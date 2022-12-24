Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDIO-TV
Residents are frustrated with Duluth-area mail service
There can be many items that people can look forward to in their mailbox–sometimes good items and somethings those monthly bills and more but for some of Duluth residents, and they are getting nothing at all!. Residents are frustrated about not receiving their mail lately. For some it has...
WDIO-TV
St. Luke’s QCare Express Clinic to Reopen at Cub Foods
St. Luke’s QCare Express Clinic located in Cub Foods in Duluth will be reopening on Thursday, December 29 after closing during the pandemic. It is a walk-in clinic, providing a convenient, lower-cost option for minor health concerns. It is covered by most insurance. They treats ailments like: Allergies/hay fever,...
WDIO-TV
Jason’s top five January events
Jason Vincent joined us with some super exciting things coming to Duluth this January. It’s a mix of activities at the DECC and some related to the big Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon. The Duluth Wedding Show. Saturday, January 14. 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. The largest and most...
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Faith
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
WDIO-TV
Weatherz School: Chinook winds
When it comes to terrain, the Northland certainly isn’t the Rocky Mountains. However, we do have enough peaks for the terrain to affect our weather. Let’s start with a terrain induced phenomenon often talked about in other parts of the U.S.; Chinook winds. Chinook winds begin with warm,...
WDIO-TV
Christmas Day Biwabik house fire under investigation
Fire officials are investigating the cause of Christmas Day house fire in Biwabik. Around 4pm Sunday, Firefighters from several Iron Range fire departments were dispatched to the 100 block of 5th avenue South. When they arrived the found the fire was predominately contained to the basement area and no one...
WDIO-TV
Prep Boy’s Hockey: Hermantown skates to home opening win, Duluth Marshall falls to Brookfield
On Wednesday the Hermantown boy’s hockey team picked up a home opening win shutting out Delano 8-0. Wyatt Carlson tallied three goals and an assist, while Dallas Vieau added two goals and two assists, helping the Hawks improve to 5-0-1. They hit the road Thursday visiting East Grand Forks.
WDIO-TV
Woman stabbed on 4900 block of Grand Ave.
Update: Around 4:05pm, police apprehended a 66-year-old man in relation to the incident. Charges are pending. A woman is in the hospital after being stabbed Tuesday afternoon. Duluth Police responded to the 4900 block of Grand Avenue around 3:15 p.m. They say a woman had been stabbed by another man.
WDIO-TV
Duluth City Hall closed due to water leak
The Duluth City Hall offices will be closed to the public until further notice due to a water leak. Facilities staff are on site to fix the issues as quickly as possible. A sprinkler head was accidentally hit causing causing the leak. Other City staff will be working remotely. The...
WDIO-TV
UMD men’s hockey’s Blake Biondi likely out for the season
After suffering back-to-back overtime losses to the University of Denver December 9 & 10, the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team has returned to practice prepping for their first game in three weeks. The 8-10 Bulldogs will host St. Thomas University this Saturday for exhibition action. However...
WDIO-TV
Mayor Larson provides 2022 year-end report
Today in a news conference at Duluth City Hall, Mayor Emily Larson laid out progress made by City administration and staff in 2022 on initiatives in four areas. “We picked those four with intention. It was partly a reflection of what we are hearing. People want to see action, and it’s partly knowing where we can build upon the strengths that we have and leverage that growth for the future,” says Mayor Larson.
Comments / 0