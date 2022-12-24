ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampden, ME

wabi.tv

Versant Power crews work to finish restoring power to areas

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - When we spoke to Versant Power on Monday, there were will around 10,000 customers without power. John Flynn, the president of Versant Power, says employees are working hard to get to that “home stretch.”. “Just an amazing amount of damage. So this morning’s meeting we...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Store Plaza Sinkhole

SKOWHEGAN — Last weekends storm has left many Mainers without power, and a few local businesses lost a section of their parking lot. The Skowhegan Plaza parking lot is in shambles after the Christmas weekend storm caused flooding that inevitably turned the area into a massive sink hole. Karla...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
I-95 FM

Is There Just Going to Be A Sunken Ship in Hampden Forever?

This silly boat has been stuck in the mud for 11 years. It's crazy. I remember the first time I drove by and saw the Roamer. I hadn't even moved back to the area yet. I was driving around Hampden on a little trip down Memory Lane, scoping the old neighborhood. I saw it and actually pulled over to check it out. You can imagine my shock when I moved back to the area a few years later, and saw the boat was still in the water.
HAMPDEN, ME
wabi.tv

Earliest opening in a decade for Mount Jefferson

LEE, Maine (WABI) - You’d have to go back a decade to find a time where Mount Jefferson opened this early to the public. Wednesday marked the first day of the season. Just in time for kids in the area to enjoy the outdoors on their winter break. “You...
LEE, ME
mainebiz.biz

Orland lakefront estate sells for $8.25M, a 2022 record

Courtesy / Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty A 483-acre residential complex on Craig Pond in Orland sold for $8.25 million, a record lakefront sale in Maine for 2022. A 483-acre estate on Craig Pond in Orland sold for $8.25 million, making it the highest lakefront sale in Maine this...
ORLAND, ME
I-95 FM

An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike

The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
KITTERY, ME
foxbangor.com

Slice of paradise at Orland Oasis

ORLAND– If the winter weather in Maine has you yearning for the tropics – look no further than the Orland Oasis. This indoor pool rental is a great day time get away for families or a group of friends just looking to float their cares away. The mom...
ORLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Thomaston ambulance mirror clipped by passing vehicle

A Thomaston ambulance needs a replacement of glass within the driver’s side mirror after being clipped by a vehicle passing in the opposite direction. On Thursday, Dec. 22, just prior to 6:30 p.m., the ambulance was transporting a patient to the hospital, non-emergency, following a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of High Street and Route 1, in Thomaston.
THOMASTON, ME
Q106.5

The Main Tavern In Bangor To Temporarily Close January 1st

The legendary watering hole will shut its doors on Sunday. A popular Downtown Bangor hangout has decided to close for an unspecified amount of time, starting on Sunday, January 1st, 2023. In a recent post on their Facebook page, ownership stated that they will temporarily shut down, due to constant...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Waterville Family is re-purposing Christmas trees

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A family in Waterville is re-purposing Christmas trees. Megan Schisler and her family has a homestead farm where they raise poultry, goats, and lambs. This year, they’re asking people to donate their chemical free, ornament free, Christmas trees to help feed their goats. Schisler says...
WATERVILLE, ME
foxbangor.com

Multiple crews battle fire at home in Penobscot

PENOBSCOT — A home in Penobscot was badly damaged when a fire broke out Monday afternoon. Multiple crews responded to 615 Back Ridge Road in Penobscot around 3pm Monday for a reported structure fire. According to Blue Hill Fire Chief Matt Dennison, the family had just gotten home when...
PENOBSCOT, ME
Q106.5

UPDATE: Silver Alert Canceled for Vassalboro Man

Waterville Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 79-year-old Vassalboro man with cognitive issues. UPDATE: Maine State Police say William Whitley has been safely located. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says William Whitley of Vassalboro was last seen on Tuesday, December 27th at 6:12 pm at the Shaw's Supermarket on Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville. Officials say Whitley suffers from cognitive issues.
VASSALBORO, ME
foxbangor.com

Portion of Broadway in Bangor down to one lane Thursday

BANGOR– Bangor Public Works has announced that Broadway will be down to one lane from Grandview Ave. to Hobart St. for tree removal on Thursday, December 29th. Please seek alternate routes if possible as there will be delays.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

New Director settling in at Ellsworth Public Library

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new director at the Ellsworth Public Library. Sarah Lesko has taken over the position after a months long search by the library to fill the position. Lesko comes to Ellsworth by way of Arkansas where she was the Youth Services Manager at the Saline County Library.
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Opioid Addiction Clinic opens in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - From January through October of this year, the number of opioid drug overdoses is 4.8% higher than over the same time period in 2021. A new clinic in Ellsworth has opened its doors offering one-on-one help for those looking for help with addiction. Kimberly Marshall opened...
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Officials remind you to drive sober this New Year’s Eve

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you are ringing in the New Year and you may have had too much to drink, a local towing company will help make sure you get home safely. Union Street Towing in Bangor is once again offering free rides home on New Year’s Eve.
BANGOR, ME

