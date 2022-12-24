ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Christmas Eve balloon glow to honor late pizzeria owner

By Laila Freeman
 5 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Christmas Eve, balloonists will be hosting their 31st Annual Christmas Eve Hot Air Balloon Glow.

The event is to pay tribute to pizzeria owner Rosario Zito who died on August 30 .

The balloon glow will take place at Arroyo del Oso Golf Course . It starts at 4:45 p.m.

It will be a place for families, friends, and communities to come together during the holiday.

