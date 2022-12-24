It’s been nearly three years since Ian Oestreich lost his job as a fitness coach because of COVID-19 and decided to start his own business instead. Launched in April 2020, Backyard Bicycles, which later changed its name to Curbside Bicycles, holds pop-up bike repair days in neighborhoods across Dane County so that locals don’t need to haul their bikes to backlogged bike shops. Oestreich contacts neighborhood groups, finds a person willing to help get the word out in each spot, and waits for his schedule to fill with tuneups, flat tire fixes and the like.

