ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia police investigate homicides in Germantown, Cobbs Creek

By 6abc Digital Staff via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GeLaw_0jtGJIxM00

Philadelphia police are investigating two homicides that happened Friday.

The first happened in the city's Germantown section just before 4:30 p.m.

According to police, A 21-year-old was shot multiple times in the 100 block of West Chelten Avenue.

Police took him to the hospital where he later died.

A few hours later in the Cobbs Creek section, a 20-year-old man was shot and killed, police said.

The shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m., in the 5800 block of Catherine Street.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sy30M_0jtGJIxM00

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Man stabbed and killed in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search is on for the suspect in a deadly stabbing in Kensington.Police say they found a man with stab wounds near the corner of Custer Street and East Allegheny Avenue just after 5 a.m. Wednesday.The man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.There was no immediate word on a motive for the stabbing. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

West Philly hit-and-run involving stolen car leaves grandmother dead, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A hit-and-run involving a stolen vehicle left a 78-year-old grandmother dead in West Philadelphia's Mantua section on Wednesday, police say. Family identified the 78-year-old as Julia Mae Abraham. According to family members, the Abraham pulled over on the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue because her sister wanted to buy a lottery ticket at the corner store. While the Abraham was waiting for her sister to come out, a stolen white Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicle plowed into the SUV.Abraham was sitting inside a silver Mercury Mariner and killed when police say the Jeep...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspects for Shooting Incident in the 12th District [VIDEO]

The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public’s assistance for information in reference to this shooting incident. On December 11, 2022, 21-year-old black male victim was shot once in the face while leaving a house party on the 1100 block of S 54th St. Witnesses transported the victim to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition. Video of the suspects in the area prior to the shooting was recovered.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Family searching for "answers" after loved one died in North Philly hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A North Philadelphia family is pleading for justice after their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run.  Police say the driver responsible also hit several other vehicles at different locations. Police say the first of three hit-and-runs happened right at Rivers Casino. The third hit-and-run was deadly. "We need answers," Le-Naya White, the victim's sister, said.  White wiped away tears as she thought about her brother, 22-year-old Roland White. Surveillance video shows him crossing Broad Street near Lehigh Avenue in North Philadelphia around 8:30 p.m. Monday when a speeding car hit him. The driver left him for dead. "I'm hurt," Le-Naya...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Exclusive: Victim of crash involving Roxborough HS shooting suspect speaks out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of the Roxborough High School shooting suspects is expected to be sentenced next month in connection with a separate deadly incident. The victim is only sharing her story with CBS3.Gina Campbell never got to meet her unborn baby after a driver crashed into her while she was on a work break in North Philadelphia."I heard my co-worker scream, 'Gina, are you OK, are you OK?'" Campbell said. "I'm like, what's going on?"The crash critically injured the woman and killed her baby.Eyewitness News was there along North Broad Street back in July 2020. That's when police said a man drag...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

40-year-old shot and killed in Trenton on Christmas Eve

TRENTON, NJ – Police are continuing their investigation into a murder that took place in Trenton on Christmas Eve. According to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri, a Philadelphia man was arrested on Christmas Eve for fatally shooting a man in Trenton. Fausto Adalberto-Rodriguez, 45, was charged with murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses. He was taken into custody shortly after the shooting. The prosecutor’s office will file a motion to detain Adalberto-Rodriguez until his trial. On Saturday, Trenton police responded to a report of a man shot at an apartment in the 200 block of Walnut Avenue at approximately The post 40-year-old shot and killed in Trenton on Christmas Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
129K+
Followers
17K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy