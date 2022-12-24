Read full article on original website
1 adult, 1 teen escape house fire in Orange County early Wednesday morning
ORANGE, Texas — One adult and one teen are displaced after their home near Vidor caught fire Wednesday. Orange County Emergency Services Department #1 was called to the 4000 block of Byron Road at 1 a.m. They were assisted by the Bridge City Fire Department and West Orange Fire...
15 Free Things to Do in Port Arthur, TX
Regarding birds and exciting history, Port Arthur in Texas takes the belt. However, these are not the only things that draw people to this historical and cultural city in Southeast Texas. Rising Cajun culture, rock music scene, and diverse religious community are also main points of interest in this city...
Thieves burglarize popular Beaumont food truck
BEAUMONT, Texas — Mabel’s treats, a popular food truck in Beaumont, is asking for the public’s help after thieves broke into their food truck. The thieves took two Hondas 2800’s, a generator, an expresso machine, a snow cone machine and a small fridge. The cash register,...
Seventy years ago, some history repeats
As Orange County went from a year ending in 2 to a year ending in 3, residents had good news about an industrial boom, bad news about epidemics, and a good turnout of Republicans at the voting boxes. But that year was 1952 into 1953. Some of the same news...
PAPD investigating shooting at Louis Manor Apartments
PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur Police Department is investigating an early Tuesday morning shooting. Police responded to the shooting at about 7 a.m. at Louis Manor Apartments, 1300 Joe Louis Avenue. Officers found the victim in a downstairs apartment. He'd been shot in the leg.
Area plumbers flooded with phone calls as homeowners find leaks, broken pipes following arctic blast
NEDERLAND, Texas — Plumbers in Jefferson County are getting ready for a busy week as homeowners discover leaks and broken pipes following an arctic blast that impacted Southeast Texas. Pipes hidden behind bathroom walls and under homes are beginning to thaw following recent temperatures that dropped below freezing. Homeowners...
Swing bridge in Orange closed due to mechanical issues
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — The East Roundbunch swing bridge in Orange ris losed due to mechanical issues. The bridge is currently inaccessible to cars and trucks because it is unable to close. Therefore, the bridge will remained for an unknown amount of time. The mechanical issues are believed to...
City of Beaumont announces free tree recycling for end of Holiday Advent Calendar event
BEAUMONT — Christmas is over, but you've still got your tree to deal with? The City of Beaumont Facebook page is letting people know that from December 26 until January 15, they can recycle their trees for free at any of the following:. Rogers Park. Sprott Park. Magnolia Park.
Two people shot while walking down street in Beaumont neighborhood
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after two people were shot in the south side of Beaumont Wednesday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Brandon Avenue and Nolan Street. Beaumont Police Officer Haley Morrow tells 12News one of the two people shot is in critical condition. The...
No injuries reported after 2 people, dog escape Lumberton house fire
LUMBERTON, Texas — A smoke alarm saved three lives from a house fire in Lumberton early Monday morning. The Lumberton Fire Department was called to the 12000 block of Diana Drive at 5 a.m. They were assisted by Beaumont Fire Department. Chief Jeff McNeel tells 12News two people and...
Beaumont city manager believes hiring more city officials will benefit the community
BEAUMONT, Texas — The new year is expected to be filled with many new and exciting possibilities for the City of Beaumont. These upcoming possibilities include a luxury hotel in downtown Beaumont, the revitalization of Crockett Street and the hiring of more city officials. City Manager Kenneth Williams said the projects are a part of a restructuring plan he has for Beaumont.
Father "Sam" Igbafe of Our Mother of Mercy Church dies at 55
TEXAS — A former pastor of Our Mother of Mercy Church in Beaumont, Father Osigbheme “Sam” Igbafe, has died at the age of 55 on Sunday, December 25. According to the Diocese of Beaumont Facebook page, funeral arrangements have not been confirmed but are underway. Ordained in...
9-month-old, two others injured in Tuesday afternoon wreck involving Vidor patrol unit
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after a wreck involving a Vidor Police vehicle left three people, including a 9-month-old, injured. It happened around 3 p.m. on the Interstate 10 westbound service road near exit 861. Troopers believe a 2023 Cadillac...
Man burned in house fire on Christmas Eve in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY — A man is undergoing treatment for burns he received in a Christmas Eve house fire. It happened at about 8:30 on Highway 96 near Buna. Jasper County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said that both the Buna and Evadale Fire Departments responded to the scene, and firefighters suspect the cause was a homemade water heater.
Beaumont mothers in need could soon find free help in upcoming donation-based community store
BEAUMONT, Texas — The new year is expected to bring a new opportunity for Beaumont mothers in need to get help for free. Rachel Lomas is a Beaumont mother who came up with the idea of Calder Corner Store, a donation-based community store that will help mothers in need.
'His family loves him': Police searching for missing man last seen December 11 in Beaumont's South End
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department and an area family are asking for the public's help in finding a 42-year-old missing man. Zaqon Kameyon Johnson family has not seen or heard from him since Sunday, December 11, 2022. He was last seen near the 2900 block of South 8th Street in Beaumont's South End, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
No injuries reported, investigation underway after shots were fired into Orange home Sunday night
ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange are working to figure out who fired several shots into an area home late Sunday night. It happened in the 1300 block of North 3rd Street. Neighbors told 12News no one was home when the shooting took place, and so far, no injuries have been reported.
Woman dies in early Friday morning trailer fire in Silsbee, investigation underway
SILSBEE, Texas — Investigators are working to figure out what caused to a fire that lead to the death of a woman in Silsbee. It happened early Friday, December 23, 2022 morning. Emergency crews from Silsbee Fire and Rescue and deputies from the Hardin County Sheriff's office responded to the 6800 block of FM 92.
One shot after dispute between man and woman at Port Arthur apartment complex
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police responded to a report about a shooting in the Louis Manor Apartments early Tuesday morning. Officers were sent to the 1300 block of Joe Louis Avenue around 7:00 a.m. for a disturbance between a man and a woman. The woman shot the
Beaumont Police seeking public assistance in locating missing man
BEAUMONT — According to their Facebook page, the Beaumont Police Department is searching for 42-year-old Zaqon Kameyon Johnson. He was last seen near the 2900 block of South 8th Street in Beaumont’s south end on December 11. He has not been seen or heard from since and his...
