ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jaelen House scored 26 points and Jamal Mashburn Jr. added 19 to lead No. 22 New Mexico to an 88-69 win Wednesday over Colorado State in the Mountain West opener for both teams. Morris Udeze added a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds for...

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 28 MINUTES AGO