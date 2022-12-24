ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridge City, TX

Comments / 0

Related
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Port Arthur, TX

Regarding birds and exciting history, Port Arthur in Texas takes the belt. However, these are not the only things that draw people to this historical and cultural city in Southeast Texas. Rising Cajun culture, rock music scene, and diverse religious community are also main points of interest in this city...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

Thieves burglarize popular Beaumont food truck

BEAUMONT, Texas — Mabel’s treats, a popular food truck in Beaumont, is asking for the public’s help after thieves broke into their food truck. The thieves took two Hondas 2800’s, a generator, an expresso machine, a snow cone machine and a small fridge. The cash register,...
BEAUMONT, TX
therecordlive.com

Seventy years ago, some history repeats

As Orange County went from a year ending in 2 to a year ending in 3, residents had good news about an industrial boom, bad news about epidemics, and a good turnout of Republicans at the voting boxes. But that year was 1952 into 1953. Some of the same news...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

PAPD investigating shooting at Louis Manor Apartments

PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur Police Department is investigating an early Tuesday morning shooting. Police responded to the shooting at about 7 a.m. at Louis Manor Apartments, 1300 Joe Louis Avenue. Officers found the victim in a downstairs apartment. He'd been shot in the leg. The man was...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont city manager believes hiring more city officials will benefit the community

BEAUMONT, Texas — The new year is expected to be filled with many new and exciting possibilities for the City of Beaumont. These upcoming possibilities include a luxury hotel in downtown Beaumont, the revitalization of Crockett Street and the hiring of more city officials. City Manager Kenneth Williams said the projects are a part of a restructuring plan he has for Beaumont.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Father "Sam" Igbafe of Our Mother of Mercy Church dies at 55

TEXAS — A former pastor of Our Mother of Mercy Church in Beaumont, Father Osigbheme “Sam” Igbafe, has died at the age of 55 on Sunday, December 25. According to the Diocese of Beaumont Facebook page, funeral arrangements have not been confirmed but are underway. Ordained in...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Man burned in house fire on Christmas Eve in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY — A man is undergoing treatment for burns he received in a Christmas Eve house fire. It happened at about 8:30 on Highway 96 near Buna. Jasper County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said that both the Buna and Evadale Fire Departments responded to the scene, and firefighters suspect the cause was a homemade water heater.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

'His family loves him': Police searching for missing man last seen December 11 in Beaumont's South End

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department and an area family are asking for the public's help in finding a 42-year-old missing man. Zaqon Kameyon Johnson family has not seen or heard from him since Sunday, December 11, 2022. He was last seen near the 2900 block of South 8th Street in Beaumont's South End, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Beaumont Police seeking public assistance in locating missing man

BEAUMONT — According to their Facebook page, the Beaumont Police Department is searching for 42-year-old Zaqon Kameyon Johnson. He was last seen near the 2900 block of South 8th Street in Beaumont’s south end on December 11. He has not been seen or heard from since and his...
BEAUMONT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy