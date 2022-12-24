Vermilion Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving Henry area theft

Detectives are investigating a theft that occurred within the last three weeks of a homemade lawnmower trailer rusted with a wooden panel deck, 30 sheets of dogear fencing, and a hand dolly.

According to authorities, the stolen items were taken from an area located in the Henry area along LA Highway 685.

Once stolen, the suspects would have traveled northwest on LA Highway 330 toward Abbeville Highway 330 northeast towards Delcambre, or toward Erath on LA Highway 685 or LA Highway 331.

If you have information on this or any other crime, you are encouraged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS line at 740-TIPS or download and logon to the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward

