...
Get Your Snow Tubing Fix In At These 7 Awesome Hills in Wisconsin
If you're looking for great places to go snow tubing in Wisconsin, look no further than these 7 parks that are more than ready to deliver some winter fun for the entire family. The Best Snow Tubing Hills in Wisconsin. Now that there is finally some snow on the ground,...
nbc15.com
Columbus family devastated by fire that destroyed home on Christmas
Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. Eight...
nbc15.com
First Alert Update - Temperatures are on the rise, even into next year
The high winds and low temperatures are giving way to a warm forecast ahead of the New Year, which means some changes are coming for winter recreation in Dane County. Nitty Gritty celebrating dozens of belated birthdays during grand reopening after fire. Updated: 5 hours ago. Birthday bells are ringing,...
Shoppers hit malls, shopping centers in Madison following holiday weekend
MADISON, Wis. — Shoppers flocked to shopping centers and malls across the Madison area on Monday to spend their holiday gift cards and exchange gifts that weren’t quite what they were hoping Santa would bring. Among those out at Hilldale on Monday were Jolena Siegenthaler and her family from Mineral Point. “We’re just out looking, seeing where the best deals...
Lake Mendota officially frozen over as of Christmas Day
MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s largest lake officially froze over on Christmas Day thanks in large part to a recent stretch of sustained sub-freezing temperatures. Last week’s extremely cold temperatures helped set the stage for the big freeze just five days after the lake’s median ice-on date, which is December 20. To meet the Wisconsin State Climatology Office’s criteria, the ice...
Fire destroys barn near Watertown; cause under investigation
WATERTOWN, Wis. — Fire officials are working to determine what caused a large barn fire south of Watertown late Christmas Day. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Sunday at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the W3800 block of Ebenezer Drive. The Watertown Fire Department said when firefighters arrived, they found the roughly 120-by-60-foot metal barn well involved in flames. Crews...
nbc15.com
Travelers share stories of making it to Madison by Christmas
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Dane County Regional Airport was filled with the hustle and bustle of holiday travelers Sunday, as people made their way to loved ones on Christmas day, many with stories of long, round-about routes before reaching their destination. “So we were initially trying to fly into Milwaukee...
beckersasc.com
UW Health moves forward with ASC
Madison, Wis.-based UW Health is moving forward with its new ASC, local NBC affiliate WMTV reported Dec. 23. The University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics Authority Board approved the facility, which is slated to open in 2024, on Dec. 23. The ASC will be on East Madison Hospital's existing campus.
nbc15.com
Madison organization founder explains the importance of Kwanzaa
The high winds and low temperatures are giving way to a warm forecast ahead of the New Year, which means some changes are coming for winter recreation in Dane County. Nitty Gritty celebrating dozens of belated birthdays during grand reopening after fire. Updated: 18 hours ago. Birthday bells are ringing,...
nbc15.com
It’s only up from here
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week’s weather is all about the temperatures. Last week we were dealing with bone-chilling wind chills that were down into the -30s and -40s. Starting this evening temperatures are only heading up. Normally temperatures will start heading down in the overnight hours, but because...
Comments / 5